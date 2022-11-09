Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / How Forghieri helped shape Ferrari into world-beaters Next / Why "impatient" Leclerc is keeping faith in Ferrari for F1 2023
Formula 1 / São Paulo GP News

F1 rules banning tyre warmers must not exceed tyre development, says Shovlin

Formula 1 chiefs must tread carefully with plans to ban tyre blankets from 2024, reckons Mercedes, to ensure car performance does not go beyond the products they run on.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Co-author:
Luke Smith
F1 rules banning tyre warmers must not exceed tyre development, says Shovlin

While grand prix racing looks set to abandon a push to reduce tyre warming temperatures for next year as a precursor to the blanket ban, there remains every intention to remove the heating aids from the start of 2024.

Such attempts to ban tyre blankets, motivated on cost and sustainability grounds, have been made in the past but each time have been ditched because of potential complications in terms of safety and performance.

Looking ahead to the latest push for a tyre blanket ban, Mercedes trackside engineering director Andrew Shovlin thinks that F1 bosses must not allow a situation where tyres that are designed to cope without being pre-heated are not suitable for the increased downforce levels that teams are able to deliver.

“The sport has to be very careful that the legislation on blankets does not get ahead of the rate at which we can develop the tyres,” said Shovlin. “And Pirelli’s problem is not a static one.

“These cars have got more downforce in a straight line than the cars we used to have. The high-speed loads are very, very high and the teams are constantly working to add performance. And for Pirelli to just keep up with that constant development is difficult.”

Andrew Shovlin, Trackside Engineering Director, Mercedes AMG F1

Andrew Shovlin, Trackside Engineering Director, Mercedes AMG F1

Photo by: FIA Pool

Shovlin believes that while producing a tyre that can cope without being pre-warmed is possible, F1 needs to ensure that doing so does not come at the cost of the racing.

“Pirelli probably could give us one straight away,” added Shovlin. “But that tyre would not lead to good racing. It would not allow the drivers to push as hard, and you would end up with very high tyre pressures and a significant loss of grip.

“It's a case of balancing the needs of the sport, along with environmental concerns that are all being addressed. But the big concern is making sure that we don't end up with a worse sport, because we've led it with the legislation on what we want to achieve.”

Shovlin says the challenge Pirelli faces in coping with the extreme performance of F1 cars is far from easy.

“I think the challenge of taking a car that's this fast, this powerful, that has this much downforce, and making a 'blanketless' tyre is incredibly difficult,” he said.

“I think it's very easy to look at the Formula 2 series and say, ‘well, they do it’, but the energies involved are enormously higher – we're doing around 20 seconds quicker at some circuits. And that challenge for Pirelli is very, very difficult. It requires a lot of steps of technical development.”

Read Also:

Ferrari race director Laurent Mekies says the intentions of a tyre blanket ban are good, but accepts it is not an easy thing to achieve.

“The target is the right one for the environment, to remove the blanket,” he said. “I think we just need to give Pirelli the right time and the right chance, the right opportunities, testing opportunities, to develop the product that will meet everything. Once we have that, we can then move to the blanketless approach.”

Tickets
shares
comments
How Forghieri helped shape Ferrari into world-beaters
Previous article

How Forghieri helped shape Ferrari into world-beaters
Next article

Why "impatient" Leclerc is keeping faith in Ferrari for F1 2023

Why "impatient" Leclerc is keeping faith in Ferrari for F1 2023
Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
Why "impatient" Leclerc is keeping faith in Ferrari for F1 2023 São Paulo GP Plus
Formula 1

Why "impatient" Leclerc is keeping faith in Ferrari for F1 2023

Gasly: Time will tell if “friend” Tsunoda can lead AlphaTauri F1 team
Formula 1

Gasly: Time will tell if “friend” Tsunoda can lead AlphaTauri F1 team

Audi F1 tie-up a "game-changer" for Sauber, says Vasseur
Formula 1

Audi F1 tie-up a "game-changer" for Sauber, says Vasseur

Latest news

Tanak yet to resolve 2023 WRC future after leaving Hyundai
WRC WRC

Tanak yet to resolve 2023 WRC future after leaving Hyundai

Ott Tanak says he is yet to secure a World Rally Championship drive for next season after electing to curtail his contract with Hyundai a year early.

