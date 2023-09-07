Flat Chat Podcast: Why Verstappen's rise shows no signs of slowing down
Max Verstappen's unrelenting rise is discussed on this month’s edition of the Flat Chat podcast, as the Red Bull driver continues his march towards a third Formula 1 world title.
The Dutch driver added the record for the most consecutive F1 victories to his growing collection last weekend at Monza, with the youngest winner of a world championship race set to continue racking up success for many years to come.
GP Racing editor Stuart Codling is joined by Mark Gallagher and Matt Kew to discuss the matter-of-fact 25-year-old's pursuit of continued success, and the question faced by every other team in the paddock: is there any way he can be stopped?
Also on the podcast we discuss the recent Italian Grand Prix and what happened afterwards, as Ferrari's podium hero Carlos Sainz was attacked for his Richard Mille watch, and the latest issue that features an interview with GPDA chairman Alexander Wurz.
Liberty Media moves into MotoGP with Quint Events purchase
F1 owner admits Verstappen's current domination "a challenge"
Latest news
Hamilton: High-downforce F1 Singapore GP offers hope after "worst race" at Monza
Hamilton: High-downforce F1 Singapore GP offers hope after "worst race" at Monza Hamilton: High-downforce F1 Singapore GP offers hope after "worst race" at Monza
First Peugeot 9X8 WEC win still "very far away"
First Peugeot 9X8 WEC win still "very far away" First Peugeot 9X8 WEC win still "very far away"
Armstrong extends Ganassi IndyCar deal, goes full-time from 2024
Armstrong extends Ganassi IndyCar deal, goes full-time from 2024 Armstrong extends Ganassi IndyCar deal, goes full-time from 2024
Five key elements to watch at the 2023 Goodwood Revival
Five key elements to watch at the 2023 Goodwood Revival Five key elements to watch at the 2023 Goodwood Revival
The wider F1 significance of Ferrari's Monza affirmation
The wider F1 significance of Ferrari's Monza affirmation The wider F1 significance of Ferrari's Monza affirmation
The numbers that prove Monza 2023 was Sainz’s best F1 race weekend
The numbers that prove Monza 2023 was Sainz’s best F1 race weekend The numbers that prove Monza 2023 was Sainz’s best F1 race weekend
How Monza shows Albon's transformation to fearsome F1 battler
How Monza shows Albon's transformation to fearsome F1 battler How Monza shows Albon's transformation to fearsome F1 battler
Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Why Sainz was able to make F1's 2023 Italian GP as good as it was
Why Sainz was able to make F1's 2023 Italian GP as good as it was Why Sainz was able to make F1's 2023 Italian GP as good as it was
How a legendary F1 tester who turned down Ferrari became a key mover and shaker
How a legendary F1 tester who turned down Ferrari became a key mover and shaker How a legendary F1 tester who turned down Ferrari became a key mover and shaker
Why Aston Martin plans to keep an unsung Jordan F1 legend's memory alive
Why Aston Martin plans to keep an unsung Jordan F1 legend's memory alive Why Aston Martin plans to keep an unsung Jordan F1 legend's memory alive
Why the Verstappen brand is well-placed to mirror his on-track F1 success
Why the Verstappen brand is well-placed to mirror his on-track F1 success Why the Verstappen brand is well-placed to mirror his on-track F1 success
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.