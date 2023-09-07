Flat Chat Podcast: Why Verstappen's rise shows no signs of slowing down

The Dutch driver added the record for the most consecutive F1 victories to his growing collection last weekend at Monza, with the youngest winner of a world championship race set to continue racking up success for many years to come.

GP Racing editor Stuart Codling is joined by Mark Gallagher and Matt Kew to discuss the matter-of-fact 25-year-old's pursuit of continued success, and the question faced by every other team in the paddock: is there any way he can be stopped?

Also on the podcast we discuss the recent Italian Grand Prix and what happened afterwards, as Ferrari's podium hero Carlos Sainz was attacked for his Richard Mille watch, and the latest issue that features an interview with GPDA chairman Alexander Wurz.