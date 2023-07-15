Subscribe
Previous / The lost F1 drivers who only got one shot at glory Next / Ricciardo "not scared" of AlphaTauri F1 return challenge
Formula 1 News

F1 eyes lighter, simpler and noisier engines

Formula 1’s future generation of cars could be based around lighter, simpler and noisier engines, says championship boss Stefano Domenicali.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Co-author:
Roberto Chinchero
Stefano Domenicali, CEO, Formula 1 at the complimentary cruise give giveaway

With F1 committed to using fully sustainable fuels from 2026 rather than going down an all-electric route, thoughts are already being put towards what type of power unit the series could use further down the road. 

And, with Domenicali having been clear recently that he wants to see car weight coming down, one area where significant mass could be reduced is with the hybrid power units, which currently incorporate heavy battery cells. 

In an exclusive interview with Autosport, Domenicali laid out his vision for F1 to seriously consider an eventual change of approach for the power unit once the sustainable fuel rules have bedded down. 

"If we can be effective in the study and production of sustainable fuel, we will be able to think about the next generation of power units, focusing on lightness,” he said.  

“We want a competitive engine, with many horsepower and also with a great sound. 99.9% of people want to hear a Formula 1 sound on track again, and that's something we've put on the table.”

While F1 is continuing with turbo-hybrids from 2026, Domenicali thinks that potential changes in the direction of the automotive market over the next decade could allow a shift of focus for grand prix racing too. 

“Today we are in a transition phase, where large manufacturers need to develop hybrid and electric technologies since they are part of their sales portfolio,” he said. 

Mercedes showcased its power unit at the British Grand Prix

Mercedes showcased its power unit at the British Grand Prix

Photo by: Jonathan Noble

“But I believe if we do a good job with sustainable fuels, we will be able to have simplified engines in a few years with a lower impact on weight. It's something we'll soon start thinking about.”

Domenicali said it was in F1’s DNA to ‘lighten every component of the cars as much as possible’, even though he fully understood that car weight had had to increase also as the result of a drive to improve safety. 

Speaking about the importance of the car weight factor, Domenicali said: “It is a very important issue.

“Over the years the weight of the cars has increased, and obviously no one questions what has been done on the safety front. 

“But there has also been the development of new technologies and the subsequent adoption of batteries, an aspect that has led to an impact on the weight front.  

“As Formula 1, we have to ask ourselves what we can accelerate in terms of development, and here the issue of sustainable fuels is fundamental. The perception and the market on this front are changing, and I think a very good choice was made when we first decided to take this path.  

“We do not want to make technological wars against full electric mobility, as it is a technology that will have its own market. 

“But we believe that Formula 1 can accelerate the possibility of having sustainable fuel at the right price, and this will be a great help for mobility in the absolute sense, including commercial vehicles, aviation, and the one that includes cars circulating in the world, which are about a billion and a half.  

“It's a very important challenge for Formula 1, and I'm sure it will also help to bring together the vision of all the teams.”

shares
comments

Related video

The lost F1 drivers who only got one shot at glory

Ricciardo "not scared" of AlphaTauri F1 return challenge
Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
Haas not ruling out sidepod concept change

Haas not ruling out sidepod concept change

Formula 1

Haas not ruling out sidepod concept change Haas not ruling out sidepod concept change

F1 considering ‘Grand Slam’ idea for sprint races in 2024

F1 considering ‘Grand Slam’ idea for sprint races in 2024

Formula 1
British GP

F1 considering ‘Grand Slam’ idea for sprint races in 2024 F1 considering ‘Grand Slam’ idea for sprint races in 2024

The unassuming leader who is one of F1 2023’s true stars

The unassuming leader who is one of F1 2023’s true stars

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
British GP

The unassuming leader who is one of F1 2023’s true stars The unassuming leader who is one of F1 2023’s true stars

Latest news

IndyCar Toronto: Lundgaard takes pole, disasters for Palou and Herta

IndyCar Toronto: Lundgaard takes pole, disasters for Palou and Herta

INDY IndyCar
Toronto

IndyCar Toronto: Lundgaard takes pole, disasters for Palou and Herta IndyCar Toronto: Lundgaard takes pole, disasters for Palou and Herta

Dennis was "never going to beat" Evans to Rome E-Prix victory

Dennis was "never going to beat" Evans to Rome E-Prix victory

FE Formula E
Rome ePrix I

Dennis was "never going to beat" Evans to Rome E-Prix victory Dennis was "never going to beat" Evans to Rome E-Prix victory

Bird and Buemi call for Rome circuit changes after Formula E pile-up

Bird and Buemi call for Rome circuit changes after Formula E pile-up

FE Formula E
Rome ePrix I

Bird and Buemi call for Rome circuit changes after Formula E pile-up Bird and Buemi call for Rome circuit changes after Formula E pile-up

IndyCar Toronto: Herta tops FP2 as Rosenqvist crashes

IndyCar Toronto: Herta tops FP2 as Rosenqvist crashes

INDY IndyCar
Toronto

IndyCar Toronto: Herta tops FP2 as Rosenqvist crashes IndyCar Toronto: Herta tops FP2 as Rosenqvist crashes

The lost F1 drivers who only got one shot at glory

The lost F1 drivers who only got one shot at glory

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

The lost F1 drivers who only got one shot at glory The lost F1 drivers who only got one shot at glory

The secrets behind F1’s MGU tech

The secrets behind F1’s MGU tech

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

The secrets behind F1’s MGU tech The secrets behind F1’s MGU tech

The unassuming leader who is one of F1 2023’s true stars

The unassuming leader who is one of F1 2023’s true stars

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
British GP
Jonathan Noble

The unassuming leader who is one of F1 2023’s true stars The unassuming leader who is one of F1 2023’s true stars

How Apple's F1 film "authenticity" claims really stack up

How Apple's F1 film "authenticity" claims really stack up

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
British GP
Alex Kalinauckas

How Apple's F1 film "authenticity" claims really stack up How Apple's F1 film "authenticity" claims really stack up

Why opposition claims about a new F1 team are a self-preservation exercise

Why opposition claims about a new F1 team are a self-preservation exercise

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
British GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Why opposition claims about a new F1 team are a self-preservation exercise Why opposition claims about a new F1 team are a self-preservation exercise

The new rules Red Bull disappointment that ended Vettel's F1 reign

The new rules Red Bull disappointment that ended Vettel's F1 reign

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

The new rules Red Bull disappointment that ended Vettel's F1 reign The new rules Red Bull disappointment that ended Vettel's F1 reign

British Grand Prix Driver Ratings

British Grand Prix Driver Ratings

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
British GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

British Grand Prix Driver Ratings British Grand Prix Driver Ratings

The pre-qualifying pick that aided Norris to fight Verstappen and "murder" Hamilton

The pre-qualifying pick that aided Norris to fight Verstappen and "murder" Hamilton

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
British GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The pre-qualifying pick that aided Norris to fight Verstappen and "murder" Hamilton The pre-qualifying pick that aided Norris to fight Verstappen and "murder" Hamilton

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe