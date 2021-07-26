Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Saudi F1 promoter has discussed human rights concerns with drivers
Formula 1 / Hungarian GP News

Ferrari "needs to be realistic" about Hungary F1 win chance

By:

Ferrari duo Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz Jr have played down their chances of fighting for the Hungarian Grand Prix win, despite suggestions it could suit their Formula 1 car.

Ferrari "needs to be realistic" about Hungary F1 win chance

Off the back of a recent run of encouraging races, including Leclerc finishing runner-up at the British GP, the Italian squad is upbeat about the progress it is making with its SF21.

And heading to this weekend’s race at Budapest, the team is well aware of how strong it was at F1’s last high downforce race at Monaco – where Leclerc took pole and Sainz finished second.

Despite those reasons suggesting that Ferrari could believe it can fight at the front again, both its drivers are more cautious about their prospects.

Asked by Autosport if Ferrari was approaching Hungary feeling it had a shot at the win, Leclerc said: “I mean it's good to be an optimist, and I think we all want to be an optimist after such a good performance in the last three races to be honest.

“But, on the other hand, we also we need to be realistic.

"We are in a good mood, but I feel like going for the win in Budapest might be a bit optimistic.

"So realistically I think I will be happy if we are just behind the two top teams.”

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Sainz thinks that the current characteristics of F1 cars, with their considerably high levels of downforce, has actually changed the challenge of the Hungaroring circuit – moving it away from the type of circuit where the Ferrari could really excel.

“Budapest recently has become actually a medium to high speed track with these cars,” he said.

“If you look at Monaco and Baku there are second or third gear corners, but Budapest nowadays, with these crazy high downforce cars, you have a middle sector where you are fourth or fifth gear all the time.

"So it's not a pure low speed track like it used to be in the past.

“I don't think it's going to be such a good track for us.

"I do think that it's a great opportunity to be right behind Red Bull and Mercedes, but downforce is still king and we see from data that these guys are still ahead.

“As we saw [at the British GP], on the hard tyre, Lewis [Hamilton] had a bit more pace than us and they should be ahead in Hungary.

Tickets
shares
comments

Related video

Saudi F1 promoter has discussed human rights concerns with drivers

Previous article

Saudi F1 promoter has discussed human rights concerns with drivers
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula E

FIA to close Formula E rule loophole after di Grassi pitlane controversy

18 h
2
MotoGP

People “forgot” who Marc Marquez was for a while, says Honda MotoGP boss

5 h
3
Formula 1

Saudi F1 promoter has discussed human rights concerns with drivers

37 min
4
Formula 1

How Ferrari offered Britain's next F1 prospect what Red Bull couldn't

1 d
5
Formula 1

The core problems Yas Marina’s long-awaited tweaks won't address

3 h
Latest news
Ferrari "needs to be realistic" about Hungary F1 win chance
F1

Ferrari "needs to be realistic" about Hungary F1 win chance

18m
Saudi F1 promoter has discussed human rights concerns with drivers
F1

Saudi F1 promoter has discussed human rights concerns with drivers

37m
Ferrari & Richard Mille: A shared passion for racing
F1

Ferrari & Richard Mille: A shared passion for racing

2 h
The core problems Yas Marina’s long-awaited tweaks won't address Plus
F1

The core problems Yas Marina’s long-awaited tweaks won't address

3 h
McLaren: "Not unrealistic" for Norris to target P3 in F1 championship
F1

McLaren: "Not unrealistic" for Norris to target P3 in F1 championship

4 h
Latest videos
Why 2022 Cars Won't Look Like Formula 1's Reveal 05:54
Formula 1
Jul 24, 2021

Why 2022 Cars Won't Look Like Formula 1's Reveal

Verstappen v Hamilton: Who was at fault? 07:45
Formula 1
Jul 21, 2021

Verstappen v Hamilton: Who was at fault?

Formula 1: Red Bull outraged after Hamilton's victory at Silverstone 14:30
Formula 1
Jul 19, 2021

Formula 1: Red Bull outraged after Hamilton's victory at Silverstone

Formula 1: Sprint Qualifying analysis 05:10
Formula 1
Jul 18, 2021

Formula 1: Sprint Qualifying analysis

How We'll Know If F1's Sprint Races Worked 04:21
Formula 1
Jul 15, 2021

How We'll Know If F1's Sprint Races Worked

Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
Wolff: F1 cannot rule out further Hamilton/Verstappen crashes
Formula 1

Wolff: F1 cannot rule out further Hamilton/Verstappen crashes

Horner stands by criticism of Mercedes F1 British GP celebrations
Formula 1

Horner stands by criticism of Mercedes F1 British GP celebrations

The unexpected benefit of F1’s sprint race repeat British GP Plus
Formula 1

The unexpected benefit of F1’s sprint race repeat

Ferrari More
Ferrari
Ferrari & Richard Mille: A shared passion for racing
Formula 1

Ferrari & Richard Mille: A shared passion for racing

Sainz: McLaren one of the most difficult F1 cars to overtake
Formula 1

Sainz: McLaren one of the most difficult F1 cars to overtake

How Leclerc almost defied Hamilton after F1 title rivals’ Silverstone clash British GP Plus
Formula 1

