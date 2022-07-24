Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / "Totally wrong" VSC message interfered in French GP result - Perez Next / FIA explains Virtual Safety Car glitch in French GP
Formula 1 / French GP News

Ferrari clears up confusion over Leclerc’s throttle message in French GP crash

Ferrari has dismissed suggestions that Charles Leclerc’s crash in Formula 1’s French Grand Prix was related to throttle problems, in the wake of confusion triggered by a radio message.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Ferrari clears up confusion over Leclerc’s throttle message in French GP crash

The Monegasque driver had been in control of the race at Paul Ricard after holding off a challenge from title rival Max Verstappen in the opening stages.

But shortly after Verstappen elected to go for an early switch of tyres, it all went wrong for Leclerc on lap 18 as he spun off at Turn 11 – putting him out of the race.

Stuck in the barriers, he spoke to his team over the radio and was broadcast giving them the message: “I cannot go on throttle.”

His reference to the throttle, just a fortnight after he battled a sticking accelerator pedal in the closing stages of the Austrian GP, prompted wild theories that Leclerc had been put out by a repeat issue.

Although Leclerc owned up after the race that the crash had been his mistake, the conspiracies were further fuelled when Red Bull technical director Pierre Wache was caught on camera after the Dutchman's victory telling him he had heard over the radio that it was a throttle problem.

But Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto is clear that Leclerc’s radio comment was wholly related to his attempts to reverse out of the crash barrier, and had nothing to do with the cause of the accident itself.

“First there was no issue with the throttle itself, [it was] nothing to do with Austria,” he explained.

“What happened is a genuine mistake of Charles which are things that may happen, and I think they do not take off how good he is as a driver and as a fantastic driver. But it was a genuine mistake.

“What you heard on the radio was about when he was in reverse gear trying to get out from the barriers. There is a strategy, without going in to all the details, that [meant] he was on the throttle, but didn't feel sufficient torque from the engine. It was nothing wrong. Simply the strategy there.”

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, is given a ride back to the pits after crashing out from the lead

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, is given a ride back to the pits after crashing out from the lead

Photo by: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images

Binotto explained that the cause of the throttle problems in Austria had been completely resolved after it was put down to a sticking component.

Read Also:

“Normally we're not discussing much about details on what's happening, but what happened in Austria is very simple,” he said.

“There was a damper which was slightly sticky. Not more than that. And we already put in place some actions to avoid it for the future.”

shares
comments
"Totally wrong" VSC message interfered in French GP result - Perez
Previous article

"Totally wrong" VSC message interfered in French GP result - Perez
Next article

FIA explains Virtual Safety Car glitch in French GP

FIA explains Virtual Safety Car glitch in French GP
Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
Mercedes still needs "a lot of lap time" to fight for F1 wins - Wolff French GP
Formula 1

Mercedes still needs "a lot of lap time" to fight for F1 wins - Wolff

Unfair to label Leclerc error prone after France crash, says Binotto French GP
Formula 1

Unfair to label Leclerc error prone after France crash, says Binotto

Why F1 drivers can't have their cake and eat it over track limits French GP Plus
Formula 1

Why F1 drivers can't have their cake and eat it over track limits

Charles Leclerc More
Charles Leclerc
Leclerc: Ferrari got French GP tow tactics wrong on first Q3 run French GP
Formula 1

Leclerc: Ferrari got French GP tow tactics wrong on first Q3 run

The elements of Leclerc’s Austria win that bode well for his F1 future Austrian GP Plus
Formula 1

The elements of Leclerc’s Austria win that bode well for his F1 future

Ferrari's Binotto too "nervous" to watch F1 Austrian GP closing stages Austrian GP
Formula 1

Ferrari's Binotto too "nervous" to watch F1 Austrian GP closing stages

Ferrari More
Ferrari
Sainz thinks criticism of Ferrari’s F1 strategy “unfair” French GP
Formula 1

Sainz thinks criticism of Ferrari’s F1 strategy “unfair”

Sainz: "Frustrating" France F1 penalty hit when "feeling the best with the car" French GP
Formula 1

Sainz: "Frustrating" France F1 penalty hit when "feeling the best with the car"

How Ferrari’s Monaco headache became its Silverstone migraine British GP Plus
Formula 1

How Ferrari’s Monaco headache became its Silverstone migraine

Latest news

2022 F1 Hungarian GP – How to watch, session timings and more
Formula 1 Formula 1

2022 F1 Hungarian GP – How to watch, session timings and more

The 2022 Formula 1 season heads to Budapest this weekend for the Hungarian Grand Prix on the 29-31 July.

