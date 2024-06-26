Flat Chat podcast: Flavio Briatore's F1 return, British GP preview

Editor Stuart Codling is joined by columnist Mark Gallagher and Autosport's Grand Prix Editor Alex Kalinauckas to discuss the dramatic return of former Benetton and Renault team principal Briatore, announced on the eve of the Spanish Grand Prix, to the Enstone team as an advisor to Renault CEO Luca de Meo.

At a time when Alpine is seeking to rebound from its current technical shortcomings, and the prospect of abandoning its works Renault engines on the table, how the controversial Italian tarnished by his involvement in 2008's 'Crashgate' scandal will proceed will be intriguing to follow in the weeks and months ahead.

The 2008 season was also notable for Lewis Hamilton taking his first of eight wins in the British Grand Prix in a wet weather thriller. The soon-to-be former Mercedes driver has enjoyed numerous magic moments at Silverstone in his career, and not all of them in F1, as his future boss at Ferrari Fred Vasseur recounts as part of the magazine's preview package.

The trio discuss the intriguing tactics used by Hamilton's McLaren team during his 2008 win, which involved utilising GP Racing's own photographer Steven Tee to analyse the tyre wear of his competitors, and the rise of Yuki Tsunoda as RB's team leader to put his team-mate's F1 future under threat.