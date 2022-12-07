FIA doubles F1 cost cap allowance for sprint races in 2023

Since the introduction of F1 sprint races in 2021, teams have been given additional breathing room in the budget cap make up for the extra on-track running, as well as receiving an accident allowance for major incidents in the 100km Saturday events.

The matter has been a subject for debate between the teams, F1 and the FIA for some time.

It put the brakes on the planned expansion of the sprint race format to six events in 2022 a teams could not agree on an increased amount and their subsequent payments, with one allegedly seeking a budget cap increase of $5 million in return for its approval.

But following the latest World Motor Sport Council meeting in Bologna this week, the FIA announced that it will be doubling the allowance amount for sprint events for the next two years.

Currently, each team receives an additional $150,000 allowance in the budget cap, as well as a further $100k allowance per car for accident damage sustained during a sprint, which could increase if the cost is greater than $100k.

George Russell, Mercedes W13, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL36, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB18, the rest of the field at the start Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Teams will now receive an additional $300k per sprint race weekend from 2023 onwards, but there will be no further adjustments for accident damage due to the increased safety net.

Earlier today, F1 announced the venues for the six sprint races in 2023, marking an expansion of the format from three events per season in the past two years. Baku, Red Bull Ring, Spa, COTA, Losail and Interlagos will host the six sprints in the coming season.

“The World Council also approved several updates and clarifications to the 2023 and 2024 Financial Regulations, including an increase of the forfeit allowance amount for each Sprint session from $150k to $300k from 2023 onwards, and the elimination of any subsequent adjustment for accident damage sustained during the Sprint sessions,” read the FIA statement.

The WMSC also confirmed there would be safety improvements for F1 roll hoops from 2024, something that was instigated following Zhou Guanyu’s crash at the start of the British Grand Prix in July.

Changes have already been put in place for 2023 by adjusting the homologation tests, but there will a “significant increase in the required strength of roll hoops” from 2024, according to the FIA.

“These updates mean that test loads are applied more horizontally to require better fixing of the roll hoop to the chassis structure,” read the statement.