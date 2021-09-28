F1 Heroes celebrated in a new photo book

The images are the work of the celebrated photographers from Motorsport Images, principally Rainer Schlegelmilch, Ercole Colombo, Michael, and Steven Tee as well as Mark Sutton.

"I believe the most fitting word is 'intensity '", writes Domenicali. "This is the key ingredient of Formula 1 but also of life. You will find it in every one of the photographs before you... a journey through Motorsport Images' collection of photographs, a unique 'archive of archives'. It comprises the works of many prestigious and invaluable photojournalists."

The book, which has been curated by Colombo and well-known Italian journalist Giorgio Terruzzi, features many well-known images. The cover is Andy Hone's award-winning shot of Romain Grosjean's miracle escape from his fireball accident in Bahrain. Schlegelmich’s iconic shot of Ayrton Senna in a pensive mood and Colombo's image of Gilles Villeneuve's full-blooded slide in the Ferrari are among other highlights. Many of the images are unique; Steven Tee's photo of the collision between Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost at Suzuka in 1989, for example.

Ayrton Senna, McLaren 1 / 4 Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch Romain Grosjean, Haas F1, emerges from flames after a horrific crash on the opening lap of the Bahrain Grand Prix, Marshals attend the accident 2 / 4 Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images Alain Prost, McLaren, Ayrton Senna, McLaren 3 / 4 Photo by: Motorsport Images Gilles Villeneuve, Ferrari 4 / 4 Photo by: Ercole Colombo

The book tells the story of F1 and its heroic drivers in a series of chapters covering each of the eight decades. The black and white images from the 1950s and early 1960s show the simplicity of the cars and race tracks. They give way to the color of the late 1960s and 1970s, Formula 1's most glamourous but also most dangerous time, when many lives were lost. The golden age of Senna, Prost, Mansell, Lauda and Piquet in the 1980s leads to the Michael Schumacher years in the 1990s and 2000s and from there on to Hamilton and the present-day heroes.

Photography has been ever-present in the storytelling of F1 across its 70 years and as the television coverage becomes more fragmented and social media's importance increases, so too does the importance of high-quality imagery.

Some of the images from the book have also been on display during September to coincide with the Italian Grand Prix weekend in Monza, in an exhibition at the nearby Villa Reale, which attracted thousands of Grand Prix fans, as well as locals.

"F1 Heroes" is published by Skira and is now available to buy at Skira.

https://www.skira.net/en/books/f1-heroes-1/.

Ercole Colombo 1 / 20 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images Steven Tee and Stefano Domenicali 2 / 20 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images Stefano Domenicali and Pierluigi Martini 3 / 20 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images Ercole Colombo, James Allen and Steven Tee 4 / 20 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images Stefano Domenicali and Pierluigi Martini 5 / 20 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images Stefano Domenicali 6 / 20 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images Stefano Domenicali 7 / 20 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images Ercole Colombo, Pierluigi Martini and James Allen 8 / 20 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images Stefano Domenicali 9 / 20 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images Rainer Schlegelmilch and Stefano Domenicali 10 / 20 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images Stefano Domenicali and Rainer Schlegelmilch 11 / 20 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images Rainer Schlegelmilch 12 / 20 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images Rainer Schlegelmilch and Steven Tee 13 / 20 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images Ercole Colombo 14 / 20 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images Ercole Colombo 15 / 20 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images Jean Alesi and Steven Tee 16 / 20 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images Ercole Colombo 17 / 20 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images Stefano Domenicali 18 / 20 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images Jean Alesi 19 / 20 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images Ercole Colombo and Stefano Domenicali 20 / 20 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images