Mercedes still needs "a lot of lap time" to fight for F1 wins - Wolff
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes still needs "a lot of lap time" to fight for F1 wins - Wolff

Mercedes believes it still needs to find a "lot of lap time" before it can realistically think about challenging Red Bull and Ferrari for Formula 1 wins.

Unfair to label Leclerc error prone after France crash, says Binotto
Formula 1 Formula 1

Unfair to label Leclerc error prone after France crash, says Binotto

Ferrari thinks it unfair to suggest that Charles Leclerc is prone to errors, despite the mistake that cost him a likely victory in Formula 1’s French Grand Prix.

10 things we learned from the 2022 French Grand Prix
Formula 1 Formula 1

10 things we learned from the 2022 French Grand Prix

On potentially Formula 1’s last visit to Paul Ricard for the foreseeable future, a French Grand Prix full of action and intrigue ensured the 2022 event will remain long in the memory. From Charles Leclerc’s critical crash to the latest off-track political games, here’s 10 of the biggest talking points from the weekend

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
French Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Plus

French Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Despite the French Grand Prix at Paul Ricard often considered a low-key affair, there was action aplenty this weekend which has strongly shaped the ratings. Two maximums are given out and another driver just misses out on a perfect score

Formula 1
14 h
The knife-edge French GP Verstappen fight factors that led to Leclerc's costly crash Plus

The knife-edge French GP Verstappen fight factors that led to Leclerc's costly crash

The tussle for French Grand Prix victory was bubbling up nicely between Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen, right up until the Ferrari driver made a critical error which handed his Formula 1 world title rival a straightforward path to win and cement his championship advantage. But even though Leclerc owned up to his mistake, how the race unfolded at the front set his costly crash in motion

Formula 1
16 h
Why F1's chess master isn't worried by self-doubt Plus

Why F1's chess master isn't worried by self-doubt

“Chess is a war over the board - the object is to crush the opponent’s mind,” said chess world champion Bobby Fischer. GP Racing’s OLEG KARPOV recently challenged keen player Mick Schumacher to a more light-hearted match, and along the way got Mick to talk about pictures, his famous surname and how he’s coping in his second season in F1

Formula 1
Jul 24, 2022
The changing priorities that caused an F1 giant's terminal decline Plus

The changing priorities that caused an F1 giant's terminal decline

A return to world championship glory with BMW turbo power was the prelude to a catastrophic slump from which Brabham could not escape. In the final instalment of our four-part history of Brabham, DAMIEN SMITH examines the demise of the team after one last hurrah

Formula 1
Jul 23, 2022
The familiar Paul Ricard weakness that should worry Ferrari at the French GP Plus

The familiar Paul Ricard weakness that should worry Ferrari at the French GP

The Red Bull and Ferrari battle for supremacy takes to Formula 1's next battleground at the Paul Ricard circuit. Although the Scuderia ended Friday's running ahead of the French Grand Prix with an advantage in the timesheets, it has a clear weakness - displayed last year - that Red Bull has a chance to exploit

Formula 1
Jul 22, 2022
The driver who ended the curse of Red Bull’s second F1 seat Plus

The driver who ended the curse of Red Bull’s second F1 seat

Being Max Verstappen’s team-mate has been the undoing of several drivers, but Sergio Perez has finally made the job his own. Here’s how the Mexican has succeeded where Pierre Gasly and Alex Albon before him stumbled

Formula 1
Jul 21, 2022
Why F1 drivers can't have their cake and eat it over track limits Plus

Why F1 drivers can't have their cake and eat it over track limits

One of the biggest gripes over track limits in Formula 1 has been consistency, and thus new race director Niels Wittich has chosen to enforce track limits at every corner - with the white line the outer permissible extremity. The drivers aren't exactly happy with that in practice, but it does afford the uniformity that they desired...

Formula 1
Jul 21, 2022
Why a title-less 2022 F1 season won't stop Hamilton's legacy from growing Plus

Why a title-less 2022 F1 season won't stop Hamilton's legacy from growing

OPINION: Lewis Hamilton appears unlikely to extend his tally of seven Formula 1 world championships in 2022, as Mercedes tries to recover the ground it has lost with its new car. Regardless, his legacy only looks set to be further cemented thanks to his tireless work off-track to help boost a rising star and also make motorsport a better place

Formula 1
Jul 20, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.