Ferrari pursues new rear wing approach to close down Red Bull's DRS advantage
Ferrari will unleash a completely revamped range of rear wings this year in a bid to close down the DRS advantage that Red Bull showed throughout the 2023 Formula 1 season.
One of the main advantages that Red Bull exploited throughout last season was good aero efficiency, which made the car strong in a straightline.
Its advantage increased when its DRS was opened, as the team had made the most of perfecting the drag ratio of its mainplane at the rear of the car and how it worked in conjunction with the beam wing.
Other teams like McLaren did start going down the Red Bull route throughout 2023, and Ferrari has revealed that it is making big changes in this area too.
Technical director Enrico Cardile said at the launch of the team's new SF-24 on Tuesday that Ferrari had put a lot of effort into chasing DRS gains for its new car.
Asked by Autosport if going down the Red Bull DRS direction was something the team had focused on, Cardile said: "Yes, it is. I mean, a part of the development of this car has been also to revamp completely the rear wing.
"The car has been already presented with a new mid-downforce rear wing and we are revamping accordingly all the range pretty much we have. So we focus our attention also on the rear wings."
The wing that appeared on the Ferrari launch car featured a different layout for the central pillar.
Ferrari SF-24
Photo by: Ferrari
It has a more Swan neck-like layout as it hangs over the mainplane and connects to the DRS pod.
Ferrari also appears to have switched to the Alpine-style semi-detached tip section, which is one of the two approaches that has appeared in this area of the car over the past season.
While the new Ferrari has shifted concept-wise more towards the Red Bull direction overall, Cardile said that the team was still very much doing things in its own way.
"We took definitely our own direction," he said. "We did during last year a big job to understand what driveability meant in terms of shaping the aero map, so the direction is our own.
"I'm not able to say where Red Bull in terms of target setting went, or is going in the future. Once they find the target we obviously scan several options and we find, on the current one, that is the best way to achieve our own targets."
Cardile said that the launch specification of car would be the same one that the squad would race in Bahrain, while updates would follow once the team better understands the characteristics of its new challenger.
"The only thing I can say is that the car we've done already has progressed and evolved compared to the one presented," he said.
"Then we will decide when it will be better to bring the first updates on track. The first step is to see where we are compared to our competitors."
Leclerc: Initial feeling of Ferrari SF-24 "healthier" compared to 2023 F1 car
Leclerc: Initial feeling of Ferrari SF-24 "healthier" compared to 2023 F1 car Leclerc: Initial feeling of Ferrari SF-24 "healthier" compared to 2023 F1 car
Surprised Sainz had "weeks" to digest Ferrari's Hamilton call
Surprised Sainz had "weeks" to digest Ferrari's Hamilton call Surprised Sainz had "weeks" to digest Ferrari's Hamilton call
Can Ferrari's all-new chariot challenge for 2024's F1 honours?
Can Ferrari's all-new chariot challenge for 2024's F1 honours? Can Ferrari's all-new chariot challenge for 2024's F1 honours?
Latest news
Leclerc: Initial feeling of Ferrari SF-24 "healthier" compared to 2023 F1 car
Leclerc: Initial feeling of Ferrari SF-24 "healthier" compared to 2023 F1 car Leclerc: Initial feeling of Ferrari SF-24 "healthier" compared to 2023 F1 car
Surprised Sainz had "weeks" to digest Ferrari's Hamilton call
Surprised Sainz had "weeks" to digest Ferrari's Hamilton call Surprised Sainz had "weeks" to digest Ferrari's Hamilton call
The defending champion harnessing a "calming feeling" in Extreme E
The defending champion harnessing a "calming feeling" in Extreme E The defending champion harnessing a "calming feeling" in Extreme E
Ferrari pursues new rear wing approach to close down Red Bull's DRS advantage
Ferrari pursues new rear wing approach to close down Red Bull's DRS advantage Ferrari pursues new rear wing approach to close down Red Bull's DRS advantage
Can Ferrari's all-new chariot challenge for 2024's F1 honours?
Can Ferrari's all-new chariot challenge for 2024's F1 honours? Can Ferrari's all-new chariot challenge for 2024's F1 honours?
How Aston Martin has evolved its F1 concept for 2024
How Aston Martin has evolved its F1 concept for 2024 How Aston Martin has evolved its F1 concept for 2024
How Honda F1 gains gave Williams its first turbo success and a Silverstone record
How Honda F1 gains gave Williams its first turbo success and a Silverstone record How Honda F1 gains gave Williams its first turbo success and a Silverstone record
The major change Hamilton's Ferrari move could have on his F1 legacy
The major change Hamilton's Ferrari move could have on his F1 legacy The major change Hamilton's Ferrari move could have on his F1 legacy
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.