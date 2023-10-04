Flat Chat Podcast: McLaren's missing pieces, Tsunoda's drive and Viva Las Vegas

GP Racing editor Stuart Codling is joined by Matt Kew and Mark Gallagher, who has been to see how the Las Vegas street track is coming along.

Whilst there's still work to do, he was left feeling impressed.

Also this month, Andrew Benson has written an excellent analysis for GP Racing looking at McLaren's renaissance.

Elsewhere, Alex Kalinauckas reports on how he was embedded in the Haas team over the Silverstone weekend to listen in to their top secret engineering debriefs and came away surprised.