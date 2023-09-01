Subscribe
Previous / F1 eyes diffuser solution to help cure wet weather visibility problem Next / Russell: Trying to "reinvent the wheel" behind F1 form dip
Formula 1 / Italian GP News

Ferrari clears up confusion over F1 technical director

Ferrari has finally cleared up confusion over its senior management structure in Formula 1, and confirmed Enrico Cardile is its official technical director.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Co-author:
Roberto Chinchero
Frederic Vasseur, Team Principal and General Manager, Scuderia Ferrari, the Ferrari team on the pit wall

In the wake of the departure of team principal Mattia Binotto earlier this year, the team had been without a formal technical director on the chassis side as this was a role that had been vacant for a while.

It has long been anticipated that Cardile, who has been head of chassis since early 2021, would step up into the technical director role as incoming team principal Fred Vasseur restructured the outfit.

But such a move was never announced, and the team had continued to refer to Cardile as its head of chassis.

But ahead of the Italian Grand Prix, Vasseur clarified the technical structure at the squad and said that, while nothing had been made public before, the team has long been clear about Cardile's job title.

Asked by Autosport to clarify Cardile's role because of the confusion, Vasseur said: "I don't know where the story is coming from, because the organisation chart of the company is crystal clear.

"All the guys working on the chassis side are reporting at the end to Enrico Cardile, and for me Enrico is the technical director.

"If you want to add something, he is the technical director of the chassis side and we have, in parallel, Enrico Gualtieri, who is the technical director of the engine side."

Enrico Cardile, Head of Chassis, Ferrari, in the Team Principals Press Conference

Enrico Cardile, Head of Chassis, Ferrari, in the Team Principals Press Conference

Photo by: Dom Romney / Motorsport Images

He added: "I had this question last week in Zandvoort, when people asked about having two technical directors. But I said it is like all the other F1 organisations: you have one technical director in Brackley, one in Brixworth. You have one in Viry-Chatillon and one in Enstone.

"You can't have the same guy doing the technical director of the two sides. And at least on our side, it's crystal clear that we have Enrico Cardile who is the technical director of chassis and Enrico Gualtieri, technical director of the PU.

"I don't know where the misunderstanding is coming from, because on paper, it's crystal clear."

The confirmation of Cardile's role comes amid Ferrari continuing to push with a recruitment drive to add more senior technical staff and bolster its progress.

Read Also:

Vasseur said the desire to find more staff was not a reflection of his feeling that the current technical structure was not right.

"It's not that you are weak that you have to do something," he said. "It is that the DNA of the competition is that you have to improve.

"Even if the organisation is winning today, you need to have the mindset to do better. If, at one stage, you start to stop to improve, to wish to improve, you are dead.

"We are into this process. We are recruiting because we have still a margin with the cost cap and we will do it properly. It's quite crucial for us to do this move."

shares
comments

F1 eyes diffuser solution to help cure wet weather visibility problem

Russell: Trying to "reinvent the wheel" behind F1 form dip
Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
F1 teams think FIA had good reason to act on "rubbery nose boxes"

F1 teams think FIA had good reason to act on "rubbery nose boxes"

Formula 1
Italian GP

F1 teams think FIA had good reason to act on "rubbery nose boxes" F1 teams think FIA had good reason to act on "rubbery nose boxes"

How F1's best and worst traits have shaped the new ground-effect F2 car

How F1's best and worst traits have shaped the new ground-effect F2 car

FIA F2
Monza

How F1's best and worst traits have shaped the new ground-effect F2 car How F1's best and worst traits have shaped the new ground-effect F2 car

The data vs driver conflict at the heart of F1's ground-effect cars

The data vs driver conflict at the heart of F1's ground-effect cars

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The data vs driver conflict at the heart of F1's ground-effect cars The data vs driver conflict at the heart of F1's ground-effect cars

Ferrari More
Ferrari
F1 results: Carlos Sainz fastest in Italian GP practice

F1 results: Carlos Sainz fastest in Italian GP practice

Formula 1
Italian GP

F1 results: Carlos Sainz fastest in Italian GP practice F1 results: Carlos Sainz fastest in Italian GP practice

Italian GP: F1 technical images from the pitlane explained

Italian GP: F1 technical images from the pitlane explained

Formula 1
Italian GP

Italian GP: F1 technical images from the pitlane explained Italian GP: F1 technical images from the pitlane explained

Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future

Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future

Latest news

Why Aprilia is “on another level” after Friday at the MotoGP Catalan GP

Why Aprilia is “on another level” after Friday at the MotoGP Catalan GP

MGP MotoGP
Catalan GP

Why Aprilia is “on another level” after Friday at the MotoGP Catalan GP Why Aprilia is “on another level” after Friday at the MotoGP Catalan GP

The five key stages in Bortoleto's 2023 Formula 3 title charge

The five key stages in Bortoleto's 2023 Formula 3 title charge

F3 FIA F3
Monza

The five key stages in Bortoleto's 2023 Formula 3 title charge The five key stages in Bortoleto's 2023 Formula 3 title charge

F1 results: Carlos Sainz fastest in Italian GP practice

F1 results: Carlos Sainz fastest in Italian GP practice

F1 Formula 1
Italian GP

F1 results: Carlos Sainz fastest in Italian GP practice F1 results: Carlos Sainz fastest in Italian GP practice

F1 Italian GP: Sainz fastest from Norris as Perez crashes in FP2

F1 Italian GP: Sainz fastest from Norris as Perez crashes in FP2

F1 Formula 1
Italian GP

F1 Italian GP: Sainz fastest from Norris as Perez crashes in FP2 F1 Italian GP: Sainz fastest from Norris as Perez crashes in FP2

Why the Verstappen brand is well-placed to mirror his on-track F1 success

Why the Verstappen brand is well-placed to mirror his on-track F1 success

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

Why the Verstappen brand is well-placed to mirror his on-track F1 success Why the Verstappen brand is well-placed to mirror his on-track F1 success

Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future

Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future

How Lawson stayed afloat in his sudden F1 debut

How Lawson stayed afloat in his sudden F1 debut

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Lawson stayed afloat in his sudden F1 debut How Lawson stayed afloat in his sudden F1 debut

Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

How Verstappen defied home pressure and two downpours to win F1's Dutch GP

How Verstappen defied home pressure and two downpours to win F1's Dutch GP

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Verstappen defied home pressure and two downpours to win F1's Dutch GP How Verstappen defied home pressure and two downpours to win F1's Dutch GP

The travails of Verstappen’s would-be Dutch F1 superstar predecessors 

The travails of Verstappen’s would-be Dutch F1 superstar predecessors 

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Dutch GP
GP Racing

The travails of Verstappen’s would-be Dutch F1 superstar predecessors  The travails of Verstappen’s would-be Dutch F1 superstar predecessors 

The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval

The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval

The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life

The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Kevin Turner

The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe