Subscribe
Formula 1 Abu Dhabi GP
News

F1 must consult fans over sprint races and stop fiddling with format, say team bosses

Formula 1 should consult fans to ensure the next changes to the sprint race weekend format are much longer-lasting rather than regularly fiddling with the set-up, according to team bosses.

Matt Kew
Author Matt Kew
Updated
Mechanics on the Sprint grid with Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19, George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14

The F1 Commission met for the final time in 2023 on Friday morning at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix with further tweaks to the sprint race format high on the agenda. But stakeholders did not definitely conclude what the changes would be. As such, the discussions will be taken up by the Sporting Advisory Committee.

After complaints of dull sprint contests, with many saying they preview and therefore spoil the first stint of the GP, momentum has gathered behind the introduction of reversed grids or running the sprint race before GP qualifying to allow parc ferme to be reopened to mix the competitive order.

Whatever the outcome, F1 team bosses agree the format needs to be left alone after a series of tweaks. They have also pushed for fans to have an input in how the problems should be addressed.

Asked by Autosport whether reversed grids would be a step too far, Red Bull team boss Christian Horner said: “This is where you’ve got to do the research.

“I think it’s very important the next step that we make is one that is fixed for a long period of time.

“The sprint concept is a new concept that’s been introduced and in some areas is very popular and to some traditionalists is very unpopular.

“Whatever it evolves to needs to be consistent for a long period of time.

“I think that fan feedback is going to play a crucial role in this, in terms of what is it actually that the audience want? Do they actually enjoy the sprint format as it is, or do they want to see a bit more racing?

“If we’re going to do [reversed grid], then how are we going to do the points? How do we incentivise drivers and teams?

“There’s many topics attached to it, but the most important fundamental thing is, what do the fans want?”

Christian Horner

Photo by: Erik Junius

Christian Horner

Sprint races were introduced in 2021. They officially only remain on a “trial” basis.

Originally, Friday qualifying set the sprint grid and the shortened race result then defined the starting order for the GP. But this led to drivers backing out of risky late overtakes to protect their position.

For 2023, Saturday was changed to run as a standalone, with Friday qualifying setting the GP grid before a Saturday shootout led into the sprint.

McLaren team boss Andrea Stella reckoned F1 needed a bigger sample size before taking further action.

He said: “There are positives from the sprint event that are confirmed even from the [TV audience] data that F1 circulated.

“We also need to give the time to absorb some different ways of interpreting Formula 1 race weekends.

“We need to make sure that we don’t change too often, too rapidly because then we wouldn’t have this time to adapt, absorb to a certain way.

“Improvements have to be made; they should be relatively incremental.

“A few more sprint races, then we can have better data, better information in which direction the business of Formula 1 should go.”

shares
comments
Previous article AlphaTauri reveals extent of floor changes for F1's Abu Dhabi GP
Next article F1 Abu Dhabi GP: Leclerc quickest in disrupted FP2 after Sainz, Hulkenberg crashes
Matt Kew
More
Matt Kew
Ricciardo wants F1 practice red flag rules rethink after Abu Dhabi delays

Ricciardo wants F1 practice red flag rules rethink after Abu Dhabi delays

Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP

Ricciardo wants F1 practice red flag rules rethink after Abu Dhabi delays Ricciardo wants F1 practice red flag rules rethink after Abu Dhabi delays

O'Ward added to McLaren's F1 reserve driver pool

O'Ward added to McLaren's F1 reserve driver pool

Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP

O'Ward added to McLaren's F1 reserve driver pool O'Ward added to McLaren's F1 reserve driver pool

Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season

Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Qatar GP

Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season

Latest news

Abu Dhabi GP: F1 tech images from the pitlane explained

Abu Dhabi GP: F1 tech images from the pitlane explained

F1 Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP

Abu Dhabi GP: F1 tech images from the pitlane explained Abu Dhabi GP: F1 tech images from the pitlane explained

Marquez “likes” Martin’s mind games with Bagnaia in Valencia MotoGP practice

Marquez “likes” Martin’s mind games with Bagnaia in Valencia MotoGP practice

MGP MotoGP
Valencia GP

Marquez “likes” Martin’s mind games with Bagnaia in Valencia MotoGP practice Marquez “likes” Martin’s mind games with Bagnaia in Valencia MotoGP practice

What we learned from Friday practice at the F1 Abu Dhabi GP

What we learned from Friday practice at the F1 Abu Dhabi GP

F1 Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP

What we learned from Friday practice at the F1 Abu Dhabi GP What we learned from Friday practice at the F1 Abu Dhabi GP

Bagnaia accepts "we have problems" after Valencia MotoGP practice

Bagnaia accepts "we have problems" after Valencia MotoGP practice

MGP MotoGP
Valencia GP

Bagnaia accepts "we have problems" after Valencia MotoGP practice Bagnaia accepts "we have problems" after Valencia MotoGP practice

Why a departing stalwart was perfectly suited to F1's most pragmatic team

Why a departing stalwart was perfectly suited to F1's most pragmatic team

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

Why a departing stalwart was perfectly suited to F1's most pragmatic team Why a departing stalwart was perfectly suited to F1's most pragmatic team

How Las Vegas thriller exposed the real enemy of racing in Formula 1

How Las Vegas thriller exposed the real enemy of racing in Formula 1

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP

How Las Vegas thriller exposed the real enemy of racing in Formula 1 How Las Vegas thriller exposed the real enemy of racing in Formula 1

The remaining scores to be settled in Abu Dhabi's F1 finale

The remaining scores to be settled in Abu Dhabi's F1 finale

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP

The remaining scores to be settled in Abu Dhabi's F1 finale The remaining scores to be settled in Abu Dhabi's F1 finale

What F1 could do to make 2023’s best race even better

What F1 could do to make 2023’s best race even better

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP

What F1 could do to make 2023’s best race even better What F1 could do to make 2023’s best race even better

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe