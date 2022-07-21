Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Sainz: "There's a chance" of F1 engine penalty in French GP Next / Ricciardo addressed F1 future speculation ‘from the horse’s mouth’
Formula 1 / French GP News

Hamilton picks Alonso as his toughest F1 competitor

Lewis Hamilton has nominated Fernando Alonso as the strongest competitor of his Formula 1 career ahead of the seven-time champion making his 300th grand prix start this weekend.

Matt Kew
By:
Hamilton picks Alonso as his toughest F1 competitor

Hamilton has the sixth-highest start count in F1 history and is poised to leapfrog Michael Schumacher and Jenson Button for fourth come the end of the 2022 campaign.

Ahead of his landmark race at Paul Ricard on Sunday, Hamilton has singled out current Alpine pilot Alonso as his toughest opponent - the Briton having made his F1 debut at McLaren in 2007 alongside Alonso, with the defending two-time champion having moved from Renault.

While the ‘spygate’ scandal would relieve McLaren of all its points in the constructors’ table, Hamilton pipped Alonso to runner-up behind Kimi Raikkonen in the drivers’ championship courtesy of scoring one more second-place finish after the Woking duo tied on 109 points, four wins and eight further podiums apiece.

Hamilton said of the "great" Spaniard: “I think it’s difficult to say who has necessarily been the strongest competitor because every time you’re with someone, you’re in a different place in your life.

“I remember the task of being alongside Fernando when I was 22.

“I was so young mentally and, of course, OK in terms of skill but it’s a lot of pressure to go up against a great like Fernando.

“I would say on pure pace, Fernando [is the toughest]. We had some good battles.

“I wish we could have more. Hopefully he will continue to race so hopefully we’ll have more in the future.”

Alonso and Hamilton had a famous duel in the 2021 Hungarian GP, the Spaniard's defence helping team-mate Esteban Ocon to secure a shock win

Alonso and Hamilton had a famous duel in the 2021 Hungarian GP, the Spaniard's defence helping team-mate Esteban Ocon to secure a shock win

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

From 2007, the intra-team tension - with Alonso infamously blocking Hamilton at the McLaren pit garage in Hungary - and team boss Ron Dennis favouring Hamilton, plus the spy saga, caused both Alonso and McLaren to mutually rip up their contract for 2008.

Alonso moved to Renault for two years before joining Ferrari for 2010, returning to McLaren for 2015 after Hamilton's switch to Mercedes two years previously.

After Alonso's departure, Hamilton comfortably had the measure of replacement Heikki Kovalainen on his way to a maiden title in 2008 before then partnering Jenson Button at McLaren until his 2013 move to Mercedes resulted in pairings with Nico Rosberg, Valtteri Bottas and now George Russell.

Despite their previous tensions, Alonso reckoned it has “been always a pleasure” to square off against Hamilton.

The Spaniard, who is due to surpass Raikkonen as F1's most experienced-ever driver before the end of the year, remarked: “I don’t think that he has changed much, to be honest.

“He had the talent already in 2007, he still has the talent now with experience.

“He has been a tremendous driver, a legend of our sport, so it has been always a pleasure to share all this time with him.

“And back then probably no one thought that someone will be able to win seven titles as Michael [Schumacher]. The journey has been amazing.

“The team that they all built in Mercedes over these years, it was outstanding. Congratulations to the 300.”

shares
comments
Sainz: "There's a chance" of F1 engine penalty in French GP
Previous article

Sainz: "There's a chance" of F1 engine penalty in French GP
Next article

Ricciardo addressed F1 future speculation ‘from the horse’s mouth’

Ricciardo addressed F1 future speculation ‘from the horse’s mouth’
Matt Kew More
Matt Kew
F1 French GP: Leclerc edges Verstappen in Paul Ricard FP1 French GP
Formula 1

F1 French GP: Leclerc edges Verstappen in Paul Ricard FP1

Vettel: “Clear intention to keep going” in F1 with Aston Martin French GP
Formula 1

Vettel: “Clear intention to keep going” in F1 with Aston Martin

The driver who ended the curse of Red Bull’s second F1 seat Plus
Formula 1

The driver who ended the curse of Red Bull’s second F1 seat

Fernando Alonso More
Fernando Alonso
Alonso urges Alpine not to wait long on 2023 F1 car switch
Formula 1

Alonso urges Alpine not to wait long on 2023 F1 car switch

Alonso feels back at his best level in F1 2022
Formula 1

Alonso feels back at his best level in F1 2022

The Saturday morning tricks that expose Alonso's true mindset Austrian GP Plus
Formula 1

The Saturday morning tricks that expose Alonso's true mindset

Latest news

F1 French GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 French GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

Carlos Sainz topped the times on Friday for Ferrari at the Formula 1 French Grand Prix. Here’s how and when to watch qualifying.

