Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / The Aston Martin F1 idea that Ferrari and Red Bull have copied Next / Alpine must find F1 race pace to complement qualifying - Szafnauer
Formula 1 News

Ferrari F1 mechanics welcomed Ricciardo apology, says Sainz

Carlos Sainz says he and his Ferrari Formula 1 mechanics thanked Daniel Ricciardo for having the decency to apologise for their first lap crash at Imola last weekend.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Ferrari F1 mechanics welcomed Ricciardo apology, says Sainz

On Ferrari’s home turf, Sainz had been eager to get a good result under his belt after the disappointment of his early exit from the Australian Grand Prix.

But it all went wrong within seconds of the Emilia Romagna start after Ricciardo tagged Sainz at the first chicane and pitched him off into the gravel trap.

While Ricciardo was able to continue, albeit without being able to stage much of a recovery, Sainz was out on the spot to take his second consecutive retirement.

Immediately after the grand prix finished, Ricciardo made sure to go down to the Ferrari garage to say sorry to Sainz, a gesture that was much appreciated within the team.

“It says much about Daniel as an athlete and as a sportsman that immediately after a race, where you could see he's had a tough one, the first thing that he did was come in to the Ferrari box and apologise to me," Sainz explained.

“There were the whole mechanics there with me and we all thanked him for the gesture. So that's why there's no hard feelings with Daniel because of what happened.

“It could happen to anyone out there today. But unfortunately, it had to happen to me, when I'm coming from the crash in Melbourne. So yeah, it's how it is. The incident has really no mystery to it. I think if you see the onboard and what happened, it is very clear to everyone.”

Carlos Sainz suffered two consecutive GP DNFs

Carlos Sainz suffered two consecutive GP DNFs

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

While Sainz took his second non-points score on the trot, he says the bigger frustration from his early exits has been that he has lost valuable mileage in his Ferrari.

At a time when he is trying to play catch up against teammate Charles Leclerc, who has got a better handle on the F1-75, the missed experience could be costly.

“They are two completely different incidents with very similar outcomes, which means you end up not doing any of the 60 laps of the race,” he said. “At the moment for me, it would be very useful.

“So actually, the result doesn't even hurt that much. If you compare it to what it is now, losing so much track time, and losing so many laps in this car in the last two races where I haven't been able to race, it is unfortunate.

“The tough thing is that they come in a consecutive manner because, over the season, there's always going to be one race where you do a mistake and there's always going to be one race where you get bumped out.

“For me, unfortunately, it has happened consecutively. And it's why it hurts more and it's tougher. But hopefully we get them done nice and early in the season and now we can start focusing on the rest of the year.”

shares
comments
The Aston Martin F1 idea that Ferrari and Red Bull have copied
Previous article

The Aston Martin F1 idea that Ferrari and Red Bull have copied
Next article

Alpine must find F1 race pace to complement qualifying - Szafnauer

Alpine must find F1 race pace to complement qualifying - Szafnauer
Load comments
Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
Wolff: Thoughts of leaving F1 not crossed my mind Emilia Romagna GP
Formula 1

Wolff: Thoughts of leaving F1 not crossed my mind

Jos Verstappen "enjoyed" Max lapping Hamilton in Imola F1 GP Emilia Romagna GP
Formula 1

Jos Verstappen "enjoyed" Max lapping Hamilton in Imola F1 GP

Why Netflix isn't the sole reason behind F1's modern-day boom Plus
Formula 1

Why Netflix isn't the sole reason behind F1's modern-day boom

Carlos Sainz More
Carlos Sainz
Ricciardo takes blame for first corner Imola F1 tangle with Sainz Emilia Romagna GP
Formula 1

Ricciardo takes blame for first corner Imola F1 tangle with Sainz

Sainz: Imola win still possible after F1 sprint recovery drive Emilia Romagna GP
Formula 1

Sainz: Imola win still possible after F1 sprint recovery drive

Can Ferrari maintain its F1 title push? Emilia Romagna GP Plus
Formula 1

Can Ferrari maintain its F1 title push?

