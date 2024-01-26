Subscribe
Formula 1
News

Haas to reveal F1 2024 livery next week

Haas has become the final Formula 1 team to reveal the launch date of its 2024 livery.

Matt Kew
Author Matt Kew
Updated
Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-23, Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-23

The American-fronted outfit, which finished bottom of the constructors' championship last season, has revealed on social media that the VF-24 will break cover on 2 February - though Autosport understands this will merely the new livery on renders of the VF-24.

In previous seasons, Haas has tended to go earlier than its rivals by releasing digital images of its livery for the forthcoming campaign.

Haas had already revealed that its new car would run for the first time at Silverstone on 11 February as part of a double shakedown plan ahead of pre-season testing in Bahrain.

The 2024 season will mark the first for the squad without Guenther Steiner at the helm.

Founding team principal Steiner’s contract was up for renewal but owner Gene Haas opted against revisiting terms in light of the lowly championship position.

Throughout last year, the team struggled with extreme in-race tyre degradation. However, the arrival of a car concept change at the United States Grand Prix did not remedy the issue.

Drivers Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg – both of whom have been retained for 2024 – opted to run different car specifications thereafter.

There was also a conflict between Haas and Steiner concerning the level of investment required to boost Haas’ fortunes, with Steiner conscious that rival teams were spending to upgrade their infrastructure.

Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-23, leads Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-23

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-23, leads Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-23

In his place, director of engineering Ayao Komatsu has been promoted.

Komatsu said: “The ’24 car is a clear step.

“But whether it is good enough against the competition to start off with? I don’t believe so, because we started so late.

Read Also:

“We changed the concept so late as well and then by actually doing the Austin update, we diverted our resources a little bit.

“So, I’m realistic about the car we put out in Bahrain, but not in a negative manner.”

Sauber and Williams will kick off F1 launch season with their respective London and New York City events on 5 February.

Reigning constructors’ champion Red Bull is set to go last, with its RB20 scheduled for a 15 February unveil.

shares
comments
Previous article Piastri: Momentum key after McLaren exceeded all F1 expectations in 2023
Next article Norris commits to new McLaren F1 deal
Matt Kew
More
Matt Kew
Has Norris done the right thing by committing to McLaren?

Has Norris done the right thing by committing to McLaren?

Formula 1

Has Norris done the right thing by committing to McLaren? Has Norris done the right thing by committing to McLaren?

Piastri: Momentum key after McLaren exceeded all F1 expectations in 2023

Piastri: Momentum key after McLaren exceeded all F1 expectations in 2023

Formula 1

Piastri: Momentum key after McLaren exceeded all F1 expectations in 2023 Piastri: Momentum key after McLaren exceeded all F1 expectations in 2023

Why the 2026 rules expose the perils of F1’s road car quest

Why the 2026 rules expose the perils of F1’s road car quest

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
McLaren livery unveil

Why the 2026 rules expose the perils of F1’s road car quest Why the 2026 rules expose the perils of F1’s road car quest

Haas F1 Team
More
Haas F1 Team
New Haas F1 car should suit Magnussen better, says boss Komatsu

New Haas F1 car should suit Magnussen better, says boss Komatsu

Formula 1

New Haas F1 car should suit Magnussen better, says boss Komatsu New Haas F1 car should suit Magnussen better, says boss Komatsu

Haas reveals double shakedown plans for 2024 F1 car

Haas reveals double shakedown plans for 2024 F1 car

Formula 1
McLaren livery unveil

Haas reveals double shakedown plans for 2024 F1 car Haas reveals double shakedown plans for 2024 F1 car

Why the Steiner-Haas F1 team divorce is best for both parties

Why the Steiner-Haas F1 team divorce is best for both parties

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

Why the Steiner-Haas F1 team divorce is best for both parties Why the Steiner-Haas F1 team divorce is best for both parties

Latest news

The returning Daytona Prototype king seeking a fitting IMSA homecoming

The returning Daytona Prototype king seeking a fitting IMSA homecoming

IMSA IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

The returning Daytona Prototype king seeking a fitting IMSA homecoming The returning Daytona Prototype king seeking a fitting IMSA homecoming

DTM "seriously thinking" about restricting testing in 2024

DTM "seriously thinking" about restricting testing in 2024

DTM DTM

DTM "seriously thinking" about restricting testing in 2024 DTM "seriously thinking" about restricting testing in 2024

Has Norris done the right thing by committing to McLaren?

Has Norris done the right thing by committing to McLaren?

F1 Formula 1

Has Norris done the right thing by committing to McLaren? Has Norris done the right thing by committing to McLaren?

New Trackhouse team reveals livery for first MotoGP season

New Trackhouse team reveals livery for first MotoGP season

MGP MotoGP
Trackhouse Racing launch

New Trackhouse team reveals livery for first MotoGP season New Trackhouse team reveals livery for first MotoGP season

The driving style secrets of F1's current stars

The driving style secrets of F1's current stars

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The driving style secrets of F1's current stars The driving style secrets of F1's current stars

Why F1 is largely a closed shop to new talent

Why F1 is largely a closed shop to new talent

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

Why F1 is largely a closed shop to new talent Why F1 is largely a closed shop to new talent

Can F1's Madrid street race avoid the fate of Valencia’s white elephant?

Can F1's Madrid street race avoid the fate of Valencia’s white elephant?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

Can F1's Madrid street race avoid the fate of Valencia’s white elephant? Can F1's Madrid street race avoid the fate of Valencia’s white elephant?

Why the 2026 rules expose the perils of F1’s road car quest

Why the 2026 rules expose the perils of F1’s road car quest

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
McLaren livery unveil

Why the 2026 rules expose the perils of F1’s road car quest Why the 2026 rules expose the perils of F1’s road car quest

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2024 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe