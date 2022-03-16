Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / The surprising F1 first race win trend its new era may alter
Formula 1 / Bahrain GP News

Haas: "Good interest" from F1 sponsors to fill big Uralkali hole

Haas Formula 1 chief Gunther Steiner says the team is attracting “good interest” from possible sponsors to help fill the “big hole” left after the exit of former title sponsor Uralkali.

Luke Smith
By:
Haas: "Good interest" from F1 sponsors to fill big Uralkali hole

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine late last month, Haas removed all Uralkali branding from its car, which resembled the colours of the Russian flag. The agreement with the company was ultimately terminated, as was Russian driver Nikita Mazepin’s contract.

Uralkali had served as the title sponsor of Haas since Mazepin joined the team at the start of the 2021 season, bringing a significant financial boost to the American operation.

But Haas has maintained it would be able to cope financially without Uralkali’s funding, allowing it to continue with its plans and preparations for the 2022 season.

Steiner admitted it was a “big hole” that had been left by Uralkali after its exit, but said there was already interest being shown by potential new sponsors.

“There is good interest at the moment, I must say, good interest, and I don't know what it has to do with,” Steiner said.

“I’m not promising anything. I think with the sponsorship, we started a little bit late in actually trying to get some actively from the beginning. That's my opinion about it. But I think now we will make progress.

“I'm very confident. And also, again, showing people that now we want to come back and people know where we were. So I think we have got a good chance.”

Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1

Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1

Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

Team owner Gene Haas’s company, Haas Automation, has gained more branding on the Haas VF-22 car with its revised livery, which also carries sponsorship from German company 1&1 and IONOS.

F1 is currently enjoying a boom in the United States, which is set to be accelerated with the inaugural Miami Grand Prix in May and interest from Las Vegas in staging a race from next year.

Haas is the only American team on the grid, but Steiner said it was difficult to secure backing from American brands.

Read Also:

“It is just difficult in America to get this big sponsorship in the moment,” Steiner said.

“But it's not only difficult in for Formula 1. If you look also in the racing series in the States, there is sponsorship, but not a really big one.

“In NASCAR, in the old days, one car was running the full livery a full year. And there are not many cars doing that in the moment, because it's just a lot of money.”

Tickets
shares
comments
The surprising F1 first race win trend its new era may alter
Previous article

The surprising F1 first race win trend its new era may alter
Load comments
Luke Smith More
Luke Smith
Ricciardo to race in Bahrain F1 GP after negative COVID test Bahrain GP
Formula 1

Ricciardo to race in Bahrain F1 GP after negative COVID test

Gasly surprised by "quite fun battle" with Hamilton in F1 testing
Formula 1

Gasly surprised by "quite fun battle" with Hamilton in F1 testing

Formula 1 Drive to Survive: Season 4 episode-by-episode review Plus
Formula 1

Formula 1 Drive to Survive: Season 4 episode-by-episode review

Haas F1 Team More
Haas F1 Team
Magnussen wishes F1 test-topping time meant more Bahrain March Testing
Formula 1

Magnussen wishes F1 test-topping time meant more

Haas: Sunday F1 test would be a fairer solution after freight delay Bahrain March Testing
Formula 1

Haas: Sunday F1 test would be a fairer solution after freight delay

The Schumacher trait that will give Haas hope in F1 2022 Plus
Formula 1

The Schumacher trait that will give Haas hope in F1 2022

Latest news

Haas: "Good interest" from F1 sponsors to fill big Uralkali hole
Formula 1 Formula 1

Haas: "Good interest" from F1 sponsors to fill big Uralkali hole

The surprising F1 first race win trend its new era may alter Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The surprising F1 first race win trend its new era may alter

Ricciardo to race in Bahrain F1 GP after negative COVID test
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo to race in Bahrain F1 GP after negative COVID test

Ferrari thinks 25bhp gap to Mercedes, Honda F1 engines has gone
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari thinks 25bhp gap to Mercedes, Honda F1 engines has gone

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The surprising F1 first race win trend its new era may alter Plus

The surprising F1 first race win trend its new era may alter

OPINION: Formula 1 is about to embark on the first race of its eagerly anticipated new era. Every team is talking the rest up, but only one can be the 2022 Bahrain Grand Prix victor and very likely set the tone for the championship’s coming campaign

Formula 1
36m
The challenges Hamilton must overcome to topple Schumacher's greatest F1 record Plus

The challenges Hamilton must overcome to topple Schumacher's greatest F1 record

Lewis Hamilton has got a hungry young team-mate in George Russell, a take-no-prisoners arch-rival in Max Verstappen, and he reckons his Mercedes W13 car is the fourth best on the 2022 Formula 1 grid. But he says he’ll bounce back like never before from the disappointment of his controversial 2021 world championship defeat

Formula 1
18 h
What the trackside view reveals about the early 2022 F1 pecking order Plus

What the trackside view reveals about the early 2022 F1 pecking order

Formula 1's new heavyweights are easy on the eye when it comes to looks. But which teams have nailed the revamped 2022 rules package? Autosport went trackside in Bahrain to find out

Formula 1
21 h
How McLaren’s eye-catching start stalled at the Bahrain test Plus

How McLaren’s eye-catching start stalled at the Bahrain test

After an impressive showing at Barcelona, McLaren’s fortunes took a hit with a stop-start Bahrain test hit by front brake woes and Daniel Ricciardo sidelined having tested positive for COVID-19. While it goes into the opener on the backfoot with fixes to find, the Woking team still appears set to be a contender at the front

Formula 1
23 h
The key tech talking points at the end of F1 pre-season testing Plus

The key tech talking points at the end of F1 pre-season testing

From porpoising to pods, Formula 1's new technical regulations have created surprises from teams up and down the grid. Here's a dive into the key talking points from the Bahrain pre-season test

Formula 1
Mar 14, 2022
The crucial missing ingredient from F1's Abu Dhabi response Plus

The crucial missing ingredient from F1's Abu Dhabi response

Removing Michael Masi from the race director role deals with one matter arising from last year’s controversial championship finale. But has the FIA properly investigated, understood and remedied the systemic failings which led to it? STUART CODLING says we won’t know until the governing body publishes the results of its inquiry

Formula 1
Mar 14, 2022
The crossroads Vettel faces which could steer his F1 future Plus

The crossroads Vettel faces which could steer his F1 future

Sebastian Vettel’s place in Formula 1 is undisputed but the four-time world champion has multiple questions of his own he'll need answers to before deciding on his future. The will to win and see Aston Martin climb the grid is obvious, but could how he considers life outside of the paddock be critical?

Formula 1
Mar 14, 2022
How Honda achieved F1 redemption through Verstappen’s title Plus

How Honda achieved F1 redemption through Verstappen’s title

When the Japanese engine manufacturer was dropped by McLaren, Red Bull took a leap of faith by switching from its tried and tested Renault customer units. The key players involved in the decision explain how their gamble brought rewards in abundance

Formula 1
Mar 13, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.