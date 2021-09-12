Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / F1 Italian GP Live commentary and updates - Race
Formula 1 / Italian GP News

Hamilton and Verstappen crash set for post-Italian GP investigation

By:

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen are to face a post-race investigation at Formula 1’s Italian Grand Prix following another crash at the Italian Grand Prix.

Hamilton and Verstappen crash set for post-Italian GP investigation

The world championship protagonists had been locked in a tight fight with McLaren duo Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris for the top four positions at Monza during the early phase of the race.

Following the first round of stops, with Ricciardo leading, Hamilton emerged from the pits in a net third just ahead of Verstappen as they went down to the first chicane on lap 26.

As Hamilton moved to squeeze Verstappen towards the kerb to protect his position, the pair came to blows.

Verstappen appeared to bounce over a kerb and was then launched up and over Hamilton’s car – as the pair then ran off the circuit and out of the race.

The Red Bull of Verstappen ended up on top of Hamilton’s Mercedes, with the pair unable to continue. The incident brought out the safety car.

Verstappen quickly came over the team radio and said: “That’s what you get when you don’t leave the space.”

The FIA announced that the incident would be investigated after the race, with both drivers likely to be summoned to see the stewards.

On lap one of the race, Hamilton and Verstappen had already nearly come to blows when the pair battled wheel-to-wheel over second position at the second chicane.

Hamilton ran across the run off area, dropping behind Norris, and complained that he had been left no space.

The Italian GP crash between Verstappen and Hamilton comes after the pair controversially crashed on the opening lap of the British GP.

In that incident at the high-speed Copse corner, Hamilton was deemed to have been predominantly to blame, but still went on to win the race.

shares
comments

Related video

F1 Italian GP Live commentary and updates - Race

Previous article

F1 Italian GP Live commentary and updates - Race
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Red Bull: Engine derating behind Hamilton struggles in Italian GP sprint

21 h
2
Formula 1

F1 Italian Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch & more

19 h
3
Formula 1

Ricciardo left with "internal rage" after Monza F1 qualifying

1 d
4
Formula 1

Mercedes willing to drop MGU-H from F1 power unit to help VW entry

5 h
5
Formula 1

Williams: F1 helmet cam information capturing is "not ideal"

5 h
Latest news
Hamilton and Verstappen crash set for post-Italian GP investigation
F1

Hamilton and Verstappen crash set for post-Italian GP investigation

2m
F1 Italian GP Live commentary and updates - Race
F1

F1 Italian GP Live commentary and updates - Race

1 h
Ticktum admits he's "blown his chances" in F1
F2

Ticktum admits he's "blown his chances" in F1

2 h
Why Italian GP success is on for McLaren even if Verstappen dominates Plus
F1

Why Italian GP success is on for McLaren even if Verstappen dominates

2 h
Ricciardo: McLaren can “shake things up” to target Italian GP “glory”
F1

Ricciardo: McLaren can “shake things up” to target Italian GP “glory”

3 h
Latest videos
Formula 1's 2 Lap Race At Spa Explained - And What Needs To Change 06:23
Formula 1
Sep 1, 2021

Formula 1's 2 Lap Race At Spa Explained - And What Needs To Change

Virtual Onboard - Circuit Zandvoort 01:24
Formula 1
Sep 1, 2021

Virtual Onboard - Circuit Zandvoort

Dutch Grand Prix Documentary - Back On Track 15:24
Formula 1
Sep 1, 2021

Dutch Grand Prix Documentary - Back On Track

How Ferrari Is Fighting For Its Comeback In Formula 1 05:05
Formula 1
Aug 16, 2021

How Ferrari Is Fighting For Its Comeback In Formula 1

What is The F1 Summer Shutdown? 07:29
Formula 1
Aug 16, 2021

What is The F1 Summer Shutdown?

Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
Ricciardo: McLaren can “shake things up” to target Italian GP “glory” Italian GP
Formula 1

Ricciardo: McLaren can “shake things up” to target Italian GP “glory”

Aston Martin says reported Vettel F1 deal doubts are "100% nonsense"
Formula 1

Aston Martin says reported Vettel F1 deal doubts are "100% nonsense"

Why F1’s new generation will bring ‘fresh air’ to the championship Dutch GP Plus
Formula 1

Why F1’s new generation will bring ‘fresh air’ to the championship

Trending Today

Red Bull: Engine derating behind Hamilton struggles in Italian GP sprint
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull: Engine derating behind Hamilton struggles in Italian GP sprint

F1 Italian Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Italian Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch & more

