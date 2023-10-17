Subscribe
Formula 1 United States GP
Podcast

Flat Chat Podcast: Why Alonso Can't Quit His F1 Addiction

This month’s edition of the Flat Chat podcast delves into the latest issue of GP Racing magazine and Max Verstappen's coronation as a three-time Formula 1 champion in Qatar.

updated
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin F1 Team

The Red Bull driver clinched the title in the sprint at the Losail circuit, joining an exclusive club of F1 champions who clinched the title on a Saturday, as McLaren's Oscar Piastri scored a first F1 win.

But most of the headlines after the weekend were dominated by Pirelli's tyre struggles and their ramifications. With mandated stint lengths removing the usual conundrum of saving rubber, the drivers were tasked with pushing flat-out throughout in exhaustive heat that pushed them to their physical limits.

One driver who was unperturbed by the conditions was Fernando Alonso, who remains as determined as ever at the age of 42. The grid's elder statesman has enjoyed a superb year with Aston Martin, and in the latest issue Oleg Karpov talks to those close to the Spaniard to find out what makes him tick, and uncover why F1 is “like a drug to him”.

GP Racing editor Stuart Codling is joined by Mark Gallagher and Matt Kew to discuss Alonso's prowess in 2023 and the versatility of Red Bull's unrivalled RB19 chassis that has denied the opposition the opportunity to either complain or copy it.

 

shares
comments
Previous article Graham Hill's F1 trophy collection up for auction
Next article Why Verstappen won't emulate past F1 champions who let up once the title was over

Latest news

Alfa Romeo: We can fight with Williams for P7 in F1 championship

Alfa Romeo: We can fight with Williams for P7 in F1 championship

F1 Formula 1
United States GP

Alfa Romeo: We can fight with Williams for P7 in F1 championship Alfa Romeo: We can fight with Williams for P7 in F1 championship

Canapino to stay at Juncos Hollinger Racing for 2024 IndyCar season

Canapino to stay at Juncos Hollinger Racing for 2024 IndyCar season

INDY IndyCar

Canapino to stay at Juncos Hollinger Racing for 2024 IndyCar season Canapino to stay at Juncos Hollinger Racing for 2024 IndyCar season

Why Andretti F1 hopes are not over, even if FOM says no

Why Andretti F1 hopes are not over, even if FOM says no

F1 Formula 1
United States GP

Why Andretti F1 hopes are not over, even if FOM says no Why Andretti F1 hopes are not over, even if FOM says no

Miami offers F1 fans ‘Grand Tour Experience’ with multiple seat option

Miami offers F1 fans ‘Grand Tour Experience’ with multiple seat option

F1 Formula 1
Miami GP

Miami offers F1 fans ‘Grand Tour Experience’ with multiple seat option Miami offers F1 fans ‘Grand Tour Experience’ with multiple seat option

What 100 races have taught F1 about Russell, Norris and Leclerc

What 100 races have taught F1 about Russell, Norris and Leclerc

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
United States GP

What 100 races have taught F1 about Russell, Norris and Leclerc What 100 races have taught F1 about Russell, Norris and Leclerc

Why Verstappen won't emulate past F1 champions who let up once the title was over

Why Verstappen won't emulate past F1 champions who let up once the title was over

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
United States GP

Why Verstappen won't emulate past F1 champions who let up once the title was over Why Verstappen won't emulate past F1 champions who let up once the title was over

The political skirmishes behind Benetton’s F1 turning point

The political skirmishes behind Benetton’s F1 turning point

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The political skirmishes behind Benetton’s F1 turning point The political skirmishes behind Benetton’s F1 turning point

The Alonso-style F1 trick that highlights Piastri’s star qualities

The Alonso-style F1 trick that highlights Piastri’s star qualities

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Qatar GP

The Alonso-style F1 trick that highlights Piastri’s star qualities The Alonso-style F1 trick that highlights Piastri’s star qualities

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe