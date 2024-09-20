All Series
Formula 1 Singapore GP

F1 invests in sustainable plane fuel; "rationalising" calendar in net zero push

New deal with partners DHL sees F1 utilise SAF to reduce carbon emissions for cargo flights

Mark Mann-Bryans
Fans watch the race start

Fans watch the race start

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Autosport Business

Covering industry news and insight into the business of motorsport

Formula 1 will continue to “rationalise” the race calendar after announcing its latest step towards being net zero by 2030.

It was announced on Friday that F1 is investing in Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) through global partner DHL, with approximately 20% of cargo flights to flyaway races in the 2024 season covered by SAF.

There is an estimated 80% reduction in association carbon emissions when compared to standard flights, a big step forward on F1’s quest to reach their net zero target in eight years.

“When you look at Formula 1, we have a fantastic platform to talk about what more sustainable mobility solutions are. That can be in cargo, what we're talking about for sustainable aviation fuel, all the way through to the fuels in our 2026 car,” said Ellen Jones, F1’s head of environment, social & governance.

“Initiatives like this are crucial to show that we can grow. I think for everyone, mobility and how you get from point A to point B, we all have questions to say: ‘Well, how do I do this in an environmentally friendly manner?

“From our side, it's about how we stack the correct solution for the activity that we're doing, and when it comes to going from point A to point B in the calendar, we are doing a number of initiatives to reduce our carbon footprint. But also there is a requirement to fly and so how can you fly better and sustainable aviation fuel, in addition to the investment in more efficient planes, is a fantastic way to do it.”

One of the biggest hurdles in achieving that aim is the sheer amount of travel involved in a 24-race season, which takes in grand prix across five continents.

Photo by: Michael Potts / Motorsport Images

Asked if initiatives such as the SAF agreement with DHL are key to protecting the number of races while making net zero a possibility, Jones replied: “We've been making changes in terms of the distance that we've travelled through our calendar. We've been making changes in terms of the amount that travels in through having remote broadcasting.

“Now we're taking that next step in terms of the investment in our mode of travel, not just changing in terms of more efficient planes, but also having sustainable aviation fuel…80%, that's a big number. It matters for us, and it matters for us as a world championship.

"Rationalising the calendar is a key commitment that we have made, and one that we have been set to do. When you look at this year, many people who are surprised to see the Japan race in April, equally, you have Azerbaijan in September all the way through to Qatar, moving towards the end of the season.

“The reason for that is to rationalise the calendar, to decrease the distance from point A to point B, which equates to lower carbon emissions. We know that there is more to do, and those conversations are absolutely ongoing and it's an important part of what we deliver, because you can't see carbon, but you can understand what is an associated metric.”

The price and availability of SAFs mean the 20% of flights using the new fuels will slowly increase, with Formula 1’s purchasing using the ‘book and claim’ model.

Working alongside DHL, F1 can ‘book’ the fuel amount required and that is then added to the supply chain for other planes where SAF is used, this allows traceability and means F1 can then ‘claim’ the reductions in their carbon footprint.

