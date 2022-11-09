Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / The inadvertent farewell that F1 risks not appreciating Next / How Forghieri helped shape Ferrari into world-beaters
Formula 1 News

Hamilton explains origins of “it’s hammer time” F1 radio call

Lewis Hamilton has explained the origins of the “it’s hammer time” radio call given by his Mercedes Formula 1 engineer, Pete Bonnington, as part of their successful partnership.

Luke Smith
By:
Hamilton explains origins of “it’s hammer time” F1 radio call

Hamilton has worked with Bonnington, known as Bono, since joining Mercedes in 2013, with one of the hallmarks of their time together being Bonnington’s call of “it’s hammer time” to Hamilton over the radio.

It serves as a reference to the catchphrase in MC Hammer’s 1990 song “U Can’t Touch This” and to Hamilton’s three-letter designation, ‘HAM’, within F1.

Bonnington recently gave Hamilton the call in the United States Grand Prix when he was pushing to fight Max Verstappen for victory, with Hamilton noting in Mexico that it “felt like it had been at least a year” since the last time he heard it.

Asked by Autosport about the origins of “it’s hammer time”, Hamilton explained how he came up with it as something to spur him on at the end of a stint instead of being told to push.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13

Photo by: Erik Junius

"I think I came up with hammer time,” said Hamilton. “There was a point where he was like, ‘now is the time to push,’ and I got frustrated with him because I was like, ‘dude, I’m already pushing!’

“But I was like, if you're trying to signify now’s the time to go all out, use everything you have, I said just tell me it’s hammer time. That was part of our growth.

“I’m incredibly grateful for Bono, I’ve had an amazing journey with him. I think we’ve got one of the longest, if not the longest driver-engineer partnership that there’s been. He’s been hugely integral to my success.”

Hamilton and Bonnington have formed statistically the most successful driver-engineer partnership in F1 history, yielding six of Hamilton’s seven world titles as well as 82 of his 103 grand prix victories.

Read Also:

Hamilton said that he and Bonnington had “supported each other on and off the track in good and bad times” and was “like a brother to me".

“He’s probably one of the few people that can truly stand me, I would say, like on the good and bad days,” said Hamilton.

“How calm he’s able to be throughout the race, and how he’s been able to guide and help navigate me through a race, I don’t think there’s many people who could do that.”

shares
comments

Related video

The inadvertent farewell that F1 risks not appreciating
Previous article

The inadvertent farewell that F1 risks not appreciating
Next article

How Forghieri helped shape Ferrari into world-beaters

How Forghieri helped shape Ferrari into world-beaters
Luke Smith More
Luke Smith
Latifi would only consider F1 reserve role if it offered path back to a seat
Formula 1

Latifi would only consider F1 reserve role if it offered path back to a seat

Mercedes undecided on F1 reserve driver for 2023 amid Ricciardo links
Formula 1

Mercedes undecided on F1 reserve driver for 2023 amid Ricciardo links

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons Plus
Formula 1

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons

Latest news

WRC Japan: Ogier pips Breen to claim early rally lead
WRC WRC

WRC Japan: Ogier pips Breen to claim early rally lead

Sebastien Ogier pipped M-Sport Ford’s Craig Breen to put Toyota on top after the opening stage of the World Rally Championship finale in Japan.

Magazine: Lewis Hamilton interview
General General

Magazine: Lewis Hamilton interview

An interview with seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton is the focus of this week’s Autosport magazine, out today (10 November).

Sato set to run oval-only IndyCar programme and IMSA in 2023
IndyCar IndyCar

Sato set to run oval-only IndyCar programme and IMSA in 2023

Two-time Indianapolis 500 winner Takuma Sato will likely race a third Dale Coyne Racing entry for the five oval IndyCar races next season and venture into IMSA.

F1 rules banning tyre warmers must not exceed tyre development, says Shovlin
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 rules banning tyre warmers must not exceed tyre development, says Shovlin

Formula 1 chiefs must tread carefully with plans to ban tyre blankets from 2024, reckons Mercedes, to ensure car performance does not go beyond the products they run on.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The inadvertent farewell that F1 risks not appreciating Plus

The inadvertent farewell that F1 risks not appreciating

Hoping to remain in the F1 paddock in some form in 2023, Daniel Ricciardo has put a pin in his racing career to give himself the best chance of a 2024 reprieve. But it's a huge risk for the Australian – and F1 could theoretically lose one of its superstars with barely any commotion

Formula 1
23 h
The 2022 rule change result that should worry F1 Plus

The 2022 rule change result that should worry F1

OPINION: As the first season of Formula 1’s new car design era heads to its conclusion in Brazil and Abu Dhabi, the full scale of the rule revamp’s impact on the competitive order has been laid down. This shows a less-discussed element is still lurking and it’s something the championship will find hard to address

Formula 1
Nov 8, 2022
Why F1's Mexico GP wasn't as boring as everyone made out Plus

Why F1's Mexico GP wasn't as boring as everyone made out

OPINION: The 2022 Mexican Grand Prix won't be remembered for anything other than the race Max Verstappen took an historic 14th win in a single season. The lack of action led to an unenthused fanbase on social media, but there were elements of that grand prix that made it far more interesting than has been claimed

Formula 1
Nov 2, 2022
The type of F1 world champion record-breaker Verstappen has proved to be in 2022 Plus

The type of F1 world champion record-breaker Verstappen has proved to be in 2022

OPINION: Max Verstappen’s 2022 Formula 1 season was already very memorable given his title success. Now, he’s secured a unique championship achievement with his Mexico win. But what exactly has this year taught us about the type of champion he has become?

Formula 1
Nov 1, 2022
Mexican Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Plus

Mexican Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Only the one perfect score, and no prizes for guessing who, as a strategic Mexican Grand Prix saw a few Formula 1 drivers grab their opportunity to shine, while others were left wanting more on a challenging race weekend

Formula 1
Oct 31, 2022
The nine reasons why the 2022 Mexican GP wasn’t a better F1 race Plus

The nine reasons why the 2022 Mexican GP wasn’t a better F1 race

For a Formula 1 race with so much promise and potential, a dominant and record-breaking 14th victory for Max Verstappen somewhat undersold the Mexican Grand Prix. But full credit must go to the reigning world champion and his Red Bull squad for masterminding a thumping performance, along with a handful of other critical factors which worked in their favour

Formula 1
Oct 31, 2022
The Mexico start bedlam that F1 has learned from Plus

The Mexico start bedlam that F1 has learned from

Outrage ensued when the Italian Grand Prix finished behind the Safety Car. But, as MAURICE HAMILTON explains, there was a time when simply getting races started was a challenge…  

Formula 1
Oct 30, 2022
How becoming an F1 manufacturer elevated Tyrrell to new heights Plus

How becoming an F1 manufacturer elevated Tyrrell to new heights

Becoming a constructor in his own right would enable Ken Tyrrell to keep Jackie Stewart and Ford together, and claim two more world titles. But, as MAURICE HAMILTON explains, it had to be done in secret…

Formula 1
Oct 29, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.