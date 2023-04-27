Subscribe
Previous / Verstappen explains true mindset on F1 future after sprint race remarks Next / Why Vasseur thinks Mekies exit won’t harm Ferrari
Formula 1 / Azerbaijan GP News

F1 drivers want answers over "rogue" FIA calls

George Russell says that Formula 1 drivers want clarity from the FIA over some of the 'rogue' decisions made in recent races.

Jonathan Noble
By:
F1 drivers want answers over "rogue" FIA calls

Scrutiny over calls made by F1 race control ramped up after the chaotic end to the Australian Grand Prix, which was red-flagged three times and then restarted to finish under the safety car.

Russell, who is a director of the Grand Prix Drivers' Association (GPDA), said that the biggest concern was an apparent lack of consistency in some of the decisions.

Asked by Autosport for his thoughts on the calls race control made in Australia, Russell said that the drivers and the FIA needed to talk to clear some issues up.

PLUS: The consistency problem highlighted by F1’s Australia red flags debacle

"For sure, there's going to be a lot of conversations with the FIA to understand their views," he said. "It's a bit of a challenging time, no doubt for all of us in that regard, and for sure as well for the FIA.

"They're not stupid, and they're trying to do the best job possible. But things do need to be ironed out to understand where their approach is going to lie.

"We can't really be having weekends that are just totally dictated by what somebody in the race control office wants to do.

"We've seen a few crazy or rogue decisions being made recently. If they're consistent, that's absolutely fine. But it's the inconsistency that makes it challenging for the rest of us."

Russell said he felt that dialogue between the FIA and drivers was not as good as it should be, and he highlighted the lack of consultation there had been in moves to cut back on DRS zones as an example.

George Russell, Mercedes-AMG

George Russell, Mercedes-AMG

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

"I think the overtaking is harder this year than it's been last year," explained Russell. "I think as the cars have evolved away from the initial regulations that F1 introduced, overtaking has become more difficult.

"Obviously they're shortening all the DRS zones as well, which the drivers have had zero impact on. I've been a little bit disappointed again that we weren't in that loop on that.

"I'm not even sure the FIA are aware that we feel that the overtaking is harder, yet they're basing the DRS off historic information."

Read Also:

Russell reckons that drivers would speak about the DRS issue with the FIA, as they felt that shortening the zones was not what was needed right now.

"We will be raising it for sure," he said. "I mean, it's only a hundred metres [here]. It's not going to change the world, but it's directionally incorrect.

"We just want to be kept in the loop whenever these decisions are being made, and to have an opinion or share a thought that can contribute towards their decision.

"That's a process that we still need to work on because, clearly, we're all in this together and we only want the best for the sport."

He added: "We just need a bit more of a collaborative effort to improve the sport from an excitement factor, but then also on a safety regard. Who better to give them feedback than the people who are actually driving the cars themselves?"

shares
comments

Verstappen explains true mindset on F1 future after sprint race remarks

Why Vasseur thinks Mekies exit won’t harm Ferrari
Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
Mercedes not considering clean sheet design for 2024 F1 W15 car

Mercedes not considering clean sheet design for 2024 F1 W15 car

Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP

Mercedes not considering clean sheet design for 2024 F1 W15 car Mercedes not considering clean sheet design for 2024 F1 W15 car

McLaren reveals extent of F1 floor and wing changes for Baku

McLaren reveals extent of F1 floor and wing changes for Baku

Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP

McLaren reveals extent of F1 floor and wing changes for Baku McLaren reveals extent of F1 floor and wing changes for Baku

How the brutality of F1's new class system will hit in 2023

How the brutality of F1's new class system will hit in 2023

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Australian GP

How the brutality of F1's new class system will hit in 2023 How the brutality of F1's new class system will hit in 2023

Latest news

Mercedes not considering clean sheet design for 2024 F1 W15 car

Mercedes not considering clean sheet design for 2024 F1 W15 car

F1 Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP

Mercedes not considering clean sheet design for 2024 F1 W15 car Mercedes not considering clean sheet design for 2024 F1 W15 car

Friday favourite: The forgettable layout that unearthed a sportscar great

Friday favourite: The forgettable layout that unearthed a sportscar great

GT GT

Friday favourite: The forgettable layout that unearthed a sportscar great Friday favourite: The forgettable layout that unearthed a sportscar great

How Red Bull has further improved its dominant RB19 F1 car

How Red Bull has further improved its dominant RB19 F1 car

F1 Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP

How Red Bull has further improved its dominant RB19 F1 car How Red Bull has further improved its dominant RB19 F1 car

Tanak: M-Sport WRC Puma sweet spot difficult to find

Tanak: M-Sport WRC Puma sweet spot difficult to find

WRC WRC
Rally Croatia

Tanak: M-Sport WRC Puma sweet spot difficult to find Tanak: M-Sport WRC Puma sweet spot difficult to find

The humble video that secured an unforgettable underdog F1 win

The humble video that secured an unforgettable underdog F1 win

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

The humble video that secured an unforgettable underdog F1 win The humble video that secured an unforgettable underdog F1 win

Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around

Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around

The winners and losers from F1's new sprint format

The winners and losers from F1's new sprint format

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

The winners and losers from F1's new sprint format The winners and losers from F1's new sprint format

How teams will approach their Baku F1 upgrade paths

How teams will approach their Baku F1 upgrade paths

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How teams will approach their Baku F1 upgrade paths How teams will approach their Baku F1 upgrade paths

Why Red Bull clone criticisms of Aston’s F1 challenger are invalid

Why Red Bull clone criticisms of Aston’s F1 challenger are invalid

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

Why Red Bull clone criticisms of Aston’s F1 challenger are invalid Why Red Bull clone criticisms of Aston’s F1 challenger are invalid

The philosophical and practical difficulties facing Mercedes in its design concept shift

The philosophical and practical difficulties facing Mercedes in its design concept shift

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

The philosophical and practical difficulties facing Mercedes in its design concept shift The philosophical and practical difficulties facing Mercedes in its design concept shift

The consistency problem highlighted by F1’s Australia red flags debacle

The consistency problem highlighted by F1’s Australia red flags debacle

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Australian GP
GP Racing

The consistency problem highlighted by F1’s Australia red flags debacle The consistency problem highlighted by F1’s Australia red flags debacle

How Aston Martin broke into F1’s lead pack

How Aston Martin broke into F1’s lead pack

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

How Aston Martin broke into F1’s lead pack How Aston Martin broke into F1’s lead pack

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe