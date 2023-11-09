Subscribe
General Motors only interested in F1 entry with Andretti

General Motors has dismissed suggestions that its Cadillac brand could enter Formula 1 with another team if Andretti’s plans are rejected by series bosses.

The American manufacturer has announced a partnership with Andretti that it hopes can help it enter grand prix racing from 2025 at the earliest.

However, despite the plans being given the green light on technical grounds by the FIA, Andretti’s hopes of securing a spot in F1 are dependent on it agreeing commercial terms with FOM.

Such an outcome hangs in the balance with grand prix racing chiefs lukewarm about the idea of adding an 11th team to the F1 grid at the moment.

FOM is currently weighing up what the financial implications of having an extra team would be, and it has been clear that it will only approve another competitor if it proves to be beneficial to F1 as a whole.

The attraction of having a major manufacturer like GM on board is obvious for F1, but the significance of its Andretti partnership has been played down by some, who have suggested that if the current plan falls through then it could switch allegiance to another team.

But that prospect has been dismissed, with GM adamant it is only interested in helping Andretti make it in to F1.

Speaking to news agency AP about the possibility of working with another team, GM president Mark Reuss said: “GM is committed to partnering with Andretti to race in F1.

“The collaboration between Andretti-Cadillac brings together two unique entities built for racing, both with long pedigrees of success in motorsport globally.”

The prospect of GM tying up with other teams has been suggested several times in the F1 paddock, and recently Williams F1 team principal James Vowles said his squad would be open to the idea of such a manufacturer partnership.

Speaking about his views on the Andretti bid, Vowles said: “We’ve been clear from the beginning, more than happy to bring in new entities, but the pie has to grow as a result of it, not shrink. So far, it’s just shrinking.

“For clarity on that, that’s not against either Andretti or GM. Quite the opposite.

“I welcome GM open armed… and I hope to forge a relationship with them should things not work out. They are an incredible entity that I think will make the sport better.”

Pushed on whether Williams was actively seeking a collaboration with General Motors, Vowles replied: “No. My point is more that an organisation, an OEM like GM, absolutely would be welcome in our sport.

“We would welcome them at this stage. But they’re clearly linked to Andretti - it’s not a question of that and we’re not in talks with them at the moment.”

AP added that GM plans to send senior executives to next week’s Las Vegas Grand Prix in the hope of lobbying FOM to approve Andretti’s entry.

