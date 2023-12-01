Subscribe
Formula 1
News

McLaren: Rate of learning most impressive part of Piastri's "exceptional" F1 season

McLaren team boss Andrea Stella believes the speed at which Oscar Piastri has learned through his "exceptional" rookie Formula 1 season is what impressed him the most.

Filip Cleeren
Author Filip Cleeren
Updated
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Piastri's stellar junior series credentials and the tug-of-war between McLaren and Alpine over his services made his debut one of the most highly-anticipated rookie campaigns in years.

ANALYSIS: The real story behind Piastri's F1 move to McLaren

A low-key start to 2023 for McLaren prevented Piastri or Lando Norris from grabbing headlines, but the unflappable Australian soon delivered on his promise by pushing his more experienced team-mate in qualifying.

A spate of mid-season car upgrades then enabled the pair to fight for podiums rather than low points finishes and, while Norris took seven of McLaren's nine podiums and scored double the amount of points, Piastri also impressed with a win from pole in Qatar's sprint race as well as grand prix podiums in Japan and Qatar.

While McLaren had high hopes for Piastri, team principal Stella admitted the 22-year-old delivered "beyond our expectations", impressing with how quickly he soaked up information.

"Our analysis is that Oscar's season has just been exceptional, and when I say exceptional I mean beyond our expectations," Stella said.

"It's the rapidity with which he learns that I think makes him exceptional. And this has been true in whatever scale you take, within the timeframe of a race, within the timeframe of an event, within the timeframe of the season.

"His gradient is so impressive, which obviously creates expectations for next season. And expectations require work to be confirmed. But the other good thing with Oscar is that he's such a grounded person, he's so committed.

Oscar Piastri, McLaren, poses for the 2023 McLaren team photo

Photo by: James Sutton / Motorsport Images

Oscar Piastri, McLaren, poses for the 2023 McLaren team photo

"And if anything, working with him will be more about what we need to do to confirm this gradient, work that effectively has already started in terms of planning ahead onto the winter."

Piastri's exceptionally calm and mature nature for his 22 years has made a big impression on the entire paddock, and according to Stella, it is one of the key attributes behind his rapid ascent.

"Maybe one of the key enablers why he can grow so rapidly, is just the man beyond the driver," he explained. "He's so calm, he's so good at keeping himself in a status in which he can use the best of his talent.

"I don't have that quality. I have to think about my psychology to actively keep myself in the most productive state. For Oscar, this seems to come quite naturally or maybe he worked throughout his young career on that, I don't know, but certainly, it is remarkable.

"And even when I've seen great drivers, currently or in the past, all of them sort of sometimes underperform because they don't stay in the status in which they give their best. I think for Oscar, this is quite natural."

shares
comments

Related video

Previous article A rising star's first day in an F1 car
Next article Pirelli goes softer for F1 2024 Australian Grand Prix
Filip Cleeren
More
Filip Cleeren
Why Williams F1 team keeping Sargeant makes more sense than you think

Why Williams F1 team keeping Sargeant makes more sense than you think

Formula 1

Why Williams F1 team keeping Sargeant makes more sense than you think Why Williams F1 team keeping Sargeant makes more sense than you think

Ferrari cannot repeat mistake of "too high" expectations for F1 2024 - Vasseur

Ferrari cannot repeat mistake of "too high" expectations for F1 2024 - Vasseur

Formula 1

Ferrari cannot repeat mistake of "too high" expectations for F1 2024 - Vasseur Ferrari cannot repeat mistake of "too high" expectations for F1 2024 - Vasseur

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job

Oscar Piastri
More
Oscar Piastri
Piastri: F1 2023 a bigger rollercoaster than expected

Piastri: F1 2023 a bigger rollercoaster than expected

Formula 1

Piastri: F1 2023 a bigger rollercoaster than expected Piastri: F1 2023 a bigger rollercoaster than expected

How F1’s new cool customer vindicated his McLaren gamble

How F1’s new cool customer vindicated his McLaren gamble

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP

How F1’s new cool customer vindicated his McLaren gamble How F1’s new cool customer vindicated his McLaren gamble

Piastri frustrated after McLaren F1 pace proves “really good surprise”

Piastri frustrated after McLaren F1 pace proves “really good surprise”

Formula 1
Las Vegas GP

Piastri frustrated after McLaren F1 pace proves “really good surprise” Piastri frustrated after McLaren F1 pace proves “really good surprise”

McLaren
More
McLaren
The rushed McLaren F1 car that elevated a reluctant Senna's legacy

The rushed McLaren F1 car that elevated a reluctant Senna's legacy

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The rushed McLaren F1 car that elevated a reluctant Senna's legacy The rushed McLaren F1 car that elevated a reluctant Senna's legacy

Stephanie Carlin joins McLaren F1 as business operations director

Stephanie Carlin joins McLaren F1 as business operations director

Formula 1

Stephanie Carlin joins McLaren F1 as business operations director Stephanie Carlin joins McLaren F1 as business operations director

Norris: McLaren on right track for F1 2024 challenge

Norris: McLaren on right track for F1 2024 challenge

Formula 1

Norris: McLaren on right track for F1 2024 challenge Norris: McLaren on right track for F1 2024 challenge

Latest news

Transition to Acura GTP car “eye-opening” for Jordan Taylor

Transition to Acura GTP car “eye-opening” for Jordan Taylor

IMSA IMSA
Petit Le Mans Road Atlanta

Transition to Acura GTP car “eye-opening” for Jordan Taylor Transition to Acura GTP car “eye-opening” for Jordan Taylor

IndyCar "desperately" needs new car says O'Ward

IndyCar "desperately" needs new car says O'Ward

INDY IndyCar

IndyCar "desperately" needs new car says O'Ward IndyCar "desperately" needs new car says O'Ward

Why Marquez's MotoGP rivals have reason to worry about his Ducati debut

Why Marquez's MotoGP rivals have reason to worry about his Ducati debut

MGP MotoGP
Valencia November Testing

Why Marquez's MotoGP rivals have reason to worry about his Ducati debut Why Marquez's MotoGP rivals have reason to worry about his Ducati debut

Formula Winter Series: Even more racing in the 2024 season

Formula Winter Series: Even more racing in the 2024 season

MISC General

Formula Winter Series: Even more racing in the 2024 season Formula Winter Series: Even more racing in the 2024 season

The crucial detail that could determine Andretti’s F1 bid success 

The crucial detail that could determine Andretti’s F1 bid success 

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The crucial detail that could determine Andretti’s F1 bid success  The crucial detail that could determine Andretti’s F1 bid success 

The rushed McLaren F1 car that elevated a reluctant Senna's legacy

The rushed McLaren F1 car that elevated a reluctant Senna's legacy

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The rushed McLaren F1 car that elevated a reluctant Senna's legacy The rushed McLaren F1 car that elevated a reluctant Senna's legacy

The hidden joy in Verstappen's 1000 F1 laps led record

The hidden joy in Verstappen's 1000 F1 laps led record

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP

The hidden joy in Verstappen's 1000 F1 laps led record The hidden joy in Verstappen's 1000 F1 laps led record

Hamilton interview: How Mercedes lost and found its Northern Star in 2023

Hamilton interview: How Mercedes lost and found its Northern Star in 2023

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

Hamilton interview: How Mercedes lost and found its Northern Star in 2023 Hamilton interview: How Mercedes lost and found its Northern Star in 2023

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe