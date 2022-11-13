Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / F1 Brazilian GP: Russell leads Mercedes 1-2 after Hamilton/Verstappen collide Next / Perez fumes as Verstappen defies Red Bull team orders: "It shows who he really is"
Formula 1 / São Paulo GP Results

F1 race results: George Russell wins Brazilian GP in Mercedes 1-2

George Russell won the Brazilian Grand Prix at Interlagos on Sunday, the 21st round of the Formula 1 world championship, leading home a Mercedes 1-2 for his maiden F1 victory.

Charles Bradley
By:
F1 race results: George Russell wins Brazilian GP in Mercedes 1-2

Russell led for the majority of the race, while his team-mate Lewis Hamilton was hit by his old Red Bull nemesis Max Verstappen following a restart, which forced Verstappen to pit for a new nose.

Hamilton dropped to eighth but recovered back to second, finishing ahead of both Ferraris. Verstappen recovered to finish sixth.

2022 Brazilian Grand Prix results

Cla   Nº   Driver   Car / Engine   Laps   Time   Delay/Retirement 
1 63  George Russell Mercedes 71 -  
2 44  Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 71   1.529
3 55  Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 71   4.051
4 16  Charles Leclerc Ferrari 71   8.441
5 14  Fernando Alonso Alpine/Renault 71   9.561
6 1  Max Verstappen Red Bull 71   10.056
7 11  Sergio Pérez Red Bull 71   14.080
8 31  Esteban Ocon Alpine/Renault 71   18.690
9 77  Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo/Ferrari 71   22.552
10 18  Lance Stroll Aston Martin/Mercedes 71   23.552
11 5  Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin/Mercedes 71   26.183
12 10  Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri/Red Bull 71   26.867
13 24  Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo/Ferrari 71   29.325
14 47  Mick Schumacher Haas/Ferrari 71   29.899
15 23  Alexander Albon Williams/Mercedes 71   36.016
16 6  Nicholas Latifi Williams/Mercedes 71   37.038
17 22  Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri/Red Bull 70 - 1 lap
 
  4  Lando Norris McLaren/Mercedes 50 - Retirement
  20  Kevin Magnussen Haas/Ferrari 0 - Collision
  3  Daniel Ricciardo McLaren/Mercedes 0 - Collision

How the Brazilian Grand Prix unfolded

Russell held his pole advantage on the run to Turn 1, leading Hamilton and the Red Bulls of Verstappen and Sergio Perez. McLaren’s Lando Norris attacked Perez down the inside at Turn 1 but soon had both Ferraris on his tail. Moments later, Daniel Ricciardo’s McLaren tapped Friday’s polesitter Kevin Magnussen into a spin at Turn 8 and collected Ricciardo, who clattered into the barrier.

The race went green on lap seven, with Russell heading Hamilton, Verstappen, Perez and Norris. Verstappen lunged around the outside of Hamilton at the Senna-S and they collided approaching the apex of Turn 2, causing Verstappen to pit for a new front wing as Hamilton dropped to eighth.

Norris then punted Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc off the track at Ferradura, sending him spinning into the wall and into the pits for a new nose. Verstappen and Leclerc dropped to 17th and 18th respectively, with Verstappen and Norris both receiving five-second penalties.

Russell extended his lead to 1.5s by lap 10, as Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz passed Norris for third at Turn 1. Aston Martin’s Sebastian Vettel was now up to fifth, ahead of the recovering Hamilton – who passed Mick Schumacher (Haas) and Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri) in succession.

Hamilton passed Vettel at Turn 1 on lap 14 for fifth, and DRS-ed past Norris for fourth a lap later. Vettel moved past Norris on lap 17 to claim fifth, while Sainz was forced to pit early due to a visor tear-off getting stuck in his right-rear brake duct, which put Hamilton back into the podium positions.

Russell was almost four seconds clear when Perez stopped on lap 24, and he rejoined mired in traffic. Russell pitted a lap later, and despite a slower stop, rejoined 3.6s clear and with Vettel between them until he pitted on lap 27.

Hamilton led at this point, and ran long until pitting on lap 30, rejoining in fourth behind Russell, whose lead at half distance was up to almost 6s over Perez.

Hamilton quickly caught Perez, as Sainz pitted early to try and undercut the Red Bull. Hamilton passed Perez on track into Turn 1 on lap 45, but was 10s behind Russell.

Perez pitted on lap 48, rejoining 11s behind Sainz, who was elevated to third. Hamilton stopped a lap later, rejoining on softs behind Sainz but ahead of Perez.

Russell pitted from the lead with 21 laps remaining, taking softs like Hamilton, and rejoined just a second ahead of Sainz.

Norris lost power and ground to a halt on lap 52, causing a virtual safety car. Sainz opted to pit again, dropping him to fourth but now running on softs, but as marshals couldn’t move Norris’s car and it was upgraded to a full safety car.

At the restart with 12 laps remaining, Russell led Hamilton, Perez and Sainz. Leclerc grabbed fifth from Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo) as Sainz attacked Perez for third – almost touching at the exit of the Senna-S.

Russell pulled out of Hamilton’s DRS range and stroked it home for his first F1 win, as Sainz DRS-ed past Perez into Turn 4 for third, and Leclerc did likewise into Turn 1 a lap later.

Fernando Alonso surged up to fifth in the closing stages for Alpine, while Verstappen passed two cars in one go to grab seventh and then picked off Perez for sixth, where he finished despite being asked to give Perez the position back.

shares
comments
F1 Brazilian GP: Russell leads Mercedes 1-2 after Hamilton/Verstappen collide
Previous article

F1 Brazilian GP: Russell leads Mercedes 1-2 after Hamilton/Verstappen collide
Next article

Perez fumes as Verstappen defies Red Bull team orders: "It shows who he really is"

Perez fumes as Verstappen defies Red Bull team orders: "It shows who he really is"
Charles Bradley More
Charles Bradley
F1 World Championship points after the 2022 Brazilian GP São Paulo GP
Formula 1

F1 World Championship points after the 2022 Brazilian GP

F1 race results: George Russell wins Brazilian GP sprint São Paulo GP
Formula 1

F1 race results: George Russell wins Brazilian GP sprint

The inside story of F1's newest race track Miami GP Plus
Formula 1

The inside story of F1's newest race track

Latest news

F1 World Championship points after the 2022 Brazilian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 World Championship points after the 2022 Brazilian GP

George Russell’s maiden Formula 1 win in the Brazilian Grand Prix almost guarantees him fourth spot in the 2022 F1 World Championship Drivers’ standings for Mercedes.

Why Verstappen refused Red Bull F1 team orders to help Perez
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Verstappen refused Red Bull F1 team orders to help Perez

The latest Formula 1 team orders row ignited in Brazil on Sunday as Max Verstappen defied a call from Red Bull to let Sergio Perez overtake him on the final lap.

2022 F1 Abu Dhabi GP – How to watch, session timings and more
Formula 1 Formula 1

2022 F1 Abu Dhabi GP – How to watch, session timings and more

Formula 1 heads to its 2022 season finale, the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, with a few key clashes to decide and the chance to say some goodbyes.

Mercedes unsure why it was so quick over Brazil F1 weekend
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes unsure why it was so quick over Brazil F1 weekend

Toto Wolff says Mercedes is unsure why it was so much quicker than Red Bull and Ferrari over the Brazilian Grand Prix weekend after ending its Formula 1 win drought.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

F1's sprint race format returned for the penultimate round of 2022 in Interlagos, meaning drivers had multiple opportunities to impress - or otherwise - in an incident-packed and controversial Brazilian Grand Prix. Here's how we rated the field

Formula 1
16 h
How Russell led Mercedes' return to winning F1 ways in Brazil Plus

How Russell led Mercedes' return to winning F1 ways in Brazil

The Mercedes W13 has rarely looked like being a winner in 2022, but in Interlagos the team kicked its recent malaise firmly into touch. George Russell led Lewis Hamilton in a remarkable 1-2, which few could have predicted any more than Friday night's topsy-turvy qualifying headed by Kevin Magnussen, as an off-weekend for Red Bull and a track favourable to Mercedes' concept put the Silver Arrows back on top

Formula 1
16 h
Why Hamilton isn't finished with F1 just yet Plus

Why Hamilton isn't finished with F1 just yet

Losing out on last year's Formula 1 drivers' title in Abu Dhabi, and the circumstances surrounding it, cast a shadow over the winter months for Lewis Hamilton. Yet despite that, and the challenges of the troubled Mercedes W13 this season, the seven-time champion is determined to keep going as he approaches his forties...

Formula 1
Nov 11, 2022
Why "impatient" Leclerc is keeping faith in Ferrari for F1 2023 Plus

Why "impatient" Leclerc is keeping faith in Ferrari for F1 2023

Despite strong early results and qualifying dominance, Charles Leclerc and Ferrari's 2022 Formula 1 title hopes eventually faded away against the strength of Red Bull and Max Verstappen. But Leclerc believes progress has been made, and is upbeat that the Scuderia can compete for honours once more

Formula 1
Nov 10, 2022
The inadvertent farewell that F1 risks not appreciating Plus

The inadvertent farewell that F1 risks not appreciating

Hoping to remain in the F1 paddock in some form in 2023, Daniel Ricciardo has put a pin in his racing career to give himself the best chance of a 2024 reprieve. But it's a huge risk for the Australian – and F1 could theoretically lose one of its superstars with barely any commotion

Formula 1
Nov 9, 2022
The 2022 rule change result that should worry F1 Plus

The 2022 rule change result that should worry F1

OPINION: As the first season of Formula 1’s new car design era heads to its conclusion in Brazil and Abu Dhabi, the full scale of the rule revamp’s impact on the competitive order has been laid down. This shows a less-discussed element is still lurking and it’s something the championship will find hard to address

Formula 1
Nov 8, 2022
Why F1's Mexico GP wasn't as boring as everyone made out Plus

Why F1's Mexico GP wasn't as boring as everyone made out

OPINION: The 2022 Mexican Grand Prix won't be remembered for anything other than the race Max Verstappen took an historic 14th win in a single season. The lack of action led to an unenthused fanbase on social media, but there were elements of that grand prix that made it far more interesting than has been claimed

Formula 1
Nov 2, 2022
The type of F1 world champion record-breaker Verstappen has proved to be in 2022 Plus

The type of F1 world champion record-breaker Verstappen has proved to be in 2022

OPINION: Max Verstappen’s 2022 Formula 1 season was already very memorable given his title success. Now, he’s secured a unique championship achievement with his Mexico win. But what exactly has this year taught us about the type of champion he has become?

Formula 1
Nov 1, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.