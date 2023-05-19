F1 donates €1million and Imola event food to Emilia-Romagna flooding relief effort

The death toll following the floods that hit north-eastern Italy on Tuesday and Wednesday, exacerbated by drought in the region since 2022, has now reached 13 people, while an estimated 20,000 have been left homeless.

A total of 23 rivers – including the Santerno that runs within metres of the Imola paddock – burst their banks following the heavy rain in the region at the start of this week, including high in the mountains to the south-west that feed them and sent excess water surging.

The Imola event was cancelled in response to the situation, with a limited number of F1 personnel – many of whom had already been on-site setting up the paddock and infrastructure around the track – allowed to return to dismantle the structures that had been installed and begin the move to Monaco ahead of the next race in a weeks’ time.

As well as its financial donation, it is understood that F1, plus the 10 teams and the Imola circuit organisation, have all donated the food they had brought in to serve at the event to food banks that have been established for those impacted by the flooding.

Rainy morning at the paddock Photo by: Erik Junius

“I was born and grew up in the marvellous lands of Emilia Romagna, a place that is living through some of the saddest moments in its history,” said F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali, an Imola local.

“The situation facing the communities in the region is terrible, but I know that the resilience and passion of the people in the region, like so many across Italy, will prevail through this crisis.

“We must do everything we can to support them at this difficult time and that is why we

are donating to help support the relief efforts on the ground.

“My thoughts, on behalf of the entire Formula 1 community, are with everyone affected and we want to thank the emergency services for their incredible work.”

On Thursday, Ferrari – based just 55 miles from Imola to the north-west of Emilia-Romagna beyond Bologna – also donated €1million to the Emilia-Romagna Region's Agency for Territorial Safety and Civil Protection.