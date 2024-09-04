Flat Chat podcast: McLaren, Antonelli and more after the Italian GP
It's been a long time coming, but it's finally time for another edition of Flat Chat with Codders, fresh off the back of the Italian Grand Prix, and the gang is back together with Mark "Captain Pugwush" Gallagher and Autosport GP Editor, Alex Kalinauckas
Oscar Piastri, McLaren F1 Team, 2nd position, Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, 1st position, Lando Norris, McLaren F1 Team, 3rd position, on the podium
Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images
In this edition of the show, the trio discuss McLaren, which has arguably become the best team in Formula 1, and with a genuine chance to capture both drivers’ and constructors’ world titles. But with Charles Leclerc beating both Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri on the day, is McLaren tripping over its mechanical feet? And will Piastri take the threat of team orders lying down. Murmurs of Mark Webber ring in the background...
There's also chat about the news of Andrea Kimi Antonelli's F1 debut as he took George Russell's car in FP1, only to replicate safety car driver Bernd Maylander’s Thursday misadventure and stuff it in the wall at Parabolica. Is there too much hype for the teenage Italian, and does it put Russell's future at risk with Toto Wolff still talking about the possibility of Max Verstappen joining in the future?
And finally a chat about more new faces on the grid right now and in the future, with Franco Colapinto replacing Logan Sargeant at Williams and the PR juggling that team principal James Vowles had to go through after upsetting the Schumacher family, as well as Jack Doohan announced at Alpine for 2025. How does Alex think Franco feared on debut in tricky circumstances, and can be F1's answer to Lionel Messi.
All that and a surprise phone call from "Jackie Stewart" in the latest Flat Chat with Codders!
