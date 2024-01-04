Subscribe
Formula 1
News

F1’s engine future will be driven by road relevance, says FIA

The FIA says the long-term direction of Formula 1 engines will be dictated by what ensures the championship remains road relevant for car manufacturers.

Jonathan Noble
Author Jonathan Noble
Updated
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL60, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23, George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23, the rest of the field at the start

F1 has committed itself in the next rules cycle from 2026 to turbo hybrid power units that will run on fully sustainable fuel.

One of the big changes from now, though, will be an increased reliance on battery power, with there being a rough 50/50 split between electrical and internal combustion engine power. 

F1 is well aware that it needs to be at the forefront of battery technology development to keep the interest of road car makers, who are shifting towards fully electrical cars. 

However, longer term, grand prix racing could also make the switch to hydrogen power if it proves suitable for racing – with F1 and the FIA having recently joined Extreme E’s sister series Extreme H in forming a working group to evaluate the technology. 

The future of F1 power units is not certain right now, but the FIA’s head of single-seater matters Nikolas Tombazis says what is critical is having rules that offer value to manufacturers. 

“The step for 2026 is defined, but what we do in the next step afterwards is still up for discussion,” Tombazis told selected media including Autosport. 

“There are a lot of options still on the table; whether it is more sustainable efuels, whether it is hydrogen – in which we have quite a lot of work happening in the FIA – or whether it is more electrical. 

“But we always want to remain relevant to what the OEMs that are participating want to do. 

Red Bull Racing Team Principal Christian Horner talks with Nikolas Tombazis, FIA Single Seater Director

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Red Bull Racing Team Principal Christian Horner talks with Nikolas Tombazis, FIA Single Seater Director

“We cannot go in a completely random direction that is not related to the road car. 

“We need to remain road relevant, that is the key objective, and I think anyone who walks around the paddock can see there is a huge amount of challenge to tackle.” 

F1 has its sights set on a net carbon zero emissions target for 2030, with the new turbo hybrid power units a core element of that. 

Read Also:

However, with the emissions of the race cars being only a small percentage of F1’s overall carbon footprint, the FIA knows that there is a lot of effort that needs to take place outside the technical regulations to improve things. 

“The element of the cars themselves, as a proportion of the overall carbon footprint, is very low,” added Tombazis. “I think it is less than 2% overall.  

“So it's obvious that our overall responsibility for the sport needs to tackle also the other 98%, and that has to be covered with logistics, materials, numbers of components, calendars, a lot of things.  

“But the car side is important from a technological point of view, in relation to the OEMs that are participating being able to work on technologies and so on.”  

shares
comments
Previous article F1 car launches 2024: When teams are revealing its new chassis
Next article F1 tech review: Ferrari follows rivals’ route to get back on track
Jonathan Noble
More
Jonathan Noble
The real concept differences that will define F1’s 2024 Red Bull clones

The real concept differences that will define F1’s 2024 Red Bull clones

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The real concept differences that will define F1’s 2024 Red Bull clones The real concept differences that will define F1’s 2024 Red Bull clones

What Mercedes’ W14 errors tell us about its 2024 F1 car changes

What Mercedes’ W14 errors tell us about its 2024 F1 car changes

Formula 1

What Mercedes’ W14 errors tell us about its 2024 F1 car changes What Mercedes’ W14 errors tell us about its 2024 F1 car changes

AlphaTauri: More “measured” approach will deliver further progress in F1 2024

AlphaTauri: More “measured” approach will deliver further progress in F1 2024

Formula 1

AlphaTauri: More “measured” approach will deliver further progress in F1 2024 AlphaTauri: More “measured” approach will deliver further progress in F1 2024

Latest news

Sainz expects to "suffer a lot" at start of Dakar Rally

Sainz expects to "suffer a lot" at start of Dakar Rally

DAKR Dakar
Dakar

Sainz expects to "suffer a lot" at start of Dakar Rally Sainz expects to "suffer a lot" at start of Dakar Rally

Piastri: Important to show F1 rivals I wasn’t a pushover

Piastri: Important to show F1 rivals I wasn’t a pushover

F1 Formula 1

Piastri: Important to show F1 rivals I wasn’t a pushover Piastri: Important to show F1 rivals I wasn’t a pushover

Gap between outgoing F2 and F1 cars ”too big” says Sargeant

Gap between outgoing F2 and F1 cars ”too big” says Sargeant

F1 Formula 1

Gap between outgoing F2 and F1 cars ”too big” says Sargeant Gap between outgoing F2 and F1 cars ”too big” says Sargeant

Lukas Lauda pays tribute to father in Dakar with retro McLaren F1 livery

Lukas Lauda pays tribute to father in Dakar with retro McLaren F1 livery

DAKR Dakar
Dakar

Lukas Lauda pays tribute to father in Dakar with retro McLaren F1 livery Lukas Lauda pays tribute to father in Dakar with retro McLaren F1 livery

The real concept differences that will define F1’s 2024 Red Bull clones

The real concept differences that will define F1’s 2024 Red Bull clones

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The real concept differences that will define F1’s 2024 Red Bull clones The real concept differences that will define F1’s 2024 Red Bull clones

Can McLaren make the next step to challenge for F1 titles again?

Can McLaren make the next step to challenge for F1 titles again?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

Can McLaren make the next step to challenge for F1 titles again? Can McLaren make the next step to challenge for F1 titles again?

How the best and worst races of F1 2023 stacked up to 2022

How the best and worst races of F1 2023 stacked up to 2022

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

How the best and worst races of F1 2023 stacked up to 2022 How the best and worst races of F1 2023 stacked up to 2022

Why a long-held tenet of F1 sponsorship is beginning to change

Why a long-held tenet of F1 sponsorship is beginning to change

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

Why a long-held tenet of F1 sponsorship is beginning to change Why a long-held tenet of F1 sponsorship is beginning to change

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2024 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe