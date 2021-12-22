Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs
Previous / Schumacher to share Ferrari F1 reserve role with Giovinazzi in 2022 Next / The far-reaching implications of the FIA's 'new world order'
Formula 1 News

Ferrari planning mid-February launch for 2022 F1 car

By:

Ferrari is planning to unveil its new Formula 1 car for the 2022 season in the middle of February, shortly before the start of pre-season testing in Barcelona.

Ferrari planning mid-February launch for 2022 F1 car

F1 will undergo a technical overhaul for next year following a significant change in the regulations that has focused on the aerodynamic performance of cars, with the aim of making them easier to race and overtake with.

Ferrari will enter next year looking to build on its improved performance through 2021 that saw it recover from its worst season in 40 years to finish third in the standings, scoring five podiums and two pole positions.

Speaking in Ferrari’s annual end-of-year Christmas media event, team principal Mattia Binotto offered the first details about next year’s car, confirming plans for a mid-February launch.

“The car will be presented middle of February,” Binotto said.

“We have not decided yet the date. From the 16th to the 18th of February, that will be the date, but it’s something that will be finalised in the next weeks.”

Binotto added that Ferrari was yet to decide on a name for the new car but was encouraged that everything was going “according to plan” in its design and development.

“We know that we have no references to the others and the competitors,” Binotto said.

“That’s the most difficult one, we have no guide on what is going on with the others. But it’s important for me to know that we are reaching our objectives and it’s progressing to plan.

“We know that the change in the regulations is a big opportunity, and for us as well, [it’s] an opportunity.

“We’ve got a budget cap since 2021 which will be even more restrictive next year, again a big challenge. But on all of that, I have to say the team is well organised and, for me, working strong.”

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90 mule car aimed at 2022 developments

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90 mule car aimed at 2022 developments

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

One change already confirmed for Ferrari next year is the end of its title sponsorship agreement with Mission Winnow, a campaign belonging to long-serving partner Philip Morris International (PMI).

Ferrari was listed on the most recent entry list for the 2022 season as only “Scuderia Ferrari”, having raced as “Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow” at points through this year as well as running the green Mission Winnow branding on its car.

Read Also:

Binotto had previously said it was unlikely Mission Winnow would continue as Ferrari’s title sponsor, and said during the call this week that talks were ongoing about what the PMI partnership would look like going forward.

“I think there are many opportunities on which we may collaborate with them, keeping them as partners,” Binotto said.

“We have options on the table at the moment, and we are still talking with them. They will hopefully remain still as a strong partner.

“But it will take some more days and some more weeks. At the moment, there is not very much I can announce.”

shares
comments

Related video

Schumacher to share Ferrari F1 reserve role with Giovinazzi in 2022
Previous article

Schumacher to share Ferrari F1 reserve role with Giovinazzi in 2022
Next article

The far-reaching implications of the FIA's 'new world order'

The far-reaching implications of the FIA's 'new world order'
Load comments
Luke Smith More
Luke Smith
The jubilation and sorrow Williams experienced in its 2021 F1 recovery Plus
Formula 1

The jubilation and sorrow Williams experienced in its 2021 F1 recovery

Horner to remain as Red Bull F1 team principal until at least 2026
Formula 1

Horner to remain as Red Bull F1 team principal until at least 2026

Schumacher to share Ferrari F1 reserve role with Giovinazzi in 2022
Formula 1

Schumacher to share Ferrari F1 reserve role with Giovinazzi in 2022

Ferrari More
Ferrari
Ferrari’s 2022 F1 car and engine will feature "a lot of innovation"
Formula 1

Ferrari’s 2022 F1 car and engine will feature "a lot of innovation"

Sainz: Hard to believe Leclerc's "crazy quick" Ferrari driving style
Formula 1

Sainz: Hard to believe Leclerc's "crazy quick" Ferrari driving style

What Ferrari still needs to improve to return to F1 title contention Plus
Formula 1

What Ferrari still needs to improve to return to F1 title contention

Latest news

Ferrari’s 2022 F1 car and engine will feature "a lot of innovation"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari’s 2022 F1 car and engine will feature "a lot of innovation"

How Red Bull can be even better in F1 2022 Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Red Bull can be even better in F1 2022

Domenicali: Mercedes/Red Bull F1 relations need mending
Formula 1 Formula 1

Domenicali: Mercedes/Red Bull F1 relations need mending

The jubilation and sorrow Williams experienced in its 2021 F1 recovery Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The jubilation and sorrow Williams experienced in its 2021 F1 recovery

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Red Bull can be even better in F1 2022 Plus

How Red Bull can be even better in F1 2022

OPINION: Red Bull succeeded in its quest to topple Mercedes in one of Formula 1’s two championships this year, with Max Verstappen’s first crown. It is one of motorsport’s modern super teams, but there are still areas where it can improve

Formula 1
11 h
The jubilation and sorrow Williams experienced in its 2021 F1 recovery Plus

The jubilation and sorrow Williams experienced in its 2021 F1 recovery

It was a season of highs and lows for the famous British team in 2021, from sealing a hard-earned eighth in the championship to the loss of founder Sir Frank Williams. Team boss Jost Capito explains the emotional rollercoaster Williams experienced on the road to recovery

Formula 1
14 h
How F1 teams tackled 2021's unique development war Plus

How F1 teams tackled 2021's unique development war

The pandemic-induced delay of F1’s design reset until 2022 meant teams had to run tweaked versions of their 2020 cars, restricted by a token system for updates. Here's how the teams responded to the challenge of developing their carryover machines, in the knowledge any improvements faced a limited shelf-life

Formula 1
Dec 21, 2021
Ranking the top 10 Formula 1 drivers of 2021 Plus

Ranking the top 10 Formula 1 drivers of 2021

The 2021 Formula 1 season will be remembered for the titanic championship battle that was only decided on the very last lap, amid great controversy. In the final year of the outgoing regulations before a planned 2022 shakeup, Autosport ranks the 10 best performers across the 22-race campaign

Formula 1
Dec 20, 2021
The feisty defiance that characterised an F1 grafter-turned winner Plus

The feisty defiance that characterised an F1 grafter-turned winner

Sir Frank Williams – who died recently, aged 79 – overcame threadbare beginnings to become a grand prix great. MAURICE HAMILTON knew Frank for over four decades, even lap-charting Keke Rosberg’s  1982 Formula 1 title-winning race for the Williams team, and pays his personal tribute to a giant of modern F1

Formula 1
Dec 19, 2021
The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival Plus

The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival

On his rise through the ranks before reaching Formula 1, Lewis Hamilton was usually a cut above the rest. But he never truly asserted himself over a Mercedes-backed fellow Briton who traded single-seaters for touring cars and is now seeking new opportunities after a year largely spent on the sidelines

DTM
Dec 18, 2021
Can America's top talents still reach F1? Plus

Can America's top talents still reach F1?

Pato O’Ward tested a McLaren F1 car in Abu Dhabi this week as a reward for claiming his first victory for McLaren’s IndyCar team this year, while Logan Sargeant made his first appearance for Williams. But why aren’t more drivers from across the pond getting their shot? BEN EDWARDS asks why US F1 drivers remain a rarity

Formula 1
Dec 17, 2021
10 moments that tipped the 2021 F1 world title in Verstappen's favour Plus

10 moments that tipped the 2021 F1 world title in Verstappen's favour

With drama from start to finish, the 2021 Formula 1 season was the best in a decade - some might say ever. Autosport presents the 10 pivotal chapters which decided how the season turned out as it did and culminated in its controversial conclusion in Abu Dhabi

Formula 1
Dec 16, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.