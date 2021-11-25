Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1 News

Ferrari junior Shwartzman joins Haas F1 for Abu Dhabi rookie test

By:

The Haas Formula 1 team has announced Ferrari junior and FIA Formula 2 frontrunner Robert Shwartzman will drive for the team at the upcoming Abu Dhabi Young Driver Test.

Ferrari junior Shwartzman joins Haas F1 for Abu Dhabi rookie test

The 22-year-old Russian was current Haas driver Mick Schumacher's team-mate at Prema Racing in F2 last season, finishing fourth in the championship with four wins, and is currently third in this year's standings.

The 2019 FIA Formula 3 champion will take the wheel of the current Haas VF-21 at the rookie test, which will take place the week after the season closing Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in December.

"First of all, I would like to thank Haas F1 Team, Scuderia Ferrari and the Ferrari Driver Academy for this great opportunity," said Shwartzman.

"This will be my first test with Haas and I'm really looking forward to getting to know a new team, environment and also to learn as much as possible from them.

"Having the chance to drive for another F1 team is just incredible and I can't wait to work with everyone."

Saint Petersburg native Shwartzman is no stranger to Formula 1 machinery, having had the opportunity to test a Ferrari F1 car at Fiorano last year as part of his Ferrari Driver Academy programme.

He also took part in the Abu Dhabi rookie test last year at the wheel of the 2020 Ferrari.

Robert Shwartzmann, Ferrari SF1000

Robert Shwartzmann, Ferrari SF1000

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

"We're looking forward to testing with Robert at Yas Marina in December," added Haas team principal Gunther Steiner.

Read Also:

"He's obviously highly rated by Ferrari – having been part of their driver program since the end of 2017.

"His ability is clearly in evidence when you look at his performances over the last few seasons – most notably his rookie campaign in Formula 2 last year – competing against the likes of our own two drivers Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin.

"We are pleased to be able to give Robert an outing in a Formula 1 car and we look forward to working with him in Abu Dhabi."

The single day rookie test will be run in conjunction with a two-day 18-inch Pirelli tyre test for the teams' regular race drivers.

Earlier Aston Martin announced its simulator driver Nick Yelloly would get a test run at Abu Dhabi, while Alfa Romeo is hopeful its Mercedes recruit Valtteri Bottas will be released for the test to kick-start his stint with the Swiss team.

Autosport Plus
The invisible enemy that’s made Hamilton’s title charge tougher Plus

The invisible enemy that’s made Hamilton’s title charge tougher

After winning his past few Formula 1 titles at a canter, Lewis Hamilton currently trails Max Verstappen by eight points heading into the final double-header of 2021. Although Red Bull has been his biggest on-track challenge, Hamilton feels that he has just as much to grapple with away from the circuit

Formula 1
Nov 24, 2021
Why F1’s inconvenient penalties have to stay Plus

Why F1’s inconvenient penalties have to stay

OPINION: Quibbles over the length of time taken by Formula 1's stewards over decisions are entirely valid. But however inconvenient it is, there can be no questioning the importance of having clearly defined rules that everyone understands and can stick to. Recent events have shown that ambiguity could have big consequences

Formula 1
Nov 23, 2021
The mistakes Red Bull cannot afford to repeat in F1 2021’s title fight climax Plus

The mistakes Red Bull cannot afford to repeat in F1 2021’s title fight climax

OPINION: Red Bull has had Formula 1’s fastest package for most of 2021, but in several of the title run-in events it has wasted the RB16B’s potential. It cannot afford to do so again with Lewis Hamilton motoring back towards Max Verstappen in the drivers’ standings with two rounds remaining

Formula 1
Nov 23, 2021
Qatar Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

Qatar Grand Prix Driver Ratings

Qatar was a virtual unknown for most as Formula 1 made its inaugural visit to the Gulf state, and tyre management quickly emerged as an even more critical factor than normal. Perhaps then it should come as no surprise that two of the championship's elder statesmen produced standout drives

Formula 1
Nov 22, 2021
How Hamilton dominated in Qatar despite missing a key Mercedes advantage Plus

How Hamilton dominated in Qatar despite missing a key Mercedes advantage

There was simply no stopping Lewis Hamilton on Formula 1's first visit to Qatar. The Mercedes driver eased to pole position and led every lap to secure an utterly dominant victory - even without a key Mercedes weapon in his arsenal to increase the heat on Red Bull heading into the final two races of the gripping 2021 title race

Formula 1
Nov 22, 2021
How Surtees became an unappreciated Ferrari great Plus

How Surtees became an unappreciated Ferrari great

John Surtees and Enzo Ferrari parted ways amicably but could have achieved more together. On the weekend that Formula 1 makes its bow in Qatar, a country best-known for staging bike racing, NIGEL ROEBUCK recalls the career of the formidable ‘Big John’ - the first man to achieve success at the highest level on two and four wheels

Formula 1
Nov 21, 2021
Qatar's long-term plans for a "World Cup every single year" Plus

Qatar's long-term plans for a "World Cup every single year"

Qatar is preparing to host the football World Cup next year, but will be thrown into the sporting spotlight this weekend as Formula 1 prepares to race in the country. Ahead of a 10-year deal to hold a grand prix from 2023 onwards, it's a much-needed opportunity to highlight reforms in the country

Formula 1
Nov 20, 2021
The times that reinforce Mercedes' strong start to F1's first Qatar GP Plus

The times that reinforce Mercedes' strong start to F1's first Qatar GP

Mercedes arrived in Qatar off the back of Lewis Hamilton’s stunning win in Brazil and it ended the first day of running on top at the Losail track. While it’s not just on one-lap pace where the Black Arrows squad looks good again versus Red Bull, there’s signs of encouragement in the data for Max Verstappen’s squad too

Formula 1
Nov 19, 2021
