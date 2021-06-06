Tickets Subscribe
All

Previous / McLaren F1 shareholder Mansour Ojjeh dies aged 68 Next / F1 Azerbaijan GP Live Commentary and Updates - Race day
Formula 1 / Azerbaijan GP News

Ocon: F1's braking focus behind Baku crash fest

By:

Formula 1’s spate of crashes over the Baku weekend are a consequence of a recent trend of teams and drivers chasing lap time gains under braking, reckons Alpine’s Esteban Ocon.

Ocon: F1's braking focus behind Baku crash fest

With the Azerbaijan Grand Prix practice sessions having been hit by a few incidents, Saturday’s qualifying session was stopped four times with red flags as a number of drivers hit trouble.

Lance Stroll and Antonio Giovinazzi both crashed at Turn 15 in Q1, while Daniel Ricciardo (in Q2) and Yuki Tsunoda in Q3 nosed their cars into the barriers at Turn 3, before Carlos Sainz Jr spun down that escape road when distracted by the AlphaTauri shunting ahead of him.

The vast majority of the incidents in Azerbaijan have been of drivers misjudging their braking and carrying too much speed into the apex.

The stoppages in qualifying came after incidents at Turn 15 for Charles Leclerc in FP2 and Max Verstappen in FP3, while Nikita Mazepin also glanced the Turn 15 wall in FP3. 

The close proximity of the barriers means that any mistakes are punished heavily, and there is no way to back out if drivers are committed to going through the bend rather than taking the escape road.

Ocon thinks there is a pattern to the spate of crashes, and that the way that braking has become a key focus of car performance means that there is little room for error.

“I think the way the cars have evolved, all the time that you can make, it is all in braking,” he said. “I guess everyone was pushing the limits at that time, and there was a bit more wind as well in qualifying.

“To that extent, there's been many, many drivers going over that limit, and we haven't seen that often in qualifying. So it was very surprising that so many things were happening in quali.”

Esteban Ocon

Esteban Ocon

Photo by: Alpine F1 Team

Ocon says the focus on seeking lap time gains under braking is something he has noticed since returning to F1 with Renault last year.

“I think it's just a characteristic of how the cars are,” he said.

“I didn't drive in 2019, but I drove in 2018 and my feeling comes from that. Looking at it, if you are on the limit of the brakes and just making the corner, that is the fastest way.”

Former F1 driver and Sky pundit Martin Brundle also suggested that characteristics of current braking systems could have been behind some of the incidents.

He Tweeted: “Appears to me there are too many clever controls and algorithms going on inside F1 braking systems which are not under the direct control of the drivers.

“So many world class drivers having ‘amateur’ accidents in Baku, some of whom seemed unaware they were about to crash.”

Series Formula 1
Event Azerbaijan GP
Drivers Esteban Ocon
Teams Alpine
Author Jonathan Noble

Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings

An eventful weekend in Baku full of incident and drama lent the race result an unusual feel, as three drivers scored their first podiums of the year. But it wasn't the eventual race winner who scored top marks in our driver ratings

Formula 1
3h
How three drivers 'won' the Azerbaijan GP Plus

How three drivers 'won' the Azerbaijan GP

Formula 1's return to Baku after a year away had thrown up an eventful qualifying marred by four red flags, but the race appeared to be running to a familiar Red Bull vs Mercedes template entering the closing stages. That is, until a dramatic conclusion where victory was snatched away from two drivers, before landing in the lap of Sergio Perez

Formula 1
5h
The no-ego Williams ace foiled by 90s F1’s technology push Plus

The no-ego Williams ace foiled by 90s F1’s technology push

Racing drivers tend to have deep pockets and short arms, but not Riccardo Patrese, who used to treat his mechanics to sumptuous post-season dinners. NIGEL ROEBUCK looks at the career of a true gentleman

Formula 1
Jun 6, 2021
How two 25-year-old masterpieces shaped F1 gaming forever Plus

How two 25-year-old masterpieces shaped F1 gaming forever

Gamers today are spoiled for choice with the array of titles on offer that allow them to experience hyper-realistic representations of cars and tracks in the virtual world. Much of the credit for this should go to two 1996 titles that paved the way for what was to come

Formula 1
Jun 5, 2021
Why Mercedes' "worst Friday" leaves it behind Alfa in Baku so far, as Red Bulls run riot Plus

Why Mercedes' "worst Friday" leaves it behind Alfa in Baku so far, as Red Bulls run riot

As Red Bull looked in dominant form during Friday practice for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Friday, title rival Mercedes was left with a lot of head scratching to do after finding itself behind a number of other teams on one-lap pace - which could have big ramifications come raceday

Formula 1
Jun 4, 2021
Why George Russell is ready to fight for F1 titles Plus

Why George Russell is ready to fight for F1 titles

Now in his third season with the team, George Russell is still searching for his first point at Williams. But with the confidence resulting from his standout Sakhir GP display in the Mercedes last year, he feels ready for if – or when – he gets a seat that will allow him to challenge not just for points, but world championship titles

Formula 1
Jun 4, 2021
Why F1 shouldn't be too rigid about flexi-wings Plus

Why F1 shouldn't be too rigid about flexi-wings

The FIA is set to crack down on 'flexi-wings' in Formula 1, drawing criticism from many of the teams that will have to change their designs as a result at considerable expense. But our columnist argues that shutting down such avenues may not be in F1's interest when one byproduct would be a reduction in efficiency

Formula 1
Jun 3, 2021
The unsung star of F1 2021 so far Plus

The unsung star of F1 2021 so far

OPINION: The title fight between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton has captivated Formula 1 fans this year, while McLaren and Ferrari drivers have also made it onto the podium. But look a little further back in the pack and you'll find a driver who has really shone in the first five races - even though he only has one result to show for it

Formula 1
Jun 2, 2021

Autosport.com

