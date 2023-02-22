Subscribe
Previous / The hard numbers behind Red Bull's cost cap penalty Next / Netflix Drive to Survive Season 5: Release date, how to watch and more
Formula 1 News

Fallows: Newey’s lack of "technical arrogance" in F1 a great strength

Formula 1 design genius Adrian Newey’s attitude in not being "technically arrogant" has been singled out as one of the main traits that has made him so good.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Fallows: Newey’s lack of "technical arrogance" in F1 a great strength

Despite many decades of involvement in F1, Newey remains at the top of his game and most recently helped Red Bull’s title successes last season.

Aston Martin’s new technical director Dan Fallows worked alongside Newey for many years at Red Bull, and says it was an eye-opening experience for him understanding how he operated.

Fallows reckons it was Newey’s mindset in not believing that he had the answers to everything that was central to him adapting so well to the changing nature of F1.

"I’m one of the fortunate people to have worked under Adrian and seen his methods," explained Fallows.

"He has a very clear approach to the way he designs and develops a car, particularly from the aerodynamic side of things. We're all aware that it’s a very non-compromise approach, very focused on small details.

"But I think one of the things that I’ve really enjoyed with him is that he lacks any kind of technical arrogance about him.

"He’s very open to being told about things that he’s stipulated or things that he’s suggested that then haven't worked or there are better ideas out there. And that’s almost irrespective of where those comments come from."

Adrian Newey, Chief Technology Officer, Red Bull Racing, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing, celebrate with their team

Adrian Newey, Chief Technology Officer, Red Bull Racing, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing, celebrate with their team

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Fallow said the trait of listening to others for input was something that he has tried to instil in both himself and those he has worked with.

"I think that’s something I definitely try to bring into my own work," he said.

Read Also:

"What I very much encourage a lot of the technical team to do is to be open-minded, even if you have very clear visions about how you want to develop things or very clear ideas about the car.

"Make sure you’re not technically arrogant about it. If somebody does suggest something better, be open-minded, irrespective of who they are. I think that’s one of his [Newey’s] great strengths, and hopefully I’ve sort of carried that on."

shares
comments

Related video

The hard numbers behind Red Bull's cost cap penalty

Netflix Drive to Survive Season 5: Release date, how to watch and more
Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
McLaren completes key first run for MCL60 amid F1 secrecy games

McLaren completes key first run for MCL60 amid F1 secrecy games

Formula 1

McLaren completes key first run for MCL60 amid F1 secrecy games McLaren completes key first run for MCL60 amid F1 secrecy games

FIA announces DRS changes for five F1 tracks in 2023

FIA announces DRS changes for five F1 tracks in 2023

Formula 1

FIA announces DRS changes for five F1 tracks in 2023 FIA announces DRS changes for five F1 tracks in 2023

The ominous alarm bell ringing after F1 launch season

The ominous alarm bell ringing after F1 launch season

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The ominous alarm bell ringing after F1 launch season The ominous alarm bell ringing after F1 launch season

Latest news

What each team must escape in testing to avoid setting off alarm bells

What each team must escape in testing to avoid setting off alarm bells

Plus
Plus
F1 Formula 1

What each team must escape in testing to avoid setting off alarm bells What each team must escape in testing to avoid setting off alarm bells

Why McLaren isn’t setting ‘rusty’ Piastri’s targets too high

Why McLaren isn’t setting ‘rusty’ Piastri’s targets too high

F1 Formula 1

Why McLaren isn’t setting ‘rusty’ Piastri’s targets too high Why McLaren isn’t setting ‘rusty’ Piastri’s targets too high

Netflix Drive to Survive Season 5: Release date, how to watch and more

Netflix Drive to Survive Season 5: Release date, how to watch and more

F1 Formula 1

Netflix Drive to Survive Season 5: Release date, how to watch and more Netflix Drive to Survive Season 5: Release date, how to watch and more

Yamaha sets eyes on its next young MotoGP prospect

Yamaha sets eyes on its next young MotoGP prospect

MGP MotoGP

Yamaha sets eyes on its next young MotoGP prospect Yamaha sets eyes on its next young MotoGP prospect

What each team must escape in testing to avoid setting off alarm bells

What each team must escape in testing to avoid setting off alarm bells

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing
Matt Kew

What each team must escape in testing to avoid setting off alarm bells What each team must escape in testing to avoid setting off alarm bells

The hard numbers behind Red Bull's cost cap penalty

The hard numbers behind Red Bull's cost cap penalty

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing
GP Racing

The hard numbers behind Red Bull's cost cap penalty The hard numbers behind Red Bull's cost cap penalty

The alarm that still sounds from the FIA's driver expression clampdown

The alarm that still sounds from the FIA's driver expression clampdown

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

The alarm that still sounds from the FIA's driver expression clampdown The alarm that still sounds from the FIA's driver expression clampdown

Grand prix racing’s forgotten year of change

Grand prix racing’s forgotten year of change

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Kevin Turner

Grand prix racing’s forgotten year of change Grand prix racing’s forgotten year of change

The Ferrari comeback of an American F1 icon

The Ferrari comeback of an American F1 icon

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

The Ferrari comeback of an American F1 icon The Ferrari comeback of an American F1 icon

What Williams’s new boss must do to change the fortunes of F1’s backmarker

What Williams’s new boss must do to change the fortunes of F1’s backmarker

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Matt Kew

What Williams’s new boss must do to change the fortunes of F1’s backmarker What Williams’s new boss must do to change the fortunes of F1’s backmarker

The ominous alarm bell ringing after F1 launch season

The ominous alarm bell ringing after F1 launch season

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Jonathan Noble

The ominous alarm bell ringing after F1 launch season The ominous alarm bell ringing after F1 launch season

Is Alpine doomed to stay in F1's midfield - or will the A523 break it free?

Is Alpine doomed to stay in F1's midfield - or will the A523 break it free?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Alpine launch
Jake Boxall-Legge

Is Alpine doomed to stay in F1's midfield - or will the A523 break it free? Is Alpine doomed to stay in F1's midfield - or will the A523 break it free?

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.