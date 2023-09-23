F1 Japanese GP winner to get unique ‘kiss me’ trophy
The winner of Formula 1’s Japanese Grand Prix will get their hands on an innovative ‘kiss me’ trophy for the Suzuka podium celebrations.
Race title sponsor Lenovo came up with the idea to introduce modern technology to the F1 trophy, and has commissioned world-famous design studio Pininfarina of America to help create it.
The result is a sleek concept, based around the design of an F1 car’s intake and the Lenovo logo, which also incorporates some smart technology that will come alive when the driver interacts with it.
The trophy has a special ‘kiss me’ area located on the outside, with indicator lights which will flash when it is picked up to guide the winner to the right spot.
When the driver duly complies, and thanks to touch sensitive micro-switch technology, it will bring the trophy alive in the colours of their national flag.
Lenovo’s executive creative director of corporate marketing, Philip Marchington, said: “As a leading technology company, we challenged ourselves to find a way to embed smarter technology into the trophies in a way that’s never been done before to elevate the podium experience.”
Japanese GP Trophy detail
Photo by: Lenovo
Pininfarina is an inconic design studio that has famously worked with a number of leading car manufacturers including Ferrari, Alfa Romeo, Fiat, GM, Lancia and Maserati.
It was originally founded by Battista Farina, who was the uncle of F1’s first race winner and world champion Giuseppe ‘Nino’ Farina.
Paolo Trevisan, VP of Design for Pininfarina of America that worked on the trophy, said the company was honoured to contribute to a bold new F1 idea.
"For Pininfarina, with its unparalleled heritage rooted in the automotive tradition, it's an honour to be a part of Formula 1's history with this innovative tech driven trophy, created for a partner like Lenovo, which shares our deep passion," he said.
The ‘kiss me’ trophy technology will also be rolled out for the United States Grand Prix in Austin, which Lenovo is also sponsoring.
The trophy will be programmed ahead of the podium celebrations after the Japanese Grand Prix to ensure they have the right flag colours for each individual driver.
Japanese GP Trophy detail
Photo by: Lenovo
