Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / McLaren: No reason to give up the F1 fight against Ferrari for P3 Next / Russell: "Unprofessional" to start thinking about Mercedes F1 move
Formula 1 / Mexican GP News

F1 to stop bodyguards joining grid after Megan Thee Stallion incident

By:

Formula 1 is set to clamp down on grid access for bodyguards following the incident between rapper Megan Thee Stallion’s entourage and Martin Brundle in Austin.

F1 to stop bodyguards joining grid after Megan Thee Stallion incident

Ex-F1 driver and seasoned pundit Brundle was able to revive his famed pre-race grid walks for the United States Grand Prix following a tweak to the FIA’s COVID-19 restrictions.

Megan Thee Stallion was attending the race as a guest of Red Bull, and was approached by Brundle for an interview on the grid. She initially responded to his questions and was polite, only for her security guards to aggressively shoo him away, telling him he “couldn’t do that”.

Brundle responded and said, “I can do that, because I did”, before calling for more manners and respect from celebrity entourages during grid walks.

According to F1 insiders, Autosport has learned that it will clamp down on grid access for bodyguards in the wake of the incident. Officials believe the grid is a secure enough environment to mean they are not required.

While celebrities on the grid are not required to give interviews to the media, they will be asked to be courteous should they decline to speak.

Brundle spoke about the rule tweaks during the Mexico City Grand Prix weekend, joking that the new rules “must be the ‘Brundle clause’” after what happened in Austin, and that it was his “claim to fame at last”.

“I get ignored by Megan Thee Stallion, biffed out of the way by a man mountain and then told off by a Malfoy lookalike who doubtless was on his first-ever time to an F1 grid,” Brundle said.

Rapper Meagan Thee Stallion on the grid

Rapper Meagan Thee Stallion on the grid

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

"I put out a simple tweet about it and got five million impressions. I don't understand any of that, to be honest.”

Brundle wrote on Twitter on Tuesday night: “For the avoidance of doubt I don’t care who visits the F1 grid, the more the merrier. Talk to me, ignore me, shove, wave, hug, call me names, whatever makes you happy.

“All I ask is that you soak up the atmosphere, enjoy the privilege. I’ve not asked for any grid protocol changes.”

F1 grid access remains restricted compared to 2019 when the series last raced without COVID-19 protocols, but has gradually opened up to grant more people access.

Megan Thee Stallion is a three-time Grammy award winner, and is known for songs such as WAP and Savage. She has a combined social media following across Twitter and Instagram of 33 million followers - around 11 million more than F1’s official accounts.

shares
comments

Related video

McLaren: No reason to give up the F1 fight against Ferrari for P3
Previous article

McLaren: No reason to give up the F1 fight against Ferrari for P3
Next article

Russell: "Unprofessional" to start thinking about Mercedes F1 move

Russell: "Unprofessional" to start thinking about Mercedes F1 move
Load comments
Luke Smith More
Luke Smith
F1 freight delays not set to impact Brazil weekend schedule Brazilian GP
Formula 1

F1 freight delays not set to impact Brazil weekend schedule

Horner: Perez found confidence with Red Bull car since summer break Mexican GP
Formula 1

Horner: Perez found confidence with Red Bull car since summer break

Inside the Mercedes mission control where F1 races are won or lost United States GP Plus
Formula 1

Inside the Mercedes mission control where F1 races are won or lost

Latest news

F1 freight delays not set to impact Brazil weekend schedule
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 freight delays not set to impact Brazil weekend schedule

The new F1 brake duct tweaks that show Red Bull is still pushing
Formula 1 Formula 1

The new F1 brake duct tweaks that show Red Bull is still pushing

Horner: Perez found confidence with Red Bull car since summer break
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner: Perez found confidence with Red Bull car since summer break

Masi: Alonso and Raikkonen both wrong in Austin F1 move
Formula 1 Formula 1

Masi: Alonso and Raikkonen both wrong in Austin F1 move

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The errors Verstappen isn't making when it matters in F1 2021 Plus

The errors Verstappen isn't making when it matters in F1 2021

OPINION: Max Verstappen is challenging for his first Formula 1 world title against a rival, in Lewis Hamilton, who has seven. The Red Bull driver made a string of mistakes early in the year, but now appears to be peaking in high-pressured moments just when it really matters. This could be a key new strength in his quest for championship glory

Formula 1
11 h
Why Red Bull's Mexico victory underlined a time-tested Newey strength Plus

Why Red Bull's Mexico victory underlined a time-tested Newey strength

Max Verstappen's dominant run to victory in the Mexican Grand Prix owed much to a brilliant first corner move - which as well as sublime skill, required him to have total trust in his machinery. The efficiency of Red Bull's aerodynamic package was a key differentiator between it and Mercedes on race day, and points to the continued impact of an F1 heavy-hitter

Formula 1
Nov 9, 2021
Mexican Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

Mexican Grand Prix Driver Ratings

The Mexican Grand Prix was a potentially significant weekend for the world championship, as Max Verstappen extended his points advantage for a third race in succession. But beyond his race-deciding first corner move, there were other noteworthy performances in the midfield, including from a soon-to-depart figure

Formula 1
Nov 8, 2021
Why Verstappen was untouchable after "crucial" Mexican GP Turn 1 pass Plus

Why Verstappen was untouchable after "crucial" Mexican GP Turn 1 pass

After its shock Mexican Grand Prix qualifying defeat to Mercedes, Max Verstappen and Red Bull needed a big response on Sunday. He duly delivered at the start with a superb double pass around the outside, after which he was never challenged due to an innate advantage Red Bull brought to the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez

Formula 1
Nov 8, 2021
The next-level gaming studio boosting McLaren's F1 appeal Plus

The next-level gaming studio boosting McLaren's F1 appeal

One of the first F1 teams to enter the gaming space, McLaren is taking its commitment to Esports to another level by building a high-tech facility in its Woking HQ. STUART CODLING delves into the McLaren Shadow Studio

Formula 1
Nov 7, 2021
Why Mercedes is pleased despite Verstappen starting well ahead in Mexico Plus

Why Mercedes is pleased despite Verstappen starting well ahead in Mexico

Max Verstappen looks to have a considerable advantage over his Mercedes rivals judging by the best times set in Friday practice at Formula 1’s 2021 Mexican Grand Prix. But there are signs that suggest the Black Arrows squad could yet get closer than it did yesterday

Formula 1
Nov 6, 2021
Inside the Mercedes mission control where F1 races are won or lost Plus

Inside the Mercedes mission control where F1 races are won or lost

Thousands of miles from the race track, an F1 team’s nerve centre shapes its drivers’ fortunes. For the US Grand Prix, Autosport was granted an exclusive peek behind the curtain at Mercedes' Race Support Room in Brackley, where the crucial number-crunching and monitoring that informs trackside decision-making is made

Formula 1
Nov 5, 2021
Why social media backlash isn't swaying F1 on sprint race future Plus

Why social media backlash isn't swaying F1 on sprint race future

Feedback to Formula 1's introduction of sprint races in the echo chamber of social media has largely been lukewarm to negative. But that won't stop F1 bosses pressing on with its plans, with Ross Brawn hoping that it can continue to attract a younger demographic without switching off F1's hardcore base

Formula 1
Nov 4, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.