Previous / GPDA express concerns about sausage kerbs after Austin injuries Next / 2021 F1 Brazilian GP and sprint race – how to watch, session timings and more
Formula 1 / Mexican GP News

F1 reveals new hybrid branding set for introduction in Brazil

By:

Formula 1 has revealed its new branding and graphics focusing on its use of hybrid power that will be used from this weekend’s Sao Paulo Grand Prix onwards.

F1 reveals new hybrid branding set for introduction in Brazil

F1 has been racing with V6 turbo hybrid power units since the start of the 2014 season, playing a key role in the series producing the fastest cars in its 70-year history.

But the hybrid power units were subject to criticism from F1’s former bosses when they were introduced due to their sound, with a lack of focus being placed on their green credentials and technological achievements.

As part of a push to highlight F1’s use of hybrid power, a new range of graphics and branding are set to be used from this weekend in Brazil.

The graphics will feature on F1’s TV graphics, as well as throughout the paddock, hospitality units and in the pitlane, making the series’ commitment to hybrid power clear.

The branding has a green backdrop and adds a “powered by hybrid since 2014” tagline next to the F1 logo.

F1 Hybrid Logo

F1 Hybrid Logo

Photo by: Liberty Media

F1 engines are the most efficient in the world, achieving 52% thermal efficiency, and the series is making continued strides in its push for greater sustainability.

From 2022, F1 will use a more sustainable ‘E10’ fuel, and plans for the next generation of power units due for introduction in 2025 to be powered by 100% sustainable fuel.

The recent Global Survey commissioned by Motorsport Network in partnership with F1 and Nielsen Sports showed that fans are interested in the push for sustainability, particularly on new fuels.

55% of fans in the survey said they believed F1 should be a a world leader in the development of fully-sustainable fuels, while 67% of respondents said they were already aware of F1’s plan to introduce them in 2025.

By 2030, F1 plans to achieve net zero carbon emissions, and wants all of its grand prix to be sustainable events by 2025 by offsetting its carbon footprint.

A number of individual teams have also outlined their own environmental plans. Williams has committed to becoming climate positive by 2030, while a number of teams including Williams, Mercedes and Ferrari have achieved the highest-rated three-star environmental accreditation from the FIA’s own programme.

GPDA express concerns about sausage kerbs after Austin injuries
Previous article

GPDA express concerns about sausage kerbs after Austin injuries
Next article

2021 F1 Brazilian GP and sprint race – how to watch, session timings and more

2021 F1 Brazilian GP and sprint race – how to watch, session timings and more
Luke Smith More
Luke Smith
