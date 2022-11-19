Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / Rossi: 'Killer instinct' of Alpine drivers went 'a bit too far' in Brazil clashes Next / F1 Abu Dhabi GP: Verstappen trumps Perez for pole, Leclerc third
Formula 1 / Abu Dhabi GP News

Hamilton escapes penalty for Abu Dhabi FP3 red flag breach

Lewis Hamilton has escaped a penalty for his red flag breach during the final Formula 1 practice in Abu Dhabi as he took “every reasonable action” to slow down.

Luke Smith
By:
Hamilton escapes penalty for Abu Dhabi FP3 red flag breach

Hamilton was summoned by the stewards following FP3 at the Yas Marina Circuit after he overtook Lando Norris and Kevin Magnussen when a red flag was thrown during the session.

Hamilton was on a flying lap, and passed both drivers on the right-hand side of the track before slowing down, with such an infringement typically resulting in a grid penalty.

But after analysing the data and talking to Hamilton about the incident, the stewards found that he did everything he could to slow down in a safe manner, prompting them to take no action.

Data from Hamilton’s car showed that he lifted the throttle completely when the red light was shown and applied firm braking pressure, but there was still a speed difference of 162 km/h between the two cars.

“It is our conclusion that the driver of Car 44 took every reasonable action to comply with the regulations in that he immediately reduced speed in a safe manner at the earliest opportunity upon the first indication of the red light,” said the stewards.

Although they recognised it was still technically a breach of the International Sporting Code that forbids overtaking under a red flag, the stewards said Hamilton “could not avoid overtaking Car 20 [Magnussen] in this case and therefore the stewards determine to apply no penalty”.

The stewards also took precedent from the 2021 Dutch Grand Prix, when a similar incident involved Max Verstappen and no action was taken against him.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13

Photo by: Erik Junius

Hamilton heads into Sunday’s race in Abu Dhabi with one final chance to end his winless season and continue his streak of winning a grand prix in each year he has competed in F1.

The seven-time world champion topped FP1 on Friday before slipping to fourth in second practice, believing that Red Bull had an advantage over Mercedes going into qualifying.

FP3 at Yas Marina saw Sergio Perez lead a 1-2 for Red Bull ahead of Verstappen, with Hamilton 0.240s off the pace in third.

shares
comments
Rossi: 'Killer instinct' of Alpine drivers went 'a bit too far' in Brazil clashes
Previous article

Rossi: 'Killer instinct' of Alpine drivers went 'a bit too far' in Brazil clashes
Next article

F1 Abu Dhabi GP: Verstappen trumps Perez for pole, Leclerc third

F1 Abu Dhabi GP: Verstappen trumps Perez for pole, Leclerc third
Luke Smith More
Luke Smith
Formula 1 paddock unites for farewell track run with Vettel Abu Dhabi GP
Formula 1

Formula 1 paddock unites for farewell track run with Vettel

Wolff: Abu Dhabi qualifying ‘one to put in the toilet’ for Mercedes Abu Dhabi GP
Formula 1

Wolff: Abu Dhabi qualifying ‘one to put in the toilet’ for Mercedes

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons Plus
Formula 1

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons

Lewis Hamilton More
Lewis Hamilton
Hamilton looking forward to never driving Mercedes W13 F1 car again Abu Dhabi GP
Formula 1

Hamilton looking forward to never driving Mercedes W13 F1 car again

Mercedes won’t prioritise Hamilton to keep F1 win record in Abu Dhabi São Paulo GP
Formula 1

Mercedes won’t prioritise Hamilton to keep F1 win record in Abu Dhabi

Why Hamilton isn't finished with F1 just yet São Paulo GP Plus
Formula 1

Why Hamilton isn't finished with F1 just yet

Latest news

Sainz willing to help Leclerc beat Perez in Abu Dhabi GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sainz willing to help Leclerc beat Perez in Abu Dhabi GP

Carlos Sainz says he would have no problem helping Charles Leclerc beat Sergio Perez to second place in the Formula 1 drivers' championship in Sunday's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Formula 1 paddock unites for farewell track run with Vettel
Formula 1 Formula 1

Formula 1 paddock unites for farewell track run with Vettel

The Formula 1 paddock came together on Saturday night in Abu Dhabi to celebrate Sebastian Vettel's career and bid farewell with a group track run.

