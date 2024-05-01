Ferrari unveils one-off F1 Miami livery
Ferrari has launched its blue-tinged livery for this week's Miami Grand Prix as new title sponsor HP first appears on its Formula 1 cars.
Photo by: Ferrari
Ferrari revealed last week that its Miami livery would feature two tints of blue to commemorate the 70th anniversary of its entry into the American market.
In a limited tweak to its traditional red livery, the so-called Azzurro La Plata and Azzurro Dino hues have been applied on the wings, engine cover, halo, rear-views mirrors, as well as on the wheel rims of the SF-24 driven by Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz this weekend.
The colours hark back to Ferrari racing in the US under the N.A.R.T. (North American Racing Team) banner, including John Surtees' blue and white 158 F1 from 1964.
The one-off livery coincides with American tech giant Hewlett-Packard coming on board as Ferrari's new title sponsor. From Miami onwards, the HP logo will grace the engine cover and both the front and rear wing.
Ferrari SF-24
Photo by: Ferrari
The Azzurro La Plata, the celestial blue that adorns the Argentinian flag, is a tribute to Alberto Ascari, who wore a helmet and shirt in the colour as a lucky charm. That tradition would carry over, with many more drivers and mechanics wearing blue overalls in the 60s. In Miami, Leclerc and Sainz will also wear overalls in the colour.
The brighter Azzurro Dino was last worn by Clay Regazzoni and was similarly adopted by mechanics through the 70s until the early 80s.
Ferrari said its trackside team would wear the Azzurro La Plata on Sunday only, with the pit crew needing fireproof overalls decked out in the Azzurro Dino colour.
"The upcoming Miami Grand Prix will be one to remember in the history of our team, as in Florida we will be celebrating our heritage through a unique livery, rediscovering two colours that are part of our history," said team principal Fred Vasseur.
"It will also be a very special race as we are glad to welcome the arrival of our new title partner HP. Scuderia Ferrari and HP share many values, including a winning mentality and a clear line of thought that forms the basis of our partnership."
Ferrari SF-24, Miami GP livery
Photo by: Ferrari
