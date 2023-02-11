Subscribe
Previous / The detail changes that stand out on the new Haas F1 2023 car
Formula 1 / Haas VF-23 Silverstone Shakedown News

Haas will have "stronger" upgrade push in F1 2023

Haas's hopes of building some momentum in Formula 1 this year are boosted by the squad finally having a proper upgrade programme for the first time in a while.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Haas will have "stronger" upgrade push in F1 2023

The American outfit has been constrained by budget limits in recent seasons, which left its hands tied in terms of being able to afford regular development steps.

In 2021, the team brought only a single upgrade to the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix very early in the campaign, whereas last year it focused its efforts on a single new package that it brought to the Hungarian Grand Prix.

With rivals bringing updates more frequently and able to make good progress, Haas has revealed that it is likely going to do things a bit differently in 2023 than it has in the past.

Speaking about the plans, Haas technical director Simone Resta said: "On upgrades, I think it's probably one of the most 'fashionable' arguments in Formula 1, and I won't spoil the surprise for anyone.

"For sure, we'll have a stronger programme of upgrades compared to last year and we are still working on that. We are at the very beginning.

"We've just defined the launch car, so the team is working on it, we have our roadmap, but it's very early to say exactly what we'll do and when."

Haas should have a bit more financial freedom this year, as the result of both moving up to eighth in the constructors' championship and landing a new title sponsorship deal with Moneygram.

And while team principal Gunther Steiner has said increased revenue will not prompt it to change its business model, Resta says there should be some benefits.

"Finishing eighth in the 2022 constructors' championship has been a very positive result for the team," he said.

"Of course, we aim to always do better and finish better, but I think it was a very good step forward and this will inevitably give some extra resources to the team.

"We are always trying to maximise the amount of money we can invest to move forward and make another step. That has been one of the aims with this new project to be able to have a stronger in-season development programme."

New Haas changes

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team

Photo by: Haas F1 Team

The new Haas VF-23 ran for the first time at Silverstone on Saturday and featured some key visual changes to last year's challenger.

In philosophy terms, Resta says it is just an evolution – but he is clear that a lot of detailed work has gone on to find both aero and weight improvements.

"We try to save a few of the components on last season's car but try to improve the aerodynamic performance of the car, improve the weight of the component and improve the quality of the component," he said.

"There has been a massive rework of the car – some of the components don't look radically different – it's probably more a development of the 2022 car but there is a complete rework of the car involving many, many components."

shares
comments

The detail changes that stand out on the new Haas F1 2023 car
Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
Haas reveals F1 2023 car as Red Bull RB19 runs for first time

Haas reveals F1 2023 car as Red Bull RB19 runs for first time

Formula 1
Haas VF-23 Silverstone Shakedown

Haas reveals F1 2023 car as Red Bull RB19 runs for first time Haas reveals F1 2023 car as Red Bull RB19 runs for first time

Williams not interested in adopting Haas-style model in F1

Williams not interested in adopting Haas-style model in F1

Formula 1

Williams not interested in adopting Haas-style model in F1 Williams not interested in adopting Haas-style model in F1

The critical car launch element F1 teams are foolish to ignore

The critical car launch element F1 teams are foolish to ignore

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The critical car launch element F1 teams are foolish to ignore The critical car launch element F1 teams are foolish to ignore

Latest news

Hybrid issue contributed to Breen losing Rally Sweden lead

Hybrid issue contributed to Breen losing Rally Sweden lead

WRC WRC

Hybrid issue contributed to Breen losing Rally Sweden lead Hybrid issue contributed to Breen losing Rally Sweden lead

WRC Sweden: Tanak reclaims lead from Breen despite tyre failure

WRC Sweden: Tanak reclaims lead from Breen despite tyre failure

WRC WRC

WRC Sweden: Tanak reclaims lead from Breen despite tyre failure WRC Sweden: Tanak reclaims lead from Breen despite tyre failure

Haas will have "stronger" upgrade push in F1 2023

Haas will have "stronger" upgrade push in F1 2023

F1 Formula 1

Haas will have "stronger" upgrade push in F1 2023 Haas will have "stronger" upgrade push in F1 2023

Bagnaia: Ducati has "learned from our mistakes" with 2023 MotoGP bike

Bagnaia: Ducati has "learned from our mistakes" with 2023 MotoGP bike

MGP MotoGP

Bagnaia: Ducati has "learned from our mistakes" with 2023 MotoGP bike Bagnaia: Ducati has "learned from our mistakes" with 2023 MotoGP bike

Karun Chandhok's 10 big questions facing F1 2023

Karun Chandhok's 10 big questions facing F1 2023

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Karun Chandhok

Karun Chandhok's 10 big questions facing F1 2023 Karun Chandhok's 10 big questions facing F1 2023

What recent F1 history reveals about the chances of Red Bull being caught in 2023

What recent F1 history reveals about the chances of Red Bull being caught in 2023

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Matt Kew

What recent F1 history reveals about the chances of Red Bull being caught in 2023 What recent F1 history reveals about the chances of Red Bull being caught in 2023

The critical car launch element F1 teams are foolish to ignore

The critical car launch element F1 teams are foolish to ignore

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Jonathan Noble

The critical car launch element F1 teams are foolish to ignore The critical car launch element F1 teams are foolish to ignore

Why Albon won't be "throwing around laptops" to gain a 2023 F1 edge

Why Albon won't be "throwing around laptops" to gain a 2023 F1 edge

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Williams launch
Alex Kalinauckas

Why Albon won't be "throwing around laptops" to gain a 2023 F1 edge Why Albon won't be "throwing around laptops" to gain a 2023 F1 edge

How the last Sauber-built Alfa offers F1 2023 evolution clues

How the last Sauber-built Alfa offers F1 2023 evolution clues

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Alfa Romeo launch
Jake Boxall-Legge

How the last Sauber-built Alfa offers F1 2023 evolution clues How the last Sauber-built Alfa offers F1 2023 evolution clues

The pioneering F1 car that preceded Lotus’s terminal decline

The pioneering F1 car that preceded Lotus’s terminal decline

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

The pioneering F1 car that preceded Lotus’s terminal decline The pioneering F1 car that preceded Lotus’s terminal decline

How Tyrrell became a racing Rubik’s cube as it faded out of F1

How Tyrrell became a racing Rubik’s cube as it faded out of F1

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

How Tyrrell became a racing Rubik’s cube as it faded out of F1 How Tyrrell became a racing Rubik’s cube as it faded out of F1

Assessing Hamilton's remarkable decade as a Mercedes F1 driver

Assessing Hamilton's remarkable decade as a Mercedes F1 driver

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

Assessing Hamilton's remarkable decade as a Mercedes F1 driver Assessing Hamilton's remarkable decade as a Mercedes F1 driver

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.