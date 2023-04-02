Haas submits protest over F1 Australian GP result
Haas has protested the result of Formula 1’s Australian Grand Prix in the wake of the FIA’s decisions ahead of the final restart.
The American-owned outfit appeared to have been the biggest gainer from a chaotic second red flag restart as Nico Hulkenberg moved up to fourth place on the road as a number of front runners crashed out in the chaotic first few corners.
With a third red flag being brought out, the FIA elected to go for another restart – although this time it was behind a safety car and the cars only went around to take the chequered flag.
But it was the decision of the FIA to revert to the running order of the previous restart that triggered some annoyance, as it meant that Hulkenberg was shuffled back to seventh on the road.
Rivals who had hit trouble at the original restart – including Fernando Alonso, Lance Stroll and Sergio Perez - were all allowed to retake their original positions in the order.
While Haas has not commented on the reasons for its protest, it is almost certainly related to the decisions made for the restart that cost Hulkenberg.
In a super close midfield battle, the loss of points through the drop of positions could prove critical at the end of the season in the fight for constructors’ championship positions.
The classification of positions for when races are stopped is laid out in F1’s Sporting Regulations.
The Safety Car Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23
Photo by: Lionel Ng / Motorsport Images
Article 57.3 of the rules states that when a race is suspended, the classification is taken from the last official point where positions can be determined.
It states: “In all cases the order will be taken at the last point at which it was possible to determine the position of all cars. All such cars will then be permitted to resume the sprint session or the race.”
How exactly this is determined is not specified, but in the case of what happened in Australia – where a number of cars did not make it through the first timing sector – then there is little choice but to roll it back to the original starting positions.
This is what happened at last year’s British Grand Prix, which was stopped on the opening lap after Zhou Guanyu’s spectacular crash and restarted with the original grid positions.
Related video
Sainz blasts “most unfair penalty ever”, seeks Australian GP stewards’ explanation
Russell questions FIA F1 decision-making after "totally unnecessary" first red flag
Latest news
Horner: Final Australian GP red flag was "right thing to do"
Horner: Final Australian GP red flag was "right thing to do" Horner: Final Australian GP red flag was "right thing to do"
10 things we learned from the 2023 Australian Grand Prix
10 things we learned from the 2023 Australian Grand Prix 10 things we learned from the 2023 Australian Grand Prix
Hulkenberg: Albon's F1 Australian GP crash a “code brown” moment
Hulkenberg: Albon's F1 Australian GP crash a “code brown” moment Hulkenberg: Albon's F1 Australian GP crash a “code brown” moment
10 things we learned from the 2023 MotoGP Argentina Grand Prix
10 things we learned from the 2023 MotoGP Argentina Grand Prix 10 things we learned from the 2023 MotoGP Argentina Grand Prix
Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
The critical calls preceding Verstappen's Melbourne march and F1's red flag saga
The critical calls preceding Verstappen's Melbourne march and F1's red flag saga The critical calls preceding Verstappen's Melbourne march and F1's red flag saga
The convoluted tier system that reveals an F1 strength
The convoluted tier system that reveals an F1 strength The convoluted tier system that reveals an F1 strength
How F1's new era has exposed the downside of its most important rule
How F1's new era has exposed the downside of its most important rule How F1's new era has exposed the downside of its most important rule
What next for Mercedes in its quest to get back to the top of F1?
What next for Mercedes in its quest to get back to the top of F1? What next for Mercedes in its quest to get back to the top of F1?
Why Piastri’s F1 homecoming will be a landmark occasion
Why Piastri’s F1 homecoming will be a landmark occasion Why Piastri’s F1 homecoming will be a landmark occasion
The recent Australian GP form history that will boost Ferrari in F1 2023
The recent Australian GP form history that will boost Ferrari in F1 2023 The recent Australian GP form history that will boost Ferrari in F1 2023
The cycle of F1 upheaval Williams must end to rediscover past glories
The cycle of F1 upheaval Williams must end to rediscover past glories The cycle of F1 upheaval Williams must end to rediscover past glories
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.