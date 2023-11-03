Ferrari plays it “safe” with F1 car plank in Brazil after US GP disqualification
Ferrari has admitted to playing things on the “safe side” with its ride height at Formula 1’s Brazilian Grand Prix, in the wake of its US GP disqualification last month.
The Italian squad joined Mercedes in being excluded from the results of the United States GP, after the plank on Charles Leclerc’s car was found to have worn more than the regulations allowed.
Leclerc lost his sixth placed finish, while Lewis Hamilton was excluded from his runner-up slot behind race-winner Max Verstappen.
Both Ferrari and Mercedes admitted they had simply made a mistake with their choice of ride height in Austin, as they had failed to take into account the extreme bumpy nature of the Circuit of the Americas on a sprint weekend when cars are locked into set-ups on Friday afternoon.
Matters were also not helped out by a change of wind direction between the qualifying days and the main race which pushed cars even closer to the ground at critical areas of the track.
With F1 having another sprint weekend in Brazil, and Interlagos also being bumpy in places, there is the risk of repeat trouble if teams push things to the extreme.
But speaking ahead of the critical Friday qualifying session where teams must commit to their settings, Ferrari sporting director Diego Ioverno said the squad was not going to take any risks with where it positioned its car.
Photo by: Mark Sutton
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23
“Clearly in Austin, we were caught out,” he said. “We have reviewed all what happened in that weekend and we understood what could we have done differently.
“Obviously we are going to apply that because that feeling [of disqualification], I hope we will not live anymore, because it is really tough to be thrown out.
“But others did a better job, and we have to learn and move forward. I think we did.
“I can guarantee you that we are on the, let's say, safe side here. It's always a trade off because to be a bit safer, you have to give away a bit of performance, but it is worth the effort.”
Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso reckoned all teams would be forced to be more cautious with their approach in the wake of what happened in Austin.
“I think a sprint format this year has been quite difficult for everyone to optimise the car,” he said. “There are always margins that you need to take.
“In Austin we had a few cars that have been checked, and many other cars that they didn't check that they were not legal. I think here it will be a little bit more conservative from everyone.“
Ferrari drivers having to lift and coast at "every corner" in Brazil F1 sprint
Ferrari drivers having to lift and coast at "every corner" in Brazil F1 sprint Ferrari drivers having to lift and coast at "every corner" in Brazil F1 sprint
2023 F1 Brazilian GP results: Max Verstappen wins sprint
2023 F1 Brazilian GP results: Max Verstappen wins sprint 2023 F1 Brazilian GP results: Max Verstappen wins sprint
Why Leclerc remains committed to his Ferrari F1 title dream
Why Leclerc remains committed to his Ferrari F1 title dream Why Leclerc remains committed to his Ferrari F1 title dream
Latest news
Super GT Motegi: TOM'S Toyota takes title amid Nissan drama
Super GT Motegi: TOM'S Toyota takes title amid Nissan drama Super GT Motegi: TOM'S Toyota takes title amid Nissan drama
F1 Brazilian Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more
F1 Brazilian Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more F1 Brazilian Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more
Perez: F1 hasn't achieved aims with sprint format, backs idea of reversed grids
Perez: F1 hasn't achieved aims with sprint format, backs idea of reversed grids Perez: F1 hasn't achieved aims with sprint format, backs idea of reversed grids
Verstappen: New F1 pitlane impeding rules "absolutely terrible"
Verstappen: New F1 pitlane impeding rules "absolutely terrible" Verstappen: New F1 pitlane impeding rules "absolutely terrible"
How BRM’s engine overreach hindered a pioneering F1 Lotus
How BRM’s engine overreach hindered a pioneering F1 Lotus How BRM’s engine overreach hindered a pioneering F1 Lotus
The “no bitterness” outlook keeping F1's ageless veteran on the front foot
The “no bitterness” outlook keeping F1's ageless veteran on the front foot The “no bitterness” outlook keeping F1's ageless veteran on the front foot
Do rivals have hope against F1’s greatest escape artists?
Do rivals have hope against F1’s greatest escape artists? Do rivals have hope against F1’s greatest escape artists?
Why Ricciardo's F1 resurgence may have emerged at the perfect time
Why Ricciardo's F1 resurgence may have emerged at the perfect time Why Ricciardo's F1 resurgence may have emerged at the perfect time
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.