How Leclerc almost defied Hamilton after F1 title rivals’ Silverstone clash

Trending Today

FIA to close Formula E rule loophole after di Grassi pitlane controversy
Formula E Formula E

FIA to close Formula E rule loophole after di Grassi pitlane controversy

People “forgot” who Marc Marquez was for a while, says Honda MotoGP boss
MotoGP MotoGP

People “forgot” who Marc Marquez was for a while, says Honda MotoGP boss

Saudi F1 promoter has discussed human rights concerns with drivers
Formula 1 Formula 1

Saudi F1 promoter has discussed human rights concerns with drivers

How Ferrari offered Britain's next F1 prospect what Red Bull couldn't Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Ferrari offered Britain's next F1 prospect what Red Bull couldn't

The core problems Yas Marina’s long-awaited tweaks won't address Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The core problems Yas Marina’s long-awaited tweaks won't address

Wolff: F1 cannot rule out further Hamilton/Verstappen crashes
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff: F1 cannot rule out further Hamilton/Verstappen crashes

Ferrari "needs to be realistic" about Hungary F1 win chance
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari "needs to be realistic" about Hungary F1 win chance

Gow could combine BTCC, Supercars commitments
Supercars Supercars

Gow could combine BTCC, Supercars commitments

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The core problems Yas Marina’s long-awaited tweaks won't address Plus

The core problems Yas Marina’s long-awaited tweaks won't address

OPINION: Changes to the layout of Abu Dhabi’s circuit aim to reverse the trend of insipid Formula 1 races there - the promoter has even described one of the new corners as “iconic”. And that, argues STUART CODLING, is one of this venue’s abiding failings

Formula 1
3 h
How Ferrari offered Britain's next F1 prospect what Red Bull couldn't Plus

How Ferrari offered Britain's next F1 prospect what Red Bull couldn't

Last year's Formula 2 runner-up Callum Ilott could be on his way to becoming the first Briton to contest a grand prix in an Alfa Romeo since Reg Parnell in 1950. But, says OLEG KARPOV, the Ferrari Driver Academy protege is having to temper his ambition at the moment – outwardly at least…

Formula 1
Jul 25, 2021
The signs that point to F1's rude health Plus

The signs that point to F1's rude health

OPINION: Formula 1's calendar might still be facing disruption as the pandemic affects travel but, says MARK GALLAGHER, the business itself is fundamentally strong thanks to the epic rivalry taking place on track and the consistent arrival of new sponsors

Formula 1
Jul 24, 2021
The unexpected benefit of F1’s sprint race repeat Plus

The unexpected benefit of F1’s sprint race repeat

OPINION: Formula 1's sprint race trial at Silverstone drew mixed feedback on Saturday, but there remained the true test of how it would impact Sunday's Grand Prix. While fans were busy marvelling at Fernando Alonso's progress, a key lesson was being learned that would directly contribute to the dramatic lap one clash at Copse the following day

Formula 1
Jul 22, 2021
The off-track considerations that led to F1’s Hamilton/Verstappen Silverstone shunt Plus

The off-track considerations that led to F1’s Hamilton/Verstappen Silverstone shunt

OPINION: Formula 1’s 2021 title fight turned ugly last weekend when Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton collided at the start of the British Grand Prix. Verstappen thankfully walked away unharmed, but this had been a clash long-since coming

Formula 1
Jul 21, 2021
Will 2022's all-new cars look like F1's concept model? Plus

Will 2022's all-new cars look like F1's concept model?

Formula 1 provided its clearest example yet of what the 2022 cars are set to look like when it presented a full-scale concept to the world during the build-up to last weekend’s British Grand Prix. Underneath the special shiny livery was a design that hinted at the future, but teams will be digging into key areas that may reap differing results

Formula 1
Jul 20, 2021
British Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

British Grand Prix Driver Ratings

The 2021 British Grand Prix will live long in the memory for the dramatic clash between Formula 1's two title protagonists, which opened the door for other drivers to capitalise. One did so in spectacular fashion, while others fluffed their lines

Formula 1
Jul 19, 2021
How Leclerc almost defied Hamilton after F1 title rivals’ Silverstone clash Plus

How Leclerc almost defied Hamilton after F1 title rivals’ Silverstone clash

A poor start for Valtteri Bottas and the lap one clash between Formula 1's 2021 title protagonists gave Charles Leclerc a surprise lead in the British Grand Prix that he almost held to the end. Here's how the Ferrari driver came close to a famous victory, ultimately denied by a recovering Lewis Hamilton three laps from home

Formula 1
Jul 19, 2021

Latest news

Ferrari "needs to be realistic" about Hungary F1 win chance
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari "needs to be realistic" about Hungary F1 win chance

Saudi F1 promoter has discussed human rights concerns with drivers
Formula 1 Formula 1

Saudi F1 promoter has discussed human rights concerns with drivers

Ferrari & Richard Mille: A shared passion for racing
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari & Richard Mille: A shared passion for racing

The core problems Yas Marina’s long-awaited tweaks won't address Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The core problems Yas Marina’s long-awaited tweaks won't address

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.