Hamilton says "not spectacular" Mercedes slower than expected in France
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton says "not spectacular" Mercedes slower than expected in France

Lewis Hamilton says "not spectacular" Mercedes is slower than it expected to be at Formula 1’s French Grand Prix after Friday's practice.

2022 F1 French Grand Prix: Full Friday practice results
Formula 1 Formula 1

2022 F1 French Grand Prix: Full Friday practice results

Carlos Sainz was fastest during French Grand Prix practice on Friday, the 12th round of the 2022 Formula 1 World Championship, leading a Ferrari 1-2.

F1 French GP: Sainz heads Ferrari 1-2 in second practice
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 French GP: Sainz heads Ferrari 1-2 in second practice

Carlos Sainz led Charles Leclerc in a Ferrari 1-2 in second practice for Formula 1’s 2022 French Grand Prix, with Max Verstappen 0.5 seconds adrift in third for Red Bull.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The driver who ended the curse of Red Bull’s second F1 seat Plus

The driver who ended the curse of Red Bull’s second F1 seat

Being Max Verstappen’s team-mate has been the undoing of several drivers, but Sergio Perez has finally made the job his own. Here’s how the Mexican has succeeded where Pierre Gasly and Alex Albon before him stumbled

Formula 1
Jul 21, 2022
Why F1 drivers can't have their cake and eat it over track limits Plus

Why F1 drivers can't have their cake and eat it over track limits

One of the biggest gripes over track limits in Formula 1 has been consistency, and thus new race director Niels Wittich has chosen to enforce track limits at every corner - with the white line the outer permissible extremity. The drivers aren't exactly happy with that in practice, but it does afford the uniformity that they desired...

Formula 1
Jul 21, 2022
Why a title-less 2022 F1 season won't stop Hamilton's legacy from growing Plus

Why a title-less 2022 F1 season won't stop Hamilton's legacy from growing

OPINION: Lewis Hamilton appears unlikely to extend his tally of seven Formula 1 world championships in 2022, as Mercedes tries to recover the ground it has lost with its new car. Regardless, his legacy only looks set to be further cemented thanks to his tireless work off-track to help boost a rising star and also make motorsport a better place

Formula 1
Jul 20, 2022
How F1's new rules really rate halfway through their first season Plus

How F1's new rules really rate halfway through their first season

OPINION: Formula 1 is now exactly halfway through its first season running the new cars championship owner Liberty Media set about introducing after its 2017 purchase. So, how exactly are those major rule changes really working now the evidence has mounted up?

Formula 1
Jul 19, 2022
The problem sausage kerbs continue to cause Plus

The problem sausage kerbs continue to cause

Track limits are the problem that motorsport doesn't seem to be able to rid itself of. But the use of so-called 'sausage kerbs' as a deterrent has in several instances only served to worsen the problem, and a growing number of voices want to see action taken

Formula 1
Jul 18, 2022
How Red Bull's gateway F1 car overcame a baked-in disadvantage Plus

How Red Bull's gateway F1 car overcame a baked-in disadvantage

The RB5 was the first Red Bull to win a GP but, as STUART CODLING explains, the early success of the car in 2009 was somewhat against the run of form

Formula 1
Jul 17, 2022
How unshackled Albon is taking inspiration from Hamilton and Vettel Plus

How unshackled Albon is taking inspiration from Hamilton and Vettel

No longer defined by being benched by Red Bull, Alex Albon is establishing himself as a worthy successor to George Russell in the lead seat at Williams – and, as STUART CODLING explains, he’s also following the likes of Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel in using his profile to improve the lives of others

Formula 1
Jul 15, 2022
The anticipated culture change at the top of motorsport that is yet to arrive Plus

The anticipated culture change at the top of motorsport that is yet to arrive

OPINION: The FIA implemented changes to its Formula 1 race management in the wake of the controversial Abu Dhabi final last November that appeared to be the culture shift needed to restore faith in the governance of the series. However, so far in 2022, ongoing inconsistencies and a perceived lack of transparency continue to create widespread frustration

Formula 1
Jul 14, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.