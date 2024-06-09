All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
Formula 1 Canadian GP

Hamilton says mistake-riddled F1 Canadian GP 'one of my worst races'

Lewis Hamilton has conceded he will return to the "drawing board" after a "poor" Canadian Grand Prix performance despite securing his best result of the Formula 1 season.

Ewan Gale
Upd:

The Mercedes driver finished fourth in Montreal having lost out on the final podium position to team-mate and polesitter George Russell, who scythed down the inside at the final chicane in the closing stages.

Hamilton had started seventh on the grid after struggling to carry his form from practice to qualifying and found himself bottled up behind Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso for much of the first half of the race, which was held in mixed conditions.

But after jumping his former team-mate in the pits during the first safety car period, triggered by a crash for Logan Sargeant, Hamilton latched onto the leading pack and following a second neutralisation, he was able to make his way past Russell and McLaren's Oscar Piastri.

Russell's medium tyres proved crucial in the dying moments as he made his way back onto the podium and after securing his first top-five of the season, other than his podium in the Chinese Grand Prix sprint race, Hamilton was asked if he was happier than 24 hours earlier following qualifying.

"Not really much different," he said of his feelings when talking to Sky Sports F1.

"Over the weekend, it was a really poor performance from myself. Yesterday, some other things came into it but [it was] mostly myself and then today, just one of the worst races I have driven, lots of mistakes.

"But of course, if I had qualified better, I would have been in a much better position. So it is what it is, so I will go back to the drawing board."

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Despite his personal disappointment, Hamilton pointed to the step forward taken by Mercedes, with the Brackley-based outfit finding improved performance from a new front wing.

"A big thank you to everyone back at the factory because it is becoming a car we can fight with. That is the real positive going into the next part of the season.

"I know we have some more upgrades, hopefully, coming along the way. So it is going to be a close battle and if I get my head on right, I will get better results at some stage.

"I think this weekend, the car was capable of winning. That's why it is not such a great feeling. But we will take the points and keep trying."

On what he could have done to extract more from his weekend, the seven-time champion replied: "I could have just driven better with less mistakes.

"I was stuck behind Fernando so there was nothing I could really do there. Lots of mistakes over the weekend as a whole, but lots of positives to take in terms of performance, so [I'll] try and improve for the next race."

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article 2024 F1 Canadian GP results: Verstappen wins wild wet/dry race
Next article The 10 best Formula 1 drivers ever: Hamilton, Schumacher & more

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
More from
Ewan Gale
Sauber hires former Red Bull, McLaren engineer to bolster F1 technical team

Sauber hires former Red Bull, McLaren engineer to bolster F1 technical team

Formula 1
Sauber hires former Red Bull, McLaren engineer to bolster F1 technical team
F1 drivers call for review into "joke" penalty points system

F1 drivers call for review into "joke" penalty points system

Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
F1 drivers call for review into "joke" penalty points system
Ilott gets Indy 500 start with Arrow McLaren IndyCar team

Ilott gets Indy 500 start with Arrow McLaren IndyCar team

IndyCar
Ilott gets Indy 500 start with Arrow McLaren IndyCar team
Lewis Hamilton
More from
Lewis Hamilton
Piastri surprised “on a mission” Mercedes was so quick in Canada

Piastri surprised “on a mission” Mercedes was so quick in Canada

Formula 1
Canadian GP
Piastri surprised “on a mission” Mercedes was so quick in Canada
The 10 best Formula 1 drivers ever: Hamilton, Schumacher & more

The 10 best Formula 1 drivers ever: Hamilton, Schumacher & more

Formula 1
The 10 best Formula 1 drivers ever: Hamilton, Schumacher & more
Why the badly-timed Mercedes F1 struggles are tough to overcome

Why the badly-timed Mercedes F1 struggles are tough to overcome

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Why the badly-timed Mercedes F1 struggles are tough to overcome
Mercedes
More from
Mercedes
2024 F1 Canadian GP results: Verstappen wins wild wet/dry race

2024 F1 Canadian GP results: Verstappen wins wild wet/dry race

Formula 1
Canadian GP
2024 F1 Canadian GP results: Verstappen wins wild wet/dry race
How Hamilton's data helped Russell snatch Canada F1 pole

How Hamilton's data helped Russell snatch Canada F1 pole

Formula 1
Canadian GP
How Hamilton's data helped Russell snatch Canada F1 pole
Why Mercedes is treading a fine line with its anti-dive approach

Why Mercedes is treading a fine line with its anti-dive approach

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Why Mercedes is treading a fine line with its anti-dive approach

Latest news

The story behind Ocon's Canadian GP Alpine F1 outburst

The story behind Ocon's Canadian GP Alpine F1 outburst

F1 Formula 1
Canadian GP
The story behind Ocon's Canadian GP Alpine F1 outburst
10 things we learned at the 2024 Canadian Grand Prix

10 things we learned at the 2024 Canadian Grand Prix

F1 Formula 1
Canadian GP
10 things we learned at the 2024 Canadian Grand Prix
Vasseur: Ferrari won't overreact to F1 Canada disaster where "everything went wrong"

Vasseur: Ferrari won't overreact to F1 Canada disaster where "everything went wrong"

F1 Formula 1
Canadian GP
Vasseur: Ferrari won't overreact to F1 Canada disaster where "everything went wrong"
Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Plus
Plus
F1 Formula 1
Canadian GP
Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Canadian GP
By Alex Kalinauckas
Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024
Bad luck or misjudgement: did Norris and McLaren throw away Canadian GP victory?

Bad luck or misjudgement: did Norris and McLaren throw away Canadian GP victory?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Canadian GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Bad luck or misjudgement: did Norris and McLaren throw away Canadian GP victory?
Are Andretti's slim F1 hopes beginning to further dwindle?

Are Andretti's slim F1 hopes beginning to further dwindle?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Are Andretti's slim F1 hopes beginning to further dwindle?
The worrying messaging in Alpine's F1 recovery plan

The worrying messaging in Alpine's F1 recovery plan

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By Alex Kalinauckas
The worrying messaging in Alpine's F1 recovery plan
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe