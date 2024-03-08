More robust Ferrari 2024 F1 car "not scaring" Leclerc and Sainz anymore
Ferrari's Jock Clear says the team's SF-24's all-round improvements have turned it into a car that "is not scaring" Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz anymore.
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24
Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Jock Clear, Driver Coach, Ferrari
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Be part of the Autosport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Sainz relieved to have Ferrari F1 car he can "attack" with
Vasseur: Ferrari has clawed back 50% of its 2023 Bahrain F1 deficit
The tests Leclerc and Ferrari must pass before Hamilton's arrival
F1 Saudi Arabian GP qualifying results: Verstappen on pole
F1 Saudi Arabian GP: Tech images from the pitlane explained
Why it's a Red Bull vs Ferrari battle in F1 2024 testing's long run times
Latest news
Power: Rosenqvist “on another planet” in opening IndyCar practice
IndyCar St. Petersburg: Felix Rosenqvist paces opening practice
Verstappen hopes "impressive" F1 debutant Bearman doesn't fixate on missing Q3
Miller: Altering Qatar MotoGP schedule due to wet track a "joke"
Autosport Plus
The F1 2024 questions the Bahrain GP didn't answer
How F1's mad tea-party driver market could look if Verstappen moves to Mercedes
What's behind efforts to bring down Red Bull F1 team boss Horner
Why star-struck Alpine F1 drivers aren't the biggest beneficiary of Zidane's wisdom
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments