Ricciardo braced for long F1 slog before McLaren back on form
Formula 1 News

F1: No fears of dilution with three US races from 2023

Formula 1 boss Stefano Domenicali believes the addition of a third race in the United States next year will not dilute the market and only bring “added value for everyone”.

Luke Smith
By:
F1: No fears of dilution with three US races from 2023

F1 announced earlier this week that it would be returning to Las Vegas in 2023, staging a new grand prix incorporating the iconic Strip around a 3.8-mile street circuit.

Las Vegas has signed an initial three-year deal to host a grand prix that will be staged on Saturday night, joining the existing US events in Miami and Austin.

It means the United States will stage more races than any other country next year, with three events all on different timezones. The 10pm start time in Las Vegas means the new race will hit the prime-time audience on the west coast of the United States, and will be an early-morning event in mainland Europe on the Sunday.

Domenicali said there were no fears this would lead to the American market becoming diluted, believing each race would appeal to a slightly different audience.

“No dilution, it’s an added value for everyone, because we are hitting the different targets in terms of demographics and location,” Domenicali said.

“The beauty of the growth of our sport in this country is we are reaching a lot of young people that are starting to be thrilled by our sport.

“We have seen before our eyes the drivers, [they are] very young. They have the possibility of sharing through the social channels also who they are, promoting our sport.

“Through them, I think there will be a great connection to develop the sport in the right dimension with the right ideas.”

Miami track drone overview

Miami track drone overview

Photo by: Miami GP

Liberty Media CEO Greg Maffei felt confident that all three US races would not only complement each other, but would also attract an international following.

“One of the things that is special about Formula 1 is the global nature,” Maffei said.

“The audience that shows up in Miami will be a global audience, the audience that shows up in Austin already is a global audience.

“I’m absolutely positive the audience that shows up in Las Vegas is going to be a global audience, it’s not just going to be a US audience.”

F1 reported a crowd of 400,000 for the United States Grand Prix in Austin last year, proving the growth of the series in the American market after previously struggling to capture the audience.

The Miami Grand Prix will debut on the calendar this year, while Austin signed a new 10-year deal to stage the United States Grand Prix ahead of this season.

Summing up the US growth, Domenicali said: “If you think where we were three years ago, it was difficult to have one grand prix full of people. Now we are heading to a situation where this year we are going to have two events totally sold out.

“It’s giving you the magnitude of what the US will represent for Formula 1. We feel the vibes, we feel it is really something that needs to belong to this country. This is a huge opportunity.

“To think that next year we’re going to have three races in the US, if you think again back a couple of years ago, you would say you are crazy.

“We are focused on making sure this would be one of the most important markets for F1, not forgetting of course that we were born in Europe, and we are a worldwide sport.

“This is our dimension, and we will stay as it is in that respect.”

Ricciardo braced for long F1 slog before McLaren back on form
Ricciardo braced for long F1 slog before McLaren back on form
Berger: Hamilton's F1 approach is 'in the middle' of Senna and Prost
Formula 1

Berger: Hamilton's F1 approach is 'in the middle' of Senna and Prost

Red Bull needs to cut F1 car weight to stay at the front, says Marko
Formula 1

Red Bull needs to cut F1 car weight to stay at the front, says Marko

Why a Las Vegas Grand Prix is only good news for Formula 1
Formula 1

Why a Las Vegas Grand Prix is only good news for Formula 1

The hare and tortoise dilemma at the heart of F1’s 2022 team battle Plus

The hare and tortoise dilemma at the heart of F1’s 2022 team battle

The start to the 2022 Formula 1 season has been thrilling, as Ferrari and Red Bull battled for dominance in cars that are more or less matched - but are achieving the lap time in different ways. But, how teams approach development under the new cost cap rules will play a key factor in the title battle going forward

Formula 1
Mar 31, 2022
Why a Las Vegas Grand Prix is only good news for Formula 1 Plus

Why a Las Vegas Grand Prix is only good news for Formula 1

OPINION: From having no races in America between 2007 and 2012, Formula 1 will now boast three Stateside contests in 2023 when Las Vegas returns to the calendar with a Saturday night race slated for a November slot. It's a big moment for F1, as it shows just how far it has come under the ownership of Liberty Media

Formula 1
Mar 31, 2022
Is Verstappen really racing Leclerc differently to Hamilton? Plus

Is Verstappen really racing Leclerc differently to Hamilton?

OPINION: Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc have engaged in two thrilling wheel-to-wheel scraps from the opening two 2022 Formula 1 races. Those haven’t ended in controversy, which has raised a question over how their rivalry compares to Verstappen’s against Lewis Hamilton in 2021

Formula 1
Mar 30, 2022
Why Verstappen and Leclerc's Jeddah duel showed DRS still has a place in F1 Plus

Why Verstappen and Leclerc's Jeddah duel showed DRS still has a place in F1

With Formula 1's shift to ground effect aerodynamics, it was hoped that the championship could eventually do away with DRS if the new cars could catch and pass each other more effectively. But DRS enhanced the duel between Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc, showing the drag reduction system still has a place in F1

Formula 1
Mar 29, 2022
The previous Hamilton slow start that Mercedes can learn from in F1 2022 Plus

The previous Hamilton slow start that Mercedes can learn from in F1 2022

Lewis Hamilton took a surprise podium in the Bahrain F1 season opener, but his struggles in Jeddah underlined that much work still needs to be done for Mercedes to be contending for wins again. The team will hope that Hamilton's upturn in form after a sluggish start to a season featuring a new rules set, in 2009, can be replicated

Formula 1
Mar 29, 2022
Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Plus

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

F1's second visit to Jeddah's high-speed street track produced a spectacular battle between Red Bull and Ferrari at the sharp end, this time with a different result to the Bahrain season-opener. But on a weekend that was thrown into doubt amid off-track distractions, several drivers in cars without race-winning pedigree produced equally valiant performances

Formula 1
Mar 28, 2022
How Verstappen learned to combat Leclerc’s detection zone tactics in Saudi thriller Plus

How Verstappen learned to combat Leclerc’s detection zone tactics in Saudi thriller

For the second Formula 1 race in a row, Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen contested a thrilling battle for victory that involved multiple passes through DRS detection zones. But, unlike in Bahrain, it was Verstappen who won out in Jeddah to get Red Bull's title challenge back on track

Formula 1
Mar 28, 2022
The hurdles that threatened young Verstappen's irrepressible rise Plus

The hurdles that threatened young Verstappen's irrepressible rise

Max Verstappen blazed a trail through karting and Formula 3, with ferocious support from his father Jos. But for all his obvious talent, which earned the future world champion a 2015 Formula 1 drive after just a single year in car racing, the ride to get him there wasn’t always an easy one

Formula 1
Mar 27, 2022
