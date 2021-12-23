Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs
Previous / The generational divide that Formula 1 needs to decide on Next / Haas F1 team aiming to pass crash tests for 2022 car this month
Formula 1 News

F1 personnel set for mandatory vaccination requirement in 2022

By:
Co-author:
Alex Kalinauckas

Formula 1 looks set to make it mandatory for all personnel within the paddock to be vaccinated from coronavirus from the start of next year.

F1 personnel set for mandatory vaccination requirement in 2022

While F1 chiefs have successfully pulled off two campaigns amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and have been able to open up the grandstands and paddocks more recently, concerns about the spread of the Omicron variant have prompted worries about more challenges ahead.

It means not only question marks about future races, with next year’s Australian Grand Prix expected to be a particular logistical headache because of strict quarantine requirements, but also in ensuring that any potential outbreaks are kept in check.

With a number of governments around the world beginning to push for mandatory vaccines, some thought has been given to make it a requirement for anyone in the F1 paddock to be fully vaccinated.

Speaking at the Abu Dhabi GP, Bruno Famin, the FIA’s director of operations who is in charge of the governing body’s COVID-19 protocols, suggested that such an idea was being evaluated.

“In terms of what will happen next year, it’s a bit too early because three weeks ago, we all thought that the pandemic was almost over and 2022 would be just back to normal,” he told Autosport.

“But unfortunately, with this new variant we have in Europe, the pandemic is increasing a lot and the hospitals are getting full again.

“Hundreds of thousands of people are contaminated every day in Europe and we have to be very careful.

“We know that in some places, in some countries, at some events, mandatory vaccination is progressing, It's something we may consider, but for the time being nothing has been decided yet.”

Team personnel arrive in the paddock

Team personnel arrive in the paddock

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

However, F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali suggests the idea has moved forward and the FIA’s World Motor Sport Council has approved the idea of having staff fully vaccinated.

Speaking to Autosport about the COVID situation, Domenicali said: “There are many issues to discuss with the teams.

“We will have the problem of COVID to manage again next year and it will not be easy. But in two years of the pandemic, we have completed some super intense seasons.

“Having finished a season with 22 races, it makes us cautiously optimistic for what the start of the 2022 season should be like, where alas COVID may still be present.

Read Also:

“But it is no coincidence that one of the last things approved in the last FIA World Council, as a precaution, is to have all F1 staff vaccinated to be in the paddock.”

F1 became one of the first series to campaign for the public to get vaccinated, when it launched a video message featuring drivers at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Additional quotes from Franco Nugnes

shares
comments

Related video

The generational divide that Formula 1 needs to decide on
Previous article

The generational divide that Formula 1 needs to decide on
Next article

Haas F1 team aiming to pass crash tests for 2022 car this month

Haas F1 team aiming to pass crash tests for 2022 car this month
Load comments
Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
The generational divide that Formula 1 needs to decide on Plus
Formula 1

The generational divide that Formula 1 needs to decide on

The brutal reality for mechanics as F1's calendar expands
Formula 1

The brutal reality for mechanics as F1's calendar expands

Ferrari’s 2022 F1 car and engine will feature "a lot of innovation"
Formula 1

Ferrari’s 2022 F1 car and engine will feature "a lot of innovation"

Latest news

The steering wheel changes Mercedes prepared for Russell
Formula 1 Formula 1

The steering wheel changes Mercedes prepared for Russell

Haas F1 team aiming to pass crash tests for 2022 car this month
Formula 1 Formula 1

Haas F1 team aiming to pass crash tests for 2022 car this month

F1 personnel set for mandatory vaccination requirement in 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 personnel set for mandatory vaccination requirement in 2022

The generational divide that Formula 1 needs to decide on Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The generational divide that Formula 1 needs to decide on

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The generational divide that Formula 1 needs to decide on Plus

The generational divide that Formula 1 needs to decide on

OPINION: After a thrilling 2021 Formula 1 season that went down to the wire between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton, questions still remain about what is and isn't acceptable behaviour when battling another driver on track. A decision regarding those rules needs to be made, one way or the other

Formula 1
5 h
How Red Bull can be even better in F1 2022 Plus

How Red Bull can be even better in F1 2022

OPINION: Red Bull succeeded in its quest to topple Mercedes in one of Formula 1’s two championships this year, with Max Verstappen’s first crown. It is one of motorsport’s modern super teams, but there are still areas where it can improve

Formula 1
Dec 22, 2021
The jubilation and sorrow Williams experienced in its 2021 F1 recovery Plus

The jubilation and sorrow Williams experienced in its 2021 F1 recovery

It was a season of highs and lows for the famous British team in 2021, from sealing a hard-earned eighth in the championship to the loss of founder Sir Frank Williams. Team boss Jost Capito explains the emotional rollercoaster Williams experienced on the road to recovery

Formula 1
Dec 22, 2021
How F1 teams tackled 2021's unique development war Plus

How F1 teams tackled 2021's unique development war

The pandemic-induced delay of F1’s design reset until 2022 meant teams had to run tweaked versions of their 2020 cars, restricted by a token system for updates. Here's how the teams responded to the challenge of developing their carryover machines, in the knowledge any improvements faced a limited shelf-life

Formula 1
Dec 21, 2021
Ranking the top 10 Formula 1 drivers of 2021 Plus

Ranking the top 10 Formula 1 drivers of 2021

The 2021 Formula 1 season will be remembered for the titanic championship battle that was only decided on the very last lap, amid great controversy. In the final year of the outgoing regulations before a planned 2022 shakeup, Autosport ranks the 10 best performers across the 22-race campaign

Formula 1
Dec 20, 2021
The feisty defiance that characterised an F1 grafter-turned winner Plus

The feisty defiance that characterised an F1 grafter-turned winner

Sir Frank Williams – who died recently, aged 79 – overcame threadbare beginnings to become a grand prix great. MAURICE HAMILTON knew Frank for over four decades, even lap-charting Keke Rosberg’s  1982 Formula 1 title-winning race for the Williams team, and pays his personal tribute to a giant of modern F1

Formula 1
Dec 19, 2021
The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival Plus

The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival

On his rise through the ranks before reaching Formula 1, Lewis Hamilton was usually a cut above the rest. But he never truly asserted himself over a Mercedes-backed fellow Briton who traded single-seaters for touring cars and is now seeking new opportunities after a year largely spent on the sidelines

DTM
Dec 18, 2021
Can America's top talents still reach F1? Plus

Can America's top talents still reach F1?

Pato O’Ward tested a McLaren F1 car in Abu Dhabi this week as a reward for claiming his first victory for McLaren’s IndyCar team this year, while Logan Sargeant made his first appearance for Williams. But why aren’t more drivers from across the pond getting their shot? BEN EDWARDS asks why US F1 drivers remain a rarity

Formula 1
Dec 17, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.