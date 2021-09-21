Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1 / Russian GP News

Former McLaren boss Whitmarsh to return to F1 with Aston Martin

By:

Former McLaren team boss Martin Whitmarsh is to return to a role in Formula 1 as the new Group Chief Executive Officer of Aston Martin Performance Technologies.

Former McLaren boss Whitmarsh to return to F1 with Aston Martin

The Briton was most famous for a lengthy spell he had at McLaren from 1989 to 2014, which included him being the team’s CEO as well as team boss from 2008 until his departure.

Since leaving F1 he has been involved in various projects, including being chairman of technology start-up business BAR Technologies, and fulfilling a similar role at Offshore Wind Growth Partnership. He was also heavily involved in the Lewis Hamilton Commission.

Whitmarsh has been drafted in to lead the new Aston Martin Performance Technologies division, which aims to diversify the British sportscar manufacturers’ F1 and road car technology across key industry sectors.

Aston Martin chairman Lawrence Stroll said that the appointment of Whitmarsh was another step in his push to turn his F1 outfit in to world champions.

“Martin will enjoy senior leadership responsibility and will assist and support me in setting the new strategic direction for Aston Martin Performance Technologies and its subsidiaries, including the crucial objective of leading the transformation of Aston Martin into a F1 world championship-winning organisation within the next four to five years, and evolving it into a £1 billion business over a similar time period,” he explained.

“Martin has enjoyed a long, successful and high-profile career, spanning the motorsport, automotive, aerospace, marine and renewable-energy sectors. Moreover, he is a proven winner in F1. He is therefore the ideal person for the job of working with me and our senior management team to lead and inspire our workforce to future success both on and off track.”

Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR21

Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR21

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Speaking about his new appointment, Whitmarsh said that he was attracted to Aston Martin by Stroll’s vision, and felt that the world title target was deliverable in the long term.

“I have known and admired Lawrence for many years, and I have always been extremely impressed by his formidable business acumen and his seemingly inexhaustible ambition,” he explained.

“Equally, I have always respected ‘Team Silverstone’, if I can call it that, which has often punched above its weight under its various previous incarnations, and which now has the weight with which to punch harder than ever before.

“Lawrence intends Aston Martin to win F1 world championships, plain and simple, and I would not have joined him in that endeavour unless I was utterly convinced that it was an entirely achievable aim.

“I know what it takes to win in F1, and, inspired by Lawrence’s leadership and backed by the skill, passion and resolve of the workforce, I intend to do whatever I can to make sure that our team becomes the winning operation that Lawrence is determined that it should be.”

Jonathan Noble