Ferrari More
Ferrari
Ferrari has "no regrets" over Leclerc’s late Imola GP push for more Emilia Romagna GP
Formula 1

Ferrari has "no regrets" over Leclerc’s late Imola GP push for more

Leclerc: Ferrari needs to cure graining to win Imola F1 race Emilia Romagna GP
Formula 1

Leclerc: Ferrari needs to cure graining to win Imola F1 race

The Verstappen path Leclerc seems to be following in F1 2022 Australian GP Plus
Formula 1

The Verstappen path Leclerc seems to be following in F1 2022

Latest news

Alpine must find F1 race pace to complement qualifying - Szafnauer
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alpine must find F1 race pace to complement qualifying - Szafnauer

Ferrari F1 mechanics welcomed Ricciardo apology, says Sainz
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari F1 mechanics welcomed Ricciardo apology, says Sainz

The Aston Martin F1 idea that Ferrari and Red Bull have copied
Formula 1 Formula 1

The Aston Martin F1 idea that Ferrari and Red Bull have copied

Why Imola's step back in time is refreshing for F1's future Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Imola's step back in time is refreshing for F1's future

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why Imola's step back in time is refreshing for F1's future Plus

Why Imola's step back in time is refreshing for F1's future

OPINION: Although Imola hardly yielded a classic Formula 1 race in the 2022 edition of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, the atmosphere that enveloped the round underlined the value of hosting F1 races at classic venues, a scarcity in the championship's recent visits to less historic environs

Formula 1
16 h
What Russell's current Mercedes form ahead of Hamilton means for his F1 future Plus

What Russell's current Mercedes form ahead of Hamilton means for his F1 future

OPINION: It would not have taken much for Mercedes to have had a very different weekend at Imola, even if a podium was always out of reach. As it was, George Russell led the line for the Silver Arrows, far ahead of Lewis Hamilton. Here’s how he got there and why such troubled times may benefit both team and younger driver in the years to come

Formula 1
18 h
Why Leclerc must learn to settle for results in his bid to win an F1 title Plus

Why Leclerc must learn to settle for results in his bid to win an F1 title

OPINION: After a near-perfect opening trio of races to kick off 2022, Charles Leclerc revisited an old weakness at Imola when he got overconfident with the Variante Alta kerb and hit the barrier. From that error, Leclerc must learn to rein in his more overzealous moments if he is to fight for this year's Formula 1 title

Formula 1
Apr 26, 2022
Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Driver Ratings

Formula 1's first rain-afflicted race under the new rules set at Imola produced an intriguing spectacle, despite the sprint race going some way to redressing the natural order after qualifying produced a mixed grid. But while Red Bull seized full advantage to secure a comfortable 1-2 in the race, several big names dropped the ball

Formula 1
Apr 25, 2022
How Ferrari's Imola F1 blunders gave Verstappen a lonely cruise to maximum points Plus

How Ferrari's Imola F1 blunders gave Verstappen a lonely cruise to maximum points

Ferrari was riding high coming into the first European round of the 2022 Formula 1 season, a first Imola victory since 2006 a distinct possibility. But the red cars ceded vital ground to Red Bull in the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Max Verstappen romping to a comfortable win as Charles Leclerc spun away third place

Formula 1
Apr 25, 2022
Why Verstappen remains favourite at Imola even if Ferrari cures Leclerc’s sprint downfall Plus

Why Verstappen remains favourite at Imola even if Ferrari cures Leclerc’s sprint downfall

On paper it is advantage to Max Verstappen at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix after topping qualifying, winning the sprint and demonstrating impressive pace in practice. But even if Ferrari fixes Charles Leclerc’s tyre graining worries, the reigning Formula 1 world champion remains firm favourite

Formula 1
Apr 23, 2022
Could Imola again provide intra-team F1 fireworks? Plus

Could Imola again provide intra-team F1 fireworks?

As F1 returns to Imola, BEN EDWARDS recalls how this delightful but unforgiving circuit has been a hotspot for discord and tragedy

Formula 1
Apr 23, 2022
How F1 has become a battleground in a new digital space Plus

How F1 has become a battleground in a new digital space

The business world is alive to the appeal of cryptocurrencies and other blockchain-enabled assets – and F1 teams are taking advantage of the land grab. MARK GALLAGHER looks at why the cryptocurrency exchange providers are desperate for market share, and how F1 is cashing in

Formula 1
Apr 22, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.