Why "impatient" Leclerc is keeping faith in Ferrari for F1 2023 Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why "impatient" Leclerc is keeping faith in Ferrari for F1 2023

Despite strong early results and qualifying dominance, Charles Leclerc and Ferrari's 2022 Formula 1 title hopes eventually faded away against the strength of Red Bull and Max Verstappen. But Leclerc believes progress has been made, and is upbeat that the Scuderia can compete for honours once more

WRC Japan: Ogier pips Breen to claim early rally lead
WRC WRC

WRC Japan: Ogier pips Breen to claim early rally lead

Sebastien Ogier pipped M-Sport Ford’s Craig Breen to put Toyota on top after the opening stage of the World Rally Championship finale in Japan.

Magazine: Lewis Hamilton interview
General General

Magazine: Lewis Hamilton interview

An interview with seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton is the focus of this week’s Autosport magazine, out today (10 November).

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why "impatient" Leclerc is keeping faith in Ferrari for F1 2023 Plus

Why "impatient" Leclerc is keeping faith in Ferrari for F1 2023

Despite strong early results and qualifying dominance, Charles Leclerc and Ferrari's 2022 Formula 1 title hopes eventually faded away against the strength of Red Bull and Max Verstappen. But Leclerc believes progress has been made, and is upbeat that the Scuderia can compete for honours once more

Formula 1
41m
The inadvertent farewell that F1 risks not appreciating Plus

The inadvertent farewell that F1 risks not appreciating

Hoping to remain in the F1 paddock in some form in 2023, Daniel Ricciardo has put a pin in his racing career to give himself the best chance of a 2024 reprieve. But it's a huge risk for the Australian – and F1 could theoretically lose one of its superstars with barely any commotion

Formula 1
Nov 9, 2022
The 2022 rule change result that should worry F1 Plus

The 2022 rule change result that should worry F1

OPINION: As the first season of Formula 1’s new car design era heads to its conclusion in Brazil and Abu Dhabi, the full scale of the rule revamp’s impact on the competitive order has been laid down. This shows a less-discussed element is still lurking and it’s something the championship will find hard to address

Formula 1
Nov 8, 2022
Why F1's Mexico GP wasn't as boring as everyone made out Plus

Why F1's Mexico GP wasn't as boring as everyone made out

OPINION: The 2022 Mexican Grand Prix won't be remembered for anything other than the race Max Verstappen took an historic 14th win in a single season. The lack of action led to an unenthused fanbase on social media, but there were elements of that grand prix that made it far more interesting than has been claimed

Formula 1
Nov 2, 2022
The type of F1 world champion record-breaker Verstappen has proved to be in 2022 Plus

The type of F1 world champion record-breaker Verstappen has proved to be in 2022

OPINION: Max Verstappen’s 2022 Formula 1 season was already very memorable given his title success. Now, he’s secured a unique championship achievement with his Mexico win. But what exactly has this year taught us about the type of champion he has become?

Formula 1
Nov 1, 2022
Mexican Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Plus

Mexican Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Only the one perfect score, and no prizes for guessing who, as a strategic Mexican Grand Prix saw a few Formula 1 drivers grab their opportunity to shine, while others were left wanting more on a challenging race weekend

Formula 1
Oct 31, 2022
The nine reasons why the 2022 Mexican GP wasn’t a better F1 race Plus

The nine reasons why the 2022 Mexican GP wasn’t a better F1 race

For a Formula 1 race with so much promise and potential, a dominant and record-breaking 14th victory for Max Verstappen somewhat undersold the Mexican Grand Prix. But full credit must go to the reigning world champion and his Red Bull squad for masterminding a thumping performance, along with a handful of other critical factors which worked in their favour

Formula 1
Oct 31, 2022
The Mexico start bedlam that F1 has learned from Plus

The Mexico start bedlam that F1 has learned from

Outrage ensued when the Italian Grand Prix finished behind the Safety Car. But, as MAURICE HAMILTON explains, there was a time when simply getting races started was a challenge…  

Formula 1
Oct 30, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.