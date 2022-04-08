Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Standalone Australian GP is "too tough" on F1 teams - Russell Next / F1 Australian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more
Formula 1 / Australian GP News

Hamilton: Nothing we change on Mercedes F1 car makes a difference

Lewis Hamilton says nothing that Mercedes does to try to improve its Formula 1 car is working in helping it deliver progress it needs to make.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Hamilton: Nothing we change on Mercedes F1 car makes a difference

After a tricky opening day of practice at the Australian Grand Prix, Hamilton ended up 13th in the second session – 1.5 seconds adrift of pace-setter Charles Leclerc.

Mercedes is continuing to struggle with porpoising issues on its W13, and its current focus has been on trying to find the right set-up to overcome the problem without it compromising its performance.

However, Hamilton says that Mercedes' trials are not yielding any signs of improvement.

"It's just nothing we change on the car makes a difference at the moment," explained Hamilton after Friday running. "So that's the difficult thing. You're getting very optimistic, and then you make changes, and then it doesn't seem to be wanting to improve.

"We made some changes going into P2. P1 was better. P2 ended up being a bit harder for me. So I don't know, it's just a tricky car."

Hamilton said he was resigned to accepting that the current pace is what he is going to have to deal with over the Australia weekend.

"There's not a lot we can do," he said. "This is the way it is. And so we just have to drive with it. That's the frustrating thing: you're trying to push, you're trying to catch [up] and even when you do a decent lap, it's 1.2 seconds down. So it's difficult."

George Russell, Mercedes W13, Mick Schumacher, Haas VF-22

George Russell, Mercedes W13, Mick Schumacher, Haas VF-22

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Mercedes team-mate George Russell reckoned that the porpoising he experienced around Melbourne was the worst he had encountered so far this year – but suggested that it may be something he has to live with.

"We're definitely porpoising pretty bad," said Russell, who ended up 11th in the second session. "It's probably the most severe I've experienced, but I think it's something we just have to deal with for the time being as we believe that's the fastest way around the track. But maybe it's not.

Read Also:

"We need to keep digging into the data and understand it. We've sort of gone from left, right and centre with the set-up, and it has all resulted in a similar outcome. So we need to try and get on top of things and understand why."

shares
comments

Related video

Standalone Australian GP is "too tough" on F1 teams - Russell
Previous article

Standalone Australian GP is "too tough" on F1 teams - Russell
Next article

F1 Australian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

F1 Australian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more
Load comments
Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
Alonso left "speechless" by yet more bad luck at Australian GP Australian GP
Formula 1

Alonso left "speechless" by yet more bad luck at Australian GP

Red Bull's reliability issues "unacceptable", says Verstappen Australian GP
Formula 1

Red Bull's reliability issues "unacceptable", says Verstappen

The answers Mercedes needs from its low drag wing Australian GP Plus
Formula 1

The answers Mercedes needs from its low drag wing

Lewis Hamilton More
Lewis Hamilton
Hamilton: Mercedes has still made no progress with its F1 car Australian GP
Formula 1

Hamilton: Mercedes has still made no progress with its F1 car

Hamilton's F1 title-winning cars to feature at Silverstone Classic
National

Hamilton's F1 title-winning cars to feature at Silverstone Classic

Why all fans should appreciate Hamilton in F1 while the chance remains Bahrain GP Plus
Formula 1

Why all fans should appreciate Hamilton in F1 while the chance remains

Mercedes More
Mercedes
Mercedes chasing hidden "gremlins" in W13 F1 car design Australian GP
Formula 1

Mercedes chasing hidden "gremlins" in W13 F1 car design

Rome E-Prix: Vandoorne outduels Frijns to take pole for Mercedes Rome ePrix I
Formula E

Rome E-Prix: Vandoorne outduels Frijns to take pole for Mercedes

The domino effect causing Mercedes' current F1 problems Australian GP Plus
Formula 1

The domino effect causing Mercedes' current F1 problems

Latest news

Albon: Qualifying laps in final stint secured surprise F1 point
Formula 1 Formula 1

Albon: Qualifying laps in final stint secured surprise F1 point

Vettel: 2022 F1 season "can't get any worse" after Australian GP crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel: 2022 F1 season "can't get any worse" after Australian GP crash

Alonso left "speechless" by yet more bad luck at Australian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso left "speechless" by yet more bad luck at Australian GP

Red Bull's reliability issues "unacceptable", says Verstappen
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull's reliability issues "unacceptable", says Verstappen

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How F1's new cars satisfied their architect Plus

How F1's new cars satisfied their architect

F1’s big 2022 rules reset was needed to generate unpredictability and close racing – and make competition more sustainable for all. PAT SYMONDS was central to shaping the regulations and is delighted by the diversity of car designs so far

Formula 1
23 h
The data that shows Red Bull vs Ferrari in Australia is set for a Jeddah repeat Plus

The data that shows Red Bull vs Ferrari in Australia is set for a Jeddah repeat

As in Jeddah, Ferrari swept both practice sessions on Friday in Melbourne - although Carlos Sainz Jr and Charles Leclerc this time took turns in pacing FP1 and FP2. But Max Verstappen and Red Bull looked strong on race pace long-runs and, with four DRS zones in play, F1's Albert Park return could produce a similarly enthralling battle to the one seen last time out between the two teams in Jeddah

Formula 1
Apr 8, 2022
The domino effect causing Mercedes' current F1 problems Plus

The domino effect causing Mercedes' current F1 problems

Mercedes has started this year as it did last year – on the back foot. But the problems now are more serious, with only the third-fastest car unable as yet to challenge the Red Bull and Ferrari on pace. So what next for the Silver Arrows? Here's how its planning to turn its "ambitious" W13 into a race-winner

Formula 1
Apr 7, 2022
The answers Mercedes needs from its low drag wing Plus

The answers Mercedes needs from its low drag wing

Intrigue around Mercedes' updates beyond the Australian Grand Prix will focus on whether it can answer Lewis Hamilton’s demands for more grip and more power. Solving the W13's weaknesses appears to be multifaceted, including the obvious porpoising problem, with a low-drag wing in the pipeline after Albert Park

Formula 1
Apr 7, 2022
The highs and lows of being F1's latest supersub Plus

The highs and lows of being F1's latest supersub

Nico Hulkenberg had a surprise return to Formula 1 at the start of 2022 after Aston Martin's Sebastian Vettel tested positive for COVID. But with two races under his belt, what comes next for the German supersub?

Formula 1
Apr 6, 2022
The best way F1 can pay back Melbourne two years on from 2020's aborted start Plus

The best way F1 can pay back Melbourne two years on from 2020's aborted start

OPINION: Formula 1 is heading to a reconciling moment with this weekend’s Australian Grand Prix – the first since 2019 and two years on from the awful saga of the aborted 2020 race. It should be a moment of celebration and recognition for the championship’s supporters

Formula 1
Apr 6, 2022
Why bad Netflix reviews and a Vegas race might signal more double points F1 deciders Plus

Why bad Netflix reviews and a Vegas race might signal more double points F1 deciders

On the back of the increasing popularity of Formula 1, helped in part by the effect of Netflix's Drive to Survive, the championship's presence in America has swollen. But as reviews for Netflix's F1 docuseries begin to fall, keeping hold of US interest could result in a return to a once-used artificial means of keeping the title race open

Formula 1
Apr 5, 2022
The past figures F1’s returning drivers will hope not to emulate Plus

The past figures F1’s returning drivers will hope not to emulate

OPINION: Formula 1 returnees Kevin Magnussen and Alex Albon have an opportunity to impress with Haas and Williams this year. They will need to keep up the pressure on their team-mates to avoid joining the number of talented drivers who never quite made it at motorsport’s pinnacle

Formula 1
Apr 3, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.