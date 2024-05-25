Haas faces F1 Monaco GP disqualification for rear wing breach
Haas drivers Nico Hulkenberg and Kevin Magnussen face a possible disqualification from Formula 1's Monaco Grand Prix qualifying for a rear wing infringement.
Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
After qualifying, both Haas drivers were found to have a rear wing with a DRS clearance that exceeds the maximum permitted limit of 85mm on the outermost areas.
The FIA's technical delegate Jo Bauer flagged the issues after scrutineering, writing in a statement that "the uppermost rear wing element adjustable positions were checked on car numbers 20 and 27.
"The LHS and RHS outermost area of the of the adjustable elements were exceeding the maximum allowed 85mm on both cars.
"As this is not in compliance with TR Article 3.10.10 h), I am referring this matter to the stewards for their consideration."
The stewards promptly summoned the Haas team for a meeting at 7:15pm local time.
The transgression will almost certainly lead to both Hulkenberg and Magnussen being disqualified from Saturday's qualifying results.
Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-24
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton was punished for a similar problem in sprint qualifying at the 2021 Brazilian Grand Prix, which led to the Mercedes driver losing his pole for the sprint and being put back to the last place on the starting grid.
On Saturday Magnussen qualified 15th in Q2 after being asked to abort his final flying lap, much to the Dane's anger.
Hulkenberg fared a little bit better in 12th, but also faced an earlier trip to the stewards for impeding the Alpine of Esteban Ocon in Q2, explaining his radio communication system didn't work so he was unaware of Ocon approaching.
"We had a radio issue, so I didn't get the call that he's coming," the German explained. "But also in Q1 we had a moment where the radio kind of dropped out and I had a few missed calls, I think.
"Obviously, here a lot of it is blind, you don't see it and you're really dependent on the radio. And like I said, I didn't hear it, so we need to look into why."
The stewards decided not to take further action, because they had received several reports of radio issues across multiple teams.
Ocon said he had also had similar problems and explained he wasn't heavily impacted by Hulkenberg's impeding incident, so the stewards showed some leniency and didn't hand out a grid drop.