Hamilton looking forward to never driving Mercedes W13 F1 car again
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton looking forward to never driving Mercedes W13 F1 car again

Lewis Hamilton says he is looking forward to not having to drive the troubled Mercedes W13 again after next week’s Pirelli Formula 1 tyre test.

Ricciardo explains why Red Bull role better than F1 race seat in 2023
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo explains why Red Bull role better than F1 race seat in 2023

Daniel Ricciardo says becoming Red Bull's third driver in Formula 1 next year beat chasing a race seat elsewhere because he wanted a year away from competition.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Where Vettel stands in the list of the greatest F1 drivers Plus

Where Vettel stands in the list of the greatest F1 drivers

As Sebastian Vettel’s Formula 1 career draws to a close, figuring out where he fits into the greatest of all time order is a tough and subjective call. With the aid of statistics, attributes and history, here’s how the four-time world champion stacks up in the debate

Formula 1
22 h
The steps Verstappen and Red Bull took to expose Ferrari's 2022 failings Plus

The steps Verstappen and Red Bull took to expose Ferrari's 2022 failings

Max Verstappen’s march to title number two was slow to get into gear but soon became unstoppable. But, asks JUSTIN HYNES, was it as easy as the litany of late-season wins made it look, or did the Dutchman and Red Bull deliver a season-long masterclass at the wheel – and in the factory – to create an F1 juggernaut?

Formula 1
Nov 18, 2022
The omen Ferrari hopes to continue by ending its Abu Dhabi jinx Plus

The omen Ferrari hopes to continue by ending its Abu Dhabi jinx

It’s been an unlucky 13 for Ferrari in Abu Dhabi since the first Formula 1 race was held there in 2009. But if the Scuderia can finally win at the Yas Marina Circuit in 2022, then BEN EDWARDS feels this could bode well for even greater success in 2023

Formula 1
Nov 17, 2022
Why Brazilian GP spectacular goes far beyond F1's sprint race hype Plus

Why Brazilian GP spectacular goes far beyond F1's sprint race hype

OPINION: The Brazilian Grand Prix proved to be one of Formula 1's most thrilling weekends of the entire 2022 season, as a mixed up grid led to the series' best sprint contest to date, which helped set up a drama-filled grand prix. But, there were more factors at play that could make Brazil's thrills more common - going beyond the hype around sprint races

Formula 1
Nov 17, 2022
What the Verstappen/Hamilton Brazil crash teaches F1 about a 2021 rematch Plus

What the Verstappen/Hamilton Brazil crash teaches F1 about a 2021 rematch

OPINION: Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton crashed into each other yet again in last weekend’s Brazilian Grand Prix. But it was more 50-50 than the stewards’ ruling reflected and also offered fascinating insight into the thinking of two Formula 1 legends

Formula 1
Nov 16, 2022
How much will Red Bull's aero testing penalty really hurt? Plus

How much will Red Bull's aero testing penalty really hurt?

A $7m fine and a 10% cut in aerodynamic testing time was Red Bull's punishment for violating 2021's cost cap rules: a punishment too harsh for the team's liking, and not harsh enough for its rivals. Here's a look at how it really affects Red Bull

Formula 1
Nov 15, 2022
What Verstappen’s team orders defiance says about Red Bull Plus

What Verstappen’s team orders defiance says about Red Bull

OPINION: Max Verstappen's defiance of team orders in the Brazilian Grand Prix has led to an unnecessary rift between himself and Sergio Perez in the Red Bull camp. While the team is no stranger to controversies within its own borders, the Brazil fallout highlights the world champion's pulling power

Formula 1
Nov 15, 2022
Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

F1's sprint race format returned for the penultimate round of 2022 in Interlagos, meaning drivers had multiple opportunities to impress - or otherwise - in an incident-packed and controversial Brazilian Grand Prix. Here's how we rated the field

Formula 1
Nov 14, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.