Ricciardo left with "internal rage" after Monza F1 qualifying
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo left with "internal rage" after Monza F1 qualifying

Mercedes willing to drop MGU-H from F1 power unit to help VW entry
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes willing to drop MGU-H from F1 power unit to help VW entry

Williams: F1 helmet cam information capturing is "not ideal"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Williams: F1 helmet cam information capturing is "not ideal"

Aston Martin says reported Vettel F1 deal doubts are "100% nonsense"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Aston Martin says reported Vettel F1 deal doubts are "100% nonsense"

How fast is an F1 car? Top speeds of F1, IndyCar, MotoGP and more
Formula 1 Formula 1

How fast is an F1 car? Top speeds of F1, IndyCar, MotoGP and more

Ticktum admits he's "blown his chances" in F1
FIA F2 FIA F2

Ticktum admits he's "blown his chances" in F1

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why Italian GP success is on for McLaren even if Verstappen dominates Plus

Why Italian GP success is on for McLaren even if Verstappen dominates

For the second time in 2021, McLaren will line up for the start of a grand prix from the first row. It knows it has the chance of “glory” if things go well for Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris at the start of the 2021 Italian Grand Prix, but even if they just maintain their grid positions, signs from the rest of the Monza weekend suggest success is very possible for Formula 1’s other orange army

Formula 1
2 h
The F1 media favourite who lifted a broken Lotus Plus

The F1 media favourite who lifted a broken Lotus

Graham Hill was nearly 30 when he made his Formula 1 debut. NIGEL ROEBUCK examines the life of a gifted racer whose talismanic personality defined an era

Formula 1
Sep 11, 2021
How Formula 1 has made itself unattractive to new teams Plus

How Formula 1 has made itself unattractive to new teams

OPINION: The Formula 1 cost cap has been billed as a saviour to several teams and helped to guarantee their viability for investors. But there already exists another mechanism that effectively had the same purpose, and serves as a strong deterrent for those with the means to go it alone in setting up a new team

Formula 1
Sep 10, 2021
How Schumacher's first year marked him out as F1's king in-waiting Plus

How Schumacher's first year marked him out as F1's king in-waiting

After his sparkling F1 debut with Jordan at Spa, Michael Schumacher quickly leapt to Benetton for the 1991 Italian Grand Prix. This move paved the way for the German to win his first grand prix one year later and laid the foundations for his ascent to become a title contender by 1994

Formula 1
Sep 10, 2021
Why F1’s new generation will bring ‘fresh air’ to the championship Plus

Why F1’s new generation will bring ‘fresh air’ to the championship

OPINION: After many years of Formula 1’s experienced mainstays dominating at the front, a generational shift is well underway with the young guns and best talent rising to the top. While it is greatly encouraging, providing a more competitive grid will only ramp up this refreshing trend

Formula 1
Sep 9, 2021
Why Albon is the right pick for Williams Plus

Why Albon is the right pick for Williams

OPINION: Having given its blessing when George Russell’s departure to Mercedes was confirmed, focus turned to who would fill the vacant spot in the Williams’ Formula 1 driver line-up for 2022. Just over 24 hours later, Alexander Albon was given that responsibility, in a move that makes sense and provides opportunity for both team and driver

Formula 1
Sep 8, 2021
Why the Dutch Grand Prix proved itself as a top-line F1 event Plus

Why the Dutch Grand Prix proved itself as a top-line F1 event

OPINION: The Dutch Grand Prix, in terms of on-track action, was nothing out of the ordinary. However, the event itself brought an unmatched level of energy from fans, and the added banking to corners underlined Zandvoort's credibility as an F1 venue.

Formula 1
Sep 8, 2021
Could Zandvoort's challenging layout inspire other F1 circuits to change tack? Plus

Could Zandvoort's challenging layout inspire other F1 circuits to change tack?

One of Zandvoort’s many triumphs on its Formula 1 return was its new banked corners adding intrigue to an otherwise tight and twisty track. While not a new concept to circuit designs, it might provide inspiration to other venues on how to spice up its own action

Formula 1
Sep 7, 2021

Latest news

Hamilton and Verstappen crash set for post-Italian GP investigation
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton and Verstappen crash set for post-Italian GP investigation

F1 Italian GP Live commentary and updates - Race
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Italian GP Live commentary and updates - Race

Ticktum admits he's "blown his chances" in F1
FIA F2 FIA F2

Ticktum admits he's "blown his chances" in F1

Why Italian GP success is on for McLaren even if Verstappen dominates Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Italian GP success is on for McLaren even if Verstappen dominates

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.