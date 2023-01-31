Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Previous / The all-French F1 partnership that Ocon and Gasly hope to emulate
Formula 1 News

Gasly: Mindset for Alpine is "completely different" to Red Bull F1 move

Pierre Gasly says he has a "completely different" mindset for his Alpine Formula 1 move thanks to lessons taken from his failed stint at Red Bull in 2019.

Luke Smith
By:
Gasly: Mindset for Alpine is "completely different" to Red Bull F1 move

Gasly joined Alpine for 2023 after spending the bulk of his career with Red Bull's sister team, AlphaTauri, and its predecessor, Toro Rosso, making his debut for the latter in 2017.

Gasly was promoted to Red Bull's senior team in 2019 as Daniel Ricciardo's replacement, only to return to Toro Rosso 12 races later in a straight swap with Alex Albon during the summer break after struggling for form.

In an end-of-season interview with Autosport, Gasly explained how he thought the lessons taken from his failed move up the grid to Red Bull would help ensure his time with Alpine was a success.

"It feels like it was an eternity ago that I was with Red Bull, and since then, so much has happened, professionally and personally," Gasly said.

"I really feel like I've developed in all areas. I remember when I came in Red Bull, the feeling that I had going there, and now the feeling, my approach and mindset that I have going into Alpine, is completely different.

"I have a lot clearer ideas. I think it's more like clarity in my mind on what's needed to perform, and what's needed to be competitive.

"[I want to] mainly use that experience that I've gathered with AlphaTauri, in good and bad times, and gathered the experience that I learned in Red Bull to make the best out of this opportunity with Alpine.

"I'm a lot more confident that this is going to be very successful, I have no doubt about it. 2019, even if you think it's only three years ago, I think personally I've evolved a lot."

Pierre Gasly, Alpine A522

Pierre Gasly, Alpine A522

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Upon returning to Red Bull's sister squad, Gasly quickly emerged as the team leader, scoring a podium in Brazil later in 2019 before his shock victory at Monza the following year.

The performances caused his stock to rise considerably, making him Alpine's prime candidate last year after Fernando Alonso's departure and the loss of junior driver Oscar Piastri to McLaren.

Gasly got his first taste of Alpine F1 machinery in November's Abu Dhabi test after the grand prix, giving him a precious opportunity to adjust to the team given the reduced three-day pre-season test in Bahrain next month.

He explained he was joining Alpine with a "very open mind" about the car, particularly after spending so long within Red Bull's operations.

"For sure, it's not going to give a lot of time before the season starts, but I'll do all the prep that is needed and at the end of the day, I know I can adapt quickly," said Gasly.

"I've done it in the past. I just need to be aware that things might be very different. It might not be. It might feel quite natural straight away. It might not feel natural straightaway.

"But it's very important to come with an open mind."

shares
comments
The all-French F1 partnership that Ocon and Gasly hope to emulate
Previous article

The all-French F1 partnership that Ocon and Gasly hope to emulate
Luke Smith More
Luke Smith
Haas: No plans to change F1 team model despite nearing budget cap
Formula 1

Haas: No plans to change F1 team model despite nearing budget cap

Steiner: Haas F1 2022 rollercoaster better than "just downs" of 2021
Formula 1

Steiner: Haas F1 2022 rollercoaster better than "just downs" of 2021

How F1’s sole rookie of 2022 proved his critics wrong Plus
Formula 1

How F1’s sole rookie of 2022 proved his critics wrong

Latest news

NASCAR bans Chastain Martinsville wall-ride manoeuvre
Video Inside
NASCAR NASCAR

NASCAR bans Chastain Martinsville wall-ride manoeuvre

NASCAR has decided to ban the wall-ride manoeuvre made famous by Ross Chastain at Martinsville that secured him a place in the Championship 4.

Gasly: Mindset for Alpine is "completely different" to Red Bull F1 move
Formula 1 Formula 1

Gasly: Mindset for Alpine is "completely different" to Red Bull F1 move

Pierre Gasly says he has a "completely different" mindset for his Alpine Formula 1 move thanks to lessons taken from his failed stint at Red Bull in 2019.

GTD Pro win a “proper send-off” for retiring IMSA stalwart MacNeil
IMSA IMSA

GTD Pro win a “proper send-off” for retiring IMSA stalwart MacNeil

Winning the GTD Pro class at the Daytona 24 Hours was a fitting way for Cooper MacNeil to retire from racing in the IMSA SportsCar Championship, says team-mate Jules Gounon.

The all-French F1 partnership that Ocon and Gasly hope to emulate Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The all-French F1 partnership that Ocon and Gasly hope to emulate

Alpine’s signing of Pierre Gasly alongside Esteban Ocon revives memories of a famous all-French line-up, albeit in the red of Ferrari, for BEN EDWARDS. Can the former AlphaTauri man's arrival help the French team on its path back to winning ways in a tribute act to the Prancing Horse's title-winning 1983?

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The all-French F1 partnership that Ocon and Gasly hope to emulate Plus

The all-French F1 partnership that Ocon and Gasly hope to emulate

Alpine’s signing of Pierre Gasly alongside Esteban Ocon revives memories of a famous all-French line-up, albeit in the red of Ferrari, for BEN EDWARDS. Can the former AlphaTauri man's arrival help the French team on its path back to winning ways in a tribute act to the Prancing Horse's title-winning 1983?

Formula 1
17 h
How do the best races of F1 2022 stack up to 2021? Plus

How do the best races of F1 2022 stack up to 2021?

OPINION: A system to score all the grands prix from the past two seasons produces some interesting results and sets a standard that 2023 should surely exceed

Formula 1
19 h
Who were the fastest drivers in F1 2022? Plus

Who were the fastest drivers in F1 2022?

Who was the fastest driver in 2022? Everyone has an opinion, but what does the stopwatch say? Obviously, differing car performance has an effect on ultimate laptime – but it’s the relative speed of each car/driver package that’s fascinating and enlightening says ALEX KALINAUCKAS

Formula 1
Jan 30, 2023
Why F1's nearly man is refreshed and ready for his return Plus

Why F1's nearly man is refreshed and ready for his return

He has more starts without a podium than anyone else in Formula 1 world championship history, but Nico Hulkenberg is back for one more shot with Haas. After spending three years on the sidelines, the revitalised German is aiming to prove to his new team what the F1 grid has been missing

Formula 1
Jan 29, 2023
The potential-laden F1 car that Ferrari neglected Plus

The potential-laden F1 car that Ferrari neglected

The late Mauro Forghieri played a key role in Ferrari’s mid-1960s turnaround, says STUART CODLING, and his pretty, intricate 1512 was among the most evocative cars of the 1.5-litre era. But a victim of priorities as Formula 1 was deemed less lucrative than success in sportscars, its true potential was never seen in period

Formula 1
Jan 28, 2023
Why Vasseur relishes 'feeling the pressure' as Ferrari's F1 boss Plus

Why Vasseur relishes 'feeling the pressure' as Ferrari's F1 boss

OPINION: Fred Vasseur has spent only a few weeks as team principal for the Ferrari Formula 1 team, but is already intent on taking the Scuderia back to the very top. And despite it being arguably the most demanding job in motorsport, the Frenchman is relishing the challenge

Formula 1
Jan 27, 2023
The crucial tech changes F1 teams must adapt to in 2023 Plus

The crucial tech changes F1 teams must adapt to in 2023

Changes to the regulations for season two of Formula 1's ground-effects era aim to smooth out last year’s troubles and shut down loopholes. But what areas have been targeted, and what impact will this have?

Formula 1
Jan 26, 2023
Are these the 50 quickest drivers in F1 history? Plus

Are these the 50 quickest drivers in F1 history?

Who are the quickest drivers in Formula 1 history? LUKE SMITH asked a jury of experienced and international panel of experts and F1 insiders. Some of them have worked closely with F1’s fastest-ever drivers – so who better to vote on our all-time top 50? We’re talking all-out speed here rather than size of trophy cabinet, so the results may surprise you…

Formula 1
Jan 25, 2023
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.