Haas to reveal F1 2024 livery next week
Haas has become the final Formula 1 team to reveal the launch date of its 2024 livery.
The American-fronted outfit, which finished bottom of the constructors' championship last season, has revealed on social media that the VF-24 will break cover on 2 February - though Autosport understands this will merely the new livery on renders of the VF-24.
In previous seasons, Haas has tended to go earlier than its rivals by releasing digital images of its livery for the forthcoming campaign.
Haas had already revealed that its new car would run for the first time at Silverstone on 11 February as part of a double shakedown plan ahead of pre-season testing in Bahrain.
The 2024 season will mark the first for the squad without Guenther Steiner at the helm.
Founding team principal Steiner’s contract was up for renewal but owner Gene Haas opted against revisiting terms in light of the lowly championship position.
Throughout last year, the team struggled with extreme in-race tyre degradation. However, the arrival of a car concept change at the United States Grand Prix did not remedy the issue.
Drivers Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg – both of whom have been retained for 2024 – opted to run different car specifications thereafter.
There was also a conflict between Haas and Steiner concerning the level of investment required to boost Haas’ fortunes, with Steiner conscious that rival teams were spending to upgrade their infrastructure.
Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-23, leads Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-23
In his place, director of engineering Ayao Komatsu has been promoted.
Komatsu said: “The ’24 car is a clear step.
“But whether it is good enough against the competition to start off with? I don’t believe so, because we started so late.
“We changed the concept so late as well and then by actually doing the Austin update, we diverted our resources a little bit.
“So, I’m realistic about the car we put out in Bahrain, but not in a negative manner.”
Sauber and Williams will kick off F1 launch season with their respective London and New York City events on 5 February.
Reigning constructors’ champion Red Bull is set to go last, with its RB20 scheduled for a 15 February unveil.
New Haas F1 car should suit Magnussen better, says boss Komatsu
New Haas F1 car should suit Magnussen better, says boss Komatsu New Haas F1 car should suit Magnussen better, says boss Komatsu
Haas reveals double shakedown plans for 2024 F1 car
Haas reveals double shakedown plans for 2024 F1 car Haas reveals double shakedown plans for 2024 F1 car
Why the Steiner-Haas F1 team divorce is best for both parties
Why the Steiner-Haas F1 team divorce is best for both parties Why the Steiner-Haas F1 team divorce is best for both parties
Latest news
The returning Daytona Prototype king seeking a fitting IMSA homecoming
The returning Daytona Prototype king seeking a fitting IMSA homecoming The returning Daytona Prototype king seeking a fitting IMSA homecoming
DTM "seriously thinking" about restricting testing in 2024
DTM "seriously thinking" about restricting testing in 2024 DTM "seriously thinking" about restricting testing in 2024
Has Norris done the right thing by committing to McLaren?
Has Norris done the right thing by committing to McLaren? Has Norris done the right thing by committing to McLaren?
New Trackhouse team reveals livery for first MotoGP season
New Trackhouse team reveals livery for first MotoGP season New Trackhouse team reveals livery for first MotoGP season
The driving style secrets of F1's current stars
The driving style secrets of F1's current stars The driving style secrets of F1's current stars
Why F1 is largely a closed shop to new talent
Why F1 is largely a closed shop to new talent Why F1 is largely a closed shop to new talent
Can F1's Madrid street race avoid the fate of Valencia’s white elephant?
Can F1's Madrid street race avoid the fate of Valencia’s white elephant? Can F1's Madrid street race avoid the fate of Valencia’s white elephant?
Why the 2026 rules expose the perils of F1’s road car quest
Why the 2026 rules expose the perils of F1’s road car quest Why the 2026 rules expose the perils of F1’s road car quest
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.