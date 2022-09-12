Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / F2 champion Drugovich in frame for Aston Martin F1 reserve role Next / Albon recovering from respiratory failure after appendicitis surgery
Formula 1 News

F2 champion Drugovich joins Aston Martin as F1 reserve driver

Newly-crowned Formula 2 champion Felipe Drugovich has joined Aston Martin as a Formula 1 reserve driver and the first member of its young driver development programme.

Luke Smith
By:
F2 champion Drugovich joins Aston Martin as F1 reserve driver

Drugovich wrapped up the F2 title at Monza on Saturday with three races remaining, putting him on the radar for a possible role with an F1 team for next year amid links to Aston Martin.

Aston Martin announced on Monday that Drugovich had joined its young driver programme, and that he would make his FP1 debut at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Drugovich is also set for an extensive testing programme as part of the role that will see him take part in the post-season running in Abu Dhabi, as well as getting track time in a 2021 car through next year. He will also attend select races supporting 2023 drivers Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll.

“Becoming a member of the AMF1 Driver Development Programme is a fantastic opportunity for me, and only adds to what has been an extremely enjoyable and successful 2022 season,” said Drugovich.

“Winning in Formula 2 has long been regarded as the best possible launchpad into a career in Formula 1, and I see my role at AMF1 as giving me all the tools to take that crucial next step.

“For me, 2023 will be a learning curve: I will be working with the F1 team, but my primary goal is to learn and develop as a driver. I hope that will give me an opportunity to race in Formula 1 in the future.”

Drugovich joins the pool of reserve drivers available to Aston Martin in F1 that also includes Nico Hulkenberg, who deputised for Sebastian Vettel at the first two races of the 2022 season. Hulkenberg is understood to be in contention for a racing comeback with Haas next year.

Felipe Drugovich

Felipe Drugovich

Photo by: Dutch Photo Agency

“Felipe has shown incredible talent, determination, and consistency to win this year's FIA Formula 2 championship,” said Aston Martin F1 team principal Mike Krack.

“I particularly remember his fantastic sprint and feature victories at Barcelona in May, which were hugely impressive.

“We are delighted that he is joining us as a member of our Driver Development Programme, and we look forward to welcoming him as part of our team in Abu Dhabi this November.”

Read Also:

Aston Martin executive chairman Lawrence Stroll felt the establishment of the young driver programme was “a fantastic way to help develop the next generation of racing drivers.”

“We have watched and admired Felipe's path to success in Formula 2 this year, and we aim to provide him with all the skills and experience necessary to be able to take the next step in his career,” added Stroll.

“In the fullness of time, it would be the ultimate validation if he were to become a Formula 1 driver, joining the great pantheon of Brazilian racing drivers such as Emerson Fittipaldi and Ayrton Senna.”

shares
comments
F2 champion Drugovich in frame for Aston Martin F1 reserve role
Previous article

F2 champion Drugovich in frame for Aston Martin F1 reserve role
Next article

Albon recovering from respiratory failure after appendicitis surgery

Albon recovering from respiratory failure after appendicitis surgery
Luke Smith More
Luke Smith
Verstappen "not worried" by Ferrari’s pace through F1 Italian GP practice Italian GP
Formula 1

Verstappen "not worried" by Ferrari’s pace through F1 Italian GP practice

Marko: Red Bull already attracting interest after ending Porsche F1 talks
Formula 1

Marko: Red Bull already attracting interest after ending Porsche F1 talks

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons Plus
Formula 1

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons

Latest news

Norris: Monza recovery after issues “one of my best F1 races”
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris: Monza recovery after issues “one of my best F1 races”

McLaren’s Lando Norris thinks his Italian Grand Prix was one of his best F1 drives after recovering from a poor start and a slow pitstop.

Vettel unhappy F1 'neglected' green message for Monza plane display
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel unhappy F1 'neglected' green message for Monza plane display

Sebastian Vettel is unhappy Formula 1 allowed the president of Italy to demand two flypasts ahead of the Monza race as it 'neglected' the series' green push.

De Vries has "nothing else to do" to stake claim on 2023 Williams F1 seat
Formula 1 Formula 1

De Vries has "nothing else to do" to stake claim on 2023 Williams F1 seat

Williams Formula 1 boss Jost Capito says Nyck de Vries has "nothing else to do" to show he merits a 2023 race seat after his points-scoring debut outing at Monza.

The late-race safety car issues F1 still needs to fix to move on from Abu Dhabi Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The late-race safety car issues F1 still needs to fix to move on from Abu Dhabi

OPINION: Formula 1’s safety car rules were thankfully followed in full at the 2022 Italian Grand Prix, but the situation reignited the controversy of the ending to the 2021 campaign in Abu Dhabi and left neutral fans without a teased grandstand finish. This then, is the perfect time to discuss alternatives to a much-maligned situation

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The late-race safety car issues F1 still needs to fix to move on from Abu Dhabi Plus

The late-race safety car issues F1 still needs to fix to move on from Abu Dhabi

OPINION: Formula 1’s safety car rules were thankfully followed in full at the 2022 Italian Grand Prix, but the situation reignited the controversy of the ending to the 2021 campaign in Abu Dhabi and left neutral fans without a teased grandstand finish. This then, is the perfect time to discuss alternatives to a much-maligned situation

Formula 1
5 h
How de Vries' overdue F1 debut proved him worthy of a 2023 drive Plus

How de Vries' overdue F1 debut proved him worthy of a 2023 drive

When Alex Albon was taken ill on the Saturday morning of the Italian Grand Prix, Nyck de Vries was thrust into the limelight at Williams as he made a long-overdue grand prix debut. Having been on the cusp of Formula 1 for so long, his stellar run to the points at Monza demonstrated a tantalising prospect for the 2023 grid

Formula 1
8 h
Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Plus

Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

As Monza celebrated its 100th anniversary, the Temple of Speed witnessed two perfect 10s notched up by a pair of Dutch dynamites at this year's Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix. But once again there were notable strugglers who would have been hoping for more

Formula 1
Sep 12, 2022
Why Verstappen would have beaten Leclerc without safety car help Plus

Why Verstappen would have beaten Leclerc without safety car help

The controversy which followed the Italian Grand Prix ending behind the safety car and gift wrapping Max Verstappen victory was expected. But, digging into the details of the situation, the Red Bull driver always looked strong favourite in his Monza masterclass regardless of how the Formula 1 race concluded

Formula 1
Sep 12, 2022
How F1’s 2022 rules revamp has shaken up the pitstop arms race Plus

How F1’s 2022 rules revamp has shaken up the pitstop arms race

Heavier wheels and new rules have made pitstops an even more challenging art to master. But this is Formula 1, so the sharpest teams will always find a few tricks says LUKE SMIITH

Formula 1
Sep 11, 2022
When an F1 rules farce scuppered two opportunistic drivers Plus

When an F1 rules farce scuppered two opportunistic drivers

Rules and the consistency with which they’re applied are a point of friction between the drivers and governing body. MAURICE HAMILTON says is there an argument for just letting the drivers do what they do best?

Formula 1
Sep 10, 2022
Why Ferrari’s Monza practice pace flatters its chances of home success Plus

Why Ferrari’s Monza practice pace flatters its chances of home success

With the pressure very much on at its home grand prix at Monza, Ferrari showed strong form and headed both practice sessions on Friday. But with Red Bull yet to show its full hand, the pace of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz could merely flatter Ferrari as the Italian Grand Prix enters its more critical stages

Formula 1
Sep 9, 2022
The Alpine success story that’s been overshadowed by its driver market chaos Plus

The Alpine success story that’s been overshadowed by its driver market chaos

OPINION: The Alpine Formula 1 team has been in the headlines for all the wrong reasons of late following its contract dispute with Oscar Piastri. On track though, the Enstone-based squad is improving its A522 in a methodical and impressive fashion which is yielding results

Formula 1
Sep 8, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.