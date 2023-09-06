Subscribe
Previous / Who could Red Bull sign to replace Perez in F1 2025? Next / How Ferrari's Monza special shows there's still room for sentiment in F1
Formula 1 News

F1's current cars getting as hard to follow as in 2020/2021, lament drivers

Formula 1's current ground-effect cars are starting to get as tricky to follow each other as the 2020 and 2021 machines, leading drivers have claimed.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23,Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19

While the Italian Grand Prix featured a number of overtakes and plenty of wheel-to-wheel action to show what is possible with the current generation of cars, there is now some concern about the impact of development directions that teams are taking.

As they probe ways to increase performance, this is inevitably resulting in the increased out-wash characteristic of airflow that is known to hurt the ability of cars to follow each other.

This is why leading drivers believe that F1 needs to lean even more on DRS if there is to be any hope of overtaking at certain venues.

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz said: "In 99% of the tracks I think we're going to need DRS, and we're going to need a powerful DRS, because these cars from the beginning of the year are starting to become a bit like 2021 or 2020 where it is difficult to follow.

Read Also:

"Obviously Monza is a special case because you don't only have the DRS, you also have very long straights of slipstreaming, which helps a bit more the car behind, but I think in the rest of the tracks, we're going to need the DRS."

Reigning champion Max Verstappen, whose overtakes have been helped this year by his Red Bull having a super-powerful DRS, backs up the belief that the current cars are getting harder to race.

"I think in most tracks, we still struggle to follow or pass," said the Red Bull driver.

"I mean, at the beginning of the year, a lot of people were complaining about passing.

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19

Photo by: Erik Junius

"We had the luxury of being a quick car, and we could still pass like in Miami where I think everyone was complaining about the passing – remember in the briefings – with DRS?

"I think the cars are getting more and more efficient and they have more downforce. So, it's harder to follow and then they're more efficient on the straight.

"Naturally here [at Monza] there's less DRS effect because there's almost no wing on the car. But I think it really depends on which track.

"[At Monza] for example, if Carlos, he was putting the car in the middle under braking into Turn 1, it's almost impossible to do something, because if I go for it and he just moves a little bit to the right, there is no space anymore."

Red Bull's Sergio Perez backed the view that F1 needed to increase the effectiveness of DRS at some venues if the racing was to remain good.

"I really agree," he said. "I think, definitely less DRS is not the way forward. I remember we were discussing to actually increase the effect because the cars are getting harder to follow.

"I think here the DRS effect, like Max says, is really, really small. So, I don't think in other places we can race with less DRS. If anything, we need the DRS more in some places to be able to have better racing."

shares
comments

Who could Red Bull sign to replace Perez in F1 2025?

How Ferrari's Monza special shows there's still room for sentiment in F1
Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
The wider F1 significance of Ferrari's Monza affirmation

The wider F1 significance of Ferrari's Monza affirmation

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Italian GP

The wider F1 significance of Ferrari's Monza affirmation The wider F1 significance of Ferrari's Monza affirmation

Why F1's cost cap now faces key test despite FIA all-clear

Why F1's cost cap now faces key test despite FIA all-clear

Formula 1

Why F1's cost cap now faces key test despite FIA all-clear Why F1's cost cap now faces key test despite FIA all-clear

Hamilton stands out in F1 with his honesty over errors, says Wolff

Hamilton stands out in F1 with his honesty over errors, says Wolff

Formula 1
Italian GP

Hamilton stands out in F1 with his honesty over errors, says Wolff Hamilton stands out in F1 with his honesty over errors, says Wolff

Latest news

Hamilton: High-downforce F1 Singapore GP offers hope after "worst race" at Monza

Hamilton: High-downforce F1 Singapore GP offers hope after "worst race" at Monza

F1 Formula 1
Italian GP

Hamilton: High-downforce F1 Singapore GP offers hope after "worst race" at Monza Hamilton: High-downforce F1 Singapore GP offers hope after "worst race" at Monza

First Peugeot 9X8 WEC win still "very far away"

First Peugeot 9X8 WEC win still "very far away"

WEC WEC
Fuji

First Peugeot 9X8 WEC win still "very far away" First Peugeot 9X8 WEC win still "very far away"

Armstrong extends Ganassi IndyCar deal, goes full-time from 2024

Armstrong extends Ganassi IndyCar deal, goes full-time from 2024

INDY IndyCar
Laguna Seca

Armstrong extends Ganassi IndyCar deal, goes full-time from 2024 Armstrong extends Ganassi IndyCar deal, goes full-time from 2024

Five key elements to watch at the 2023 Goodwood Revival

Five key elements to watch at the 2023 Goodwood Revival

HIST Historics

Five key elements to watch at the 2023 Goodwood Revival Five key elements to watch at the 2023 Goodwood Revival

The wider F1 significance of Ferrari's Monza affirmation

The wider F1 significance of Ferrari's Monza affirmation

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Italian GP
Jonathan Noble

The wider F1 significance of Ferrari's Monza affirmation The wider F1 significance of Ferrari's Monza affirmation

The numbers that prove Monza 2023 was Sainz’s best F1 race weekend

The numbers that prove Monza 2023 was Sainz’s best F1 race weekend

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Italian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The numbers that prove Monza 2023 was Sainz’s best F1 race weekend The numbers that prove Monza 2023 was Sainz’s best F1 race weekend

How Monza shows Albon's transformation to fearsome F1 battler

How Monza shows Albon's transformation to fearsome F1 battler

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Italian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Monza shows Albon's transformation to fearsome F1 battler How Monza shows Albon's transformation to fearsome F1 battler

Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Italian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Why Sainz was able to make F1's 2023 Italian GP as good as it was

Why Sainz was able to make F1's 2023 Italian GP as good as it was

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Italian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Why Sainz was able to make F1's 2023 Italian GP as good as it was Why Sainz was able to make F1's 2023 Italian GP as good as it was

How a legendary F1 tester who turned down Ferrari became a key mover and shaker

How a legendary F1 tester who turned down Ferrari became a key mover and shaker

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

How a legendary F1 tester who turned down Ferrari became a key mover and shaker How a legendary F1 tester who turned down Ferrari became a key mover and shaker

Why Aston Martin plans to keep an unsung Jordan F1 legend's memory alive

Why Aston Martin plans to keep an unsung Jordan F1 legend's memory alive

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

Why Aston Martin plans to keep an unsung Jordan F1 legend's memory alive Why Aston Martin plans to keep an unsung Jordan F1 legend's memory alive

Why the Verstappen brand is well-placed to mirror his on-track F1 success

Why the Verstappen brand is well-placed to mirror his on-track F1 success

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

Why the Verstappen brand is well-placed to mirror his on-track F1 success Why the Verstappen brand is well-placed to mirror his on-track F1 success

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe