Formula 1 News

Haas to reveal 2022 F1 livery on Friday

Haas will reveal its Formula 1 livery for 2022 on Friday, formally kicking off the team unveilings ahead of the new season.

Luke Smith
By:

Haas and Williams were the only teams yet to announce any launch plans for 2022, but the American outfit has now announced that its livery will be revealed tomorrow (4 February).

The team confirmed the news via Twitter, setting a planned reveal time of 11am GMT.

 

Haas has traditionally unveiled its new livery before the start of each season via renders before presenting the full car at the start of winter testing.

The Haas VF-22 car will complete its first extending running at the start of the pre-season running in Barcelona, which takes place from 23-25 February.

Drivers Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin will then complete another three days of testing in Bahrain in mid-March, one week before the Sakhir track hosts the opening race of the season.

Haas will enter the new season eager to bounce back from a difficult 2021 that saw it fail to score any points and slump to the bottom of the constructors’ championship.

The team had expected to struggle last year after opting against developing its car in order to place full focus on the new technical regulations for 2022.

Haas adopted a new red, white and blue colour scheme in 2021 after the arrival of Mazepin and his primary backer, Uralkali, as the new title sponsor.

Mazepin and Schumacher both graduated to F1 with Haas last year, having previously raced in Formula 2, and will look to build on their rookie campaigns in 2022.

The team had expected to struggle last year after opting against developing its car in order to place full focus on the new technical regulations for 2022. The major overhaul of the regulations has the potential to shake up the pecking order, giving Haas hope of making a step forward and returning to its old points-scoring form.

“If we’d continued with these regulations, catching up is very difficult,” Steiner told Autosport at the end of the 2021 season.

“So at least we are starting at an almost-level playing field. The big teams will always have more momentum, especially at the beginning of the budget cap with the resources they had before.

“But we are levelling everything a little bit, and at least if you’re off a bit straight from the beginning, you have a chance to catch up because we started together.

“Even if you drop behind, you’re only a little bit behind, and not one year behind in development. I think that should be an advantage. Hopefully we can come out of the box decent. And then build